How to prepare for a multi-day motorcycle trip

Careful preparation is the key to having a successful motorcycle trip, especially if you plan to spend several days on the road. Here’s what you should do before you embark.

Inspect your bike

Make sure your motorcycle is running smoothly before you hit the road. The last thing you want is for it to break down when you’re far from home. Pay close attention to the:

• Tires. Check the pressure and make sure the tread isn’t worn down.

• Brakes. Look for signs of corrosion and listen for squeaking or grinding sounds.

• Suspension. If your bike doesn’t handle well, bring it to a mechanic.

• Headlights. Make sure they’re not cracked or burnt out. Don’t forget to check the brake lights too.

• Fluid levels. Change the engine oil and if necessary, top up the transmission, coolant, and brake fluids.

If this is your first ride of the season, get your motorcycle inspected by a professional to make sure it’s in good condition.

Plan your route

Hitting the open road without a plan is spontaneous but also reckless. An itinerary helps you manage your time and ensure you can reach each destination before nightfall. You should also book your accommodations in advance since hotels and campgrounds can fill up fast, especially during the summer.

Finally, don’t forget to prepare your body for the long hours of riding ahead. Take a few shorter trips beforehand with all of your gear so you can get used to the weight and build up your stamina.