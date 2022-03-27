Travel
How to prepare for a solo trip
Traveling alone can be an empowering experience. Here are a few tips to help you make your trip a success.
Define your itinerary
Determine the duration of your trip. This will allow you to create your itinerary as well as choose your modes of transportation and select accommodations. Once these details are sorted, you can set a budget, create a schedule and make reservations.
Do some research
Gather relevant information to make your trip as hassle-free as possible. For example, find out if you need certain vaccinations or a visa to cross over borders. Additionally, look up the country’s currency and exchange rate, review local laws and customs and write down the contact information for the American embassy in the country you’re visiting.
Make the necessary calls
Call your bank to tell them you’re going on a trip. This will prevent you from having your credit card declined or blocked while you’re abroad. Additionally, you can take this opportunity to inquire about bank fees for withdrawals and payments. You should also purchase travel insurance and research international phone and internet plans.
To book your trip, reach out to a travel agent in your area.
Travel
5 good reasons to book your cruise early
If you’ve been dreaming of going on a cruise, here are five good reasons to book your trip today.
You’ll guarantee your spot
Cruise ships fill up quickly, especially those sailing to well-known destinations. Therefore, if you book early, you’ll be sure to get a seat.
You can choose your cabin
Booking your cruise in advance allows you to select a cabin that meets your needs and budget. Splurge on a suite or opt for a more budget-friendly interior cabin.
You can lock in the date
If you book your cruise early, you can choose the dates that suit you best. This is especially important if you have to take time off work or want to go on a cruise for a special occasion like Christmas or Valentine’s Day.
You can take advantage of low rates
If you avoid waiting till the last minute to book your cruise, you’ll get a better price. Additionally, you’ll have more time to shop around for the best deal.
You can make flexible payments
If you book your cruise early, you won’t get stuck paying for the entire trip in one lump sum. You’ll be able to make monthly installments instead, which will allow you to budget for your vacation.
To arrange your next cruise, contact your local travel agency.
Travel
Traveling for English-only speakers
Do you long to visit far-flung destinations, but hold off on your travel plans because you only speak English? There’s no need to abandon your dreams — with a little planning, the world is still wide open and waiting for you.
According to Berlitz, English is the language most widely spoken in the world, with nearly twice as many non-native speakers (about 753 million) as native speakers (379 million). It’s the default language in international business, technology, and tourism, and in many urban areas around the world or popular tourist destinations, English speakers get around just fine. If you’re a novice traveler or nervous about language barriers, consider visiting one of these countries where English travels well.
- Belize: English and Spanish are the official languages in this beautiful Caribbean nation. About 82 percent of citizens are fluent in English, according to Travel Off Path.
- Nigeria: More than 500 languages are spoken in this large and diverse West African country, according to Fodor’s, but the state language is English and travelers get around well in the largest city, Lagos.
- Sweden: About 86 percent of Swedes speak English and most speak it well, according to Thrillist.
- India: Only 12 percent of the population speaks English (which is one of the official languages), according to Thrillist, but in India, that’s about 166 million people. You’ll find English speakers everywhere, especially in big cities.
- Malta: About 89 percent of citizens speak English in this sunny Mediterranean country, which is known for its great food and architecture, according to Thrillist.
If you dream of visiting a country with lower English fluency, don’t let the language barrier hold you back — learn a few useful phrases and download a translator app, or try a tour with a guide who knows the area and speaks the language. People get around language barriers all the time, and you can, too.
Travel
Fishing gear checklist
Whether you’re going on a day trip or a week-long excursion, you need to pack the right fishing gear. Here’s a checklist of everything you need to be a master angler.
Equipment
• Fishing rod and reel
• Boating license
• Map of the area
• Bathymetric map
• Fish chain
• Pail
• Tacklebox
• Seat cushion
• Dip net
• Fishing rod case
• Fishing line
• Cooler
• Hooks
• Lures and bait
• Fishing license
• Pliers, scissors and a fishing knife
• Sleeping bag and pillow
• Garbage bags
• Fish sonar
• Tent
• Downrigger
Health and safety
• Cellphone or GPS system
• Sunscreen and after-sun lotion
• Water and food
• Bailer or water scoop
• Hand sanitizer
• Insect repellent and sting treatment
• Flashlight and batteries
• Buoyant heaving line
• Personal hygiene products
• Whistle
• First aid kit
• Lifejacket
Clothing and accessories
• Fishing boots or hip waders
• Warm, windproof sweater
• Hat with mosquito netting
• Socks and underwear
• Fishing shirts
• Raincoat
• Sunglasses
• Shorts and pants
• T-shirts or tank tops
Please note this isn’t an exhaustive list. Feel free to modify it to meet your needs.
