Business
How to prepare for a bilingual job interview
Have you applied for a position that requires some degree of proficiency in a second language? Here’s how to ensure you can successfully demonstrate your fluency in a job interview.
Prepare two sets of answers
A common way to test a candidate’s language skills is to conduct part of the interview in the second language. Therefore, it’s a good idea to prepare answers in both languages to typical interview questions such as:
• Can you tell me a bit about yourself?
• Where do you see yourself in five years?
• How would you describe your ideal boss?
• What makes you the right person for this position?
Ideally, you should prepare enough to feel comfortable going through the entire interview in either language.
Rehearse with someone bilingual
A mock interview is an effective way to practice how you’ll answer various questions and demonstrate your qualifications. If you’re interviewing for a bilingual position, it’s best to do this exercise with someone who’s fluent in both languages. This way, they can correct your grammar and offer feedback as needed.
Emphasize your experience
Rather than simply show that you can speak the language, you should also demonstrate how you’ve used this skill in previous roles. If the recruiter asks where you learned the language, be prepared to provide a few examples of work, volunteer, or travel experiences that allowed you to develop a strong grasp of the language.
Business
Are you working in zombie mode?
Everyone has had the experience of driving somewhere familiar then suddenly realizing they didn’t remember the drive.
That loss of focus is called autopilot, and it can be as dangerous at work as it is on the road.
One technique to keep yourself out of autopilot is becoming a sort of fortune-teller, safety consultant Tim Page-Bottorff told Safety and Health Magazine.
Start the day with a question: When and where will I be likely to go into zombie mode? What time do I go on autopilot? What would be the most dangerous situation to be on autopilot?
These questions can raise awareness of potentially unsafe situations and send a mental cue to zap yourself back into the moment.
On the job, in the car, or even cutting up vegetables for dinner — wherever you tend to zone out, try the STOP technique:
Stop what you are doing.
Take a deep breath.
Observe your surroundings.
Proceed with awareness.
Anything that interferes with situational awareness puts people in danger, whether they are driving or climbing a ladder.
Talking on a cellphone or wearing headphones are common distractions that can be dangerous.
Business
Advice for job hunters who have a disability
Finding a job can be challenging for anyone, but you may face additional hurdles if you have a disability. While employers are prohibited from discriminating, misconceptions can cast doubt on your suitability for a particular role. Here are some tips to maximize your chances of getting the job you want.
First, remember that you’re not required to acknowledge your disability on your résumé or in a cover letter. If you have reduced mobility, for example, you can broach the subject by asking about the building’s accessibility prior to the interview.
Furthermore, while it might be a good idea to briefly acknowledge your disability, be sure to focus on what you bring to the table. For any job seeker, the purpose of an interview is to explain how your qualifications and experience make you an ideal fit for the position. If you need to ask for accommodation, phrase it in a way that emphasizes how this allows you to do the job well.
Finally, keep in mind that your attitude can have a major impact on how you’re perceived in an interview. By showing confidence in your skills, you’ll provide employers with the assurance that you have what it takes to get the job done.
Resources
A variety of organizations across the United States offer resources to help people with disabilities find rewarding careers. These include Ability Jobs (abilityjobs.com), Getting Hired (gettinghired.com), and Ability Links (abilitylinks.org).
Business
How to ace a virtual job interview
During the COVID-19 pandemic, employers have had to adapt their hiring processes to limit the spread of the virus. Since in-person meetings aren’t recommended, most have opted to speak with candidates over the phone or by video chat. If you have a virtual job interview coming up, here are some tips to help ensure it goes well.
Check your devices
Among other things, make sure the right video conferencing software is installed on your computer. You should also confirm that your webcam, microphone, and headphones are working and that you charge your laptop or set it up near a power source. Also, be sure to find a spot in your home with a strong internet connection. By ensuring that you’re ready a few hours before the interview, you’ll help calm your nerves and reduce the risk of something going wrong.
Wear business attire
Dress as though you’re going to a traditional interview. You might not be leaving your home, but you still need to make a good impression. That being said, you can forgo a few details like socks, shoes, and perfume, or cologne. Additionally, make sure you’re set up in a well-lit space and that nothing unsightly or embarrassing can be seen behind you. Before the interview starts, close the door to keep out pets and children.
Stay focused
Whether it’s to quickly search for something on your second monitor or read an incoming text message, the recruiter is sure to notice if your gaze shifts to something off-screen. This will make you look distracted and can come across as disrespectful. To ensure this doesn’t happen, put away other devices and do your research beforehand. You should also keep a pad nearby to take notes, so the other person doesn’t hear you typing.
Finally, remember to thank the interviewer for their time, and be sure to send a follow-up email the next day to reaffirm your interest in the position. Good luck!
