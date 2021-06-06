How to prepare for a bilingual job interview

Have you applied for a position that requires some degree of proficiency in a second language? Here’s how to ensure you can successfully demonstrate your fluency in a job interview.

Prepare two sets of answers

A common way to test a candidate’s language skills is to conduct part of the interview in the second language. Therefore, it’s a good idea to prepare answers in both languages to typical interview questions such as:

• Can you tell me a bit about yourself?

• Where do you see yourself in five years?

• How would you describe your ideal boss?

• What makes you the right person for this position?

Ideally, you should prepare enough to feel comfortable going through the entire interview in either language.

Rehearse with someone bilingual

A mock interview is an effective way to practice how you’ll answer various questions and demonstrate your qualifications. If you’re interviewing for a bilingual position, it’s best to do this exercise with someone who’s fluent in both languages. This way, they can correct your grammar and offer feedback as needed.

Emphasize your experience

Rather than simply show that you can speak the language, you should also demonstrate how you’ve used this skill in previous roles. If the recruiter asks where you learned the language, be prepared to provide a few examples of work, volunteer, or travel experiences that allowed you to develop a strong grasp of the language.