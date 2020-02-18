How to prepare for a spring sale

Are you planning to sell your home this spring? If so, here’s what you should do.

Spring clean early

Cleaning your home from top to bottom is a great place to begin. You’ll get a head start on organizing your belongings and can clear out items you no longer need or want. As a result, your home will look tidier and be less cluttered. You’ll also be able to assess which areas of the house need a bit of work before you list it.

Make some repairs

While investing a lot of money into extensive renovations isn’t a great idea, fixing up a few things can go a long way, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. Re-grouting tiles and applying new caulking will instantly freshen up your bathroom, and a new sink is likely to greatly improve the look of your kitchen.

Interview realtors

Don’t wait until the last minute to choose a real estate agent. Starting your preparations early means you’ll have time to interview a few different realtors in order to find the best one. Make sure you pick someone with a solid knowledge of the local market and who’ll be able to give you substantive advice on how to prepare for the sale.

Spring is a popular time to sell, so make sure to take advantage of the months leading up to it to ensure a quick and hassle-free sale.