How to prepare for a family camping trip

Whether your family rents a serviced campsite for the weekend or prefers a few nights under the stars in the great outdoors, proper preparation will ensure you have a great time. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Choose the right equipment

When sleeping out, getting a good night’s sleep is extremely important. Although a night spent shivering because of an inadequately warm sleeping bag or leaky tent is good for a story or two, you risk souring the camping experience forever.

Before investing in camping equipment, consult an online guide to help you choose what you’ll need. Make your choices based on the location of your campsite, the weight of what you’ll be carrying, the elements you’ll be facing, and the size of your family.

Bring appropriate clothing

Don’t rely too heavily on the weather report. It’s better to be over-prepared for anything Mother Nature throws at you. Therefore, it’s a good idea to pack what you’ll need based on the activities you’ll be doing. For example, plan outfits that’ll allow you to adapt to changes in temperature and precipitation quickly. Also, choose clothing that dries quickly and wicks away moisture.

Prepare a checklist

Make a checklist of everything you need to bring, and don’t leave the house until you’ve carefully reviewed each item. You don’t want to find yourself in the middle of the forest without the pump to inflate your air mattress. At the very least, your list should include the following must-have items:

• Tent, sleeping bags, and pillows

• Flashlight

• Matches, lighter, or fire starter

• Knife and multi-tool

• Mosquito repellent and sun protection

• Kitchen equipment

• Hygiene products and accessories

• First-aid kit

• Water and food supplies

Prevent unexpected situations

If you’re planning to leave the comforts of civilization, make sure to tell someone close to you. They’ll need to know where you’re going and when you’ll be back so that they can contact emergency services if you don’t return on time. You may also want to consider taking a forest-survival course with your family. On top of being an unforgettable experience, you’ll learn new skills that will prepare you for your next adventure.