Happy fishing!
Travel
4 fishing tips
Whether you like to go fishing for fun or want to bring in a large enough catch to have a fish fry, here are four expert tips to ensure you have a great time.
1. Get the right lures
It’s important to choose your lures based on the size and type of fish you want to catch. The depth of the water, the environment, and the weather conditions are also key considerations. For example, using a brightly colored or oversized lure in a clear lake will look very unnatural and could prevent you from getting any bites.
2. Use suitable fishing line
Regularly inspect your fishing line to ensure it’s in good condition. You don’t want your line to break when you’re reeling in a fish or your lures to sink to the bottom of the lake. If you see any nicks in the line, change it immediately. However, it’s a good idea to replace your fishing line every year and refill your spool as soon as 3/8 of an inch of the line is missing.
3. Follow nature’s cues
Did you know that observing nature can provide you with clues about where you should fish? For example, you’ll know you’ve found a great location if you see diving seabirds or insects on the surface of the water. Be sure to limit conversations and stay alert to avoid missing any signs.
4. Learn about the area
If you want to reel in fish after fish, you need to focus on the best locations. Consequently, you can study maps, talk to local fishers or hire a guide to help you identify the best places to cast your line.
Good luck!
Health
How to avoid getting sick overseas
Do you have an upcoming trip? If you’re headed abroad, it’s important to take precautions to avoid getting sick. You don’t want to ruin your travel plans by accidentally eating or drinking something that makes you ill.
Remember, even if you’ve received the recommended vaccinations and taken preventive medication, you won’t be protected against common pathogens and bacteria. You should still adhere to the following tips to avoid getting sick:
• Only eat fruits and vegetables that are cooked and peeled
• Avoid raw food, especially shellfish and salads
• Don’t eat food that’s left sitting out uncovered
• Only drink water that’s boiled or bottled and opened in front of you
• Skip the ice cubes unless you’re sure they’re made with decontaminated water
• Avoid unpasteurized dairy products
• Don’t eat food from street cart vendors
If you’re careful about what you eat and drink, it’s likely you’ll remain healthy when you travel overseas.
Travel
Travel the world by cargo ship
If you want to see the world, have a little extra time, and aren’t fussy about the accommodations, consider ditching the cramped economy seats on a noisy airplane and travel by cargo ship instead.
Most travel bloggers say it’s not going to be faster or cheaper or more entertaining than a plane or cruise ship. And you might not want to try this right now, with cargo ships stacked up at ports and shipping at an all-time high-stress level. In 2020, as the pandemic hit, there were more than 400,000 seafarers (and presumably their handful of travelers) stranded at sea. The ship’s delays are your delays.
According to ABC News, the shipping company CMA CGM charges just over $100 per day to travel on one of their ships. Fares include meals (eaten with the crew), cabins with private bathrooms, and access to the ship’s library and recreational areas. You can take a short trip — as few as eight days on a Rickmers Group vessel — or spend months on board during an 83-day “around the world” adventure with a CMA CGM ship.
If you’re hoping for a budget-friendly cruise ship experience, though, you might want to think twice before booking passage on a cargo ship. Passenger space is always limited, so you’ll be one of just a handful of passengers or even all by yourself. According to Transitions Abroad, cargo ships usually don’t offer much in the way of planned activities, so you’ll need to make your own fun. Flexibility is also important — departure times and locations can and often do change. It’s a cargo ship first and a passenger vessel second, so seasoned cargo ship travelers say a sense of patience and a sense of humor are indispensable.
You won’t pay for luxury and you won’t get any, but if you’re an intrepid traveler who doesn’t care about frills and wants to see the world a little differently, cargo ship travel might be for you.
