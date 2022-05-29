How to plan the perfect picnic

As the weather warms up, you’ll want to plan fun activities that combine food and drinks with the great outdoors. Why not plan an old-fashioned picnic? Here are a few tips for arranging the perfect outing with family and friends.

Location

Choose your picnic location wisely and be prepared. If you opt for the beach, you’ll enjoy the shimmering waves, but be careful not to get sand in your food. If you choose to hike to a scenic spot in the mountains, there may not be public toilets. An afternoon picnic at a local park is convenient, but you may have to contend with large crowds.

Preparation

Depending on what type of food you’re eating, you’ll need to pack the right supplies. Just stick to the basics; you don’t have to bring everything in your kitchen. For example, finger foods don’t require utensils. Use large food container lids as improvised plates. Lastly, don’t forget to bring something to clean your hands and keep your food cool, as well as a large bag for garbage.

Food

It can be quick and easy to opt for ready-made sandwiches, fruit, and raw vegetables. But you can add to the fun of the experience by getting creative with your picnic menu. Make it a family activity and get everyone involved in choosing and preparing the food.