Business
Do you have what it takes to work in the funeral industry?
For some people, the prospect of working at a funeral home, crematorium, or cemetery can seem daunting or depressing. However, companies that offer funeral services play an important role in their community and provide diverse employment opportunities. If you’re considering a career in this industry, here are a few things you should know.
Potential positions
The funeral industry encompasses a wide range of products and services. Depending on your education, interests, and experience, you may be well-suited to one of the following roles:
• Pallbearer
• Grief counselor
• Funeral director
• Pre-planning adviser
• Cemetarian
• Hearse driver
• Receptionist
• Groundskeeper
• Mortician
These are just some positions available in an industry that’s constantly adapting to today’s realities.
Qualifications
Given the diversity of roles within the funeral industry, many of the skills you need will depend on the role that interests you. However, since most positions require you to interact with clients, traits such as empathy, discretion, and courtesy are all a must.
Additionally, to thrive in this unique work environment, you must be disciplined, capable of collaborating with a team, and comfortable with death. This isn’t an industry for the faint of heart, but it does require compassion. What’s more, you should be prepared to have a flexible schedule as there’s a possibility you’ll need to work evenings and weekends.
Are you looking for a rewarding job that allows you to offer support to others? If so, consider starting a career in the funeral industry. You can begin by finding out what training programs and employment opportunities are available in your area.
Business
4 jobs for animal lovers
If you have a passion for animals, you may want to consider a career that allows you to care for them. Here are four jobs that might be a good fit.
1. Veterinarian
Veterinary medicine is a fascinating field that requires strong problem-solving, analytical, and interpersonal skills. Whether it’s by administering vaccines or performing surgery, you’ll have the chance to help animals on a daily basis. While many vets treat cats and dogs in private clinics, you could also specialize in working with livestock, horses, exotic animals, or wildlife in a variety of settings.
2. Veterinary technician
As a veterinary technician or technologist, you could assist veterinarians at a private clinic, take care of animals at a shelter or wildlife park, do research in a laboratory, or work for a food inspection agency to help regulate livestock feed. Plus, this profession allows you to pursue an interest in animal medicine without spending several years at a veterinary school.
3. Groomer
Do you want to help pets look their best? As a groomer, you would use a variety of tools and techniques to trim fur, give baths, cut nails, and style coats for dogs of all sizes and breeds. You would also keep an eye out for irritated skin, ear infections, and other health problems that may require a veterinarian’s attention.
4. Pet Sitter
Would you like to get paid to walk dogs, play with cats and feed fish? By providing daily care for pets while their owners are out of town, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with a variety of different species and breeds. Depending on the size of your clientele, you can do this work part-time or full-time. You might even want to consider opening your own animal boarding business.
Does one of these jobs sound right for you? If so, find out what programs and courses are available in your area.
Business
Go Global: The other Amazons worldwide
Amazon may have been the original get-it-cheap-and-get-it-fast online retail giant, but other countries have their own versions, too, and many are open for American business.
In South Korea, the e-commerce giant Coupang, often called the Amazon of South Korea, just listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, according to Yahoo! Finance. Coupang has grown so universal in South Korea that according to Yahoo!, more than 70 percent of South Korea’s population lives within seven miles of a Coupang logistics center.
At the beginning of 2020, Coupang launched a global retail partner program, establishing teams and warehousing in California to makes U.S. product sales and distribution to Korea easy.
This makes it a prime market even for products from small businesses — not just its big vendors like Lego, Downy, Carter’s, and Gap, among others.
The Korean market is massive with $119 billion in sales expected this year. More than 99 percent of Coupang sales are delivered in one day, sometimes within hours.
In China, AliBaba rules both the retail and wholesale markets, according to Forbes. And just like Amazon, the company — named as the 31st biggest in the world by Forbes in 2020 — has its fingers in lots of other pies, too, including cloud computing, entertainment, web hosting, and other computing services.
In 2019, Alibaba opened up its platform to allow American companies to sell products to small and mid-size business buyers. Before that, U.S. businesses could only buy from Alibaba, not sell, according to CNN.
South America has its own e-commerce giant, too — The Argentina-based Mercado Libre provides an e-commerce marketplace and digital payments platform for developing markets, and according to PYMNTS, growth has been explosive, particularly with its digital payments platform. Experts are optimistic that Mercado Libre can play a key role in modernizing Latin America’s digital marketplace, which lags behind other countries. This is due in part to banking access issues — in Brazil, for example, just 25 percent of consumers have bank accounts.
Like Amazon, it offers logistics, warehousing, and online payments. It is present in 18 countries.
Its Global Selling Program allows international merchants to sell throughout Latin America, according to GeekSeller. Sellers receive pre-printed shipping labels from DHL, which eliminates the need for sellers to negotiate with other shipping providers.
