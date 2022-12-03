How to prevent car doors and locks from freezing

If the temperature suddenly plunges, it can cause the doors and locks on your vehicle to freeze. Here are some tips to help prevent this from happening to your car.

Doors

Are the rubber seals around your doors cracked and worn? If so, replace them. You should also apply a rubber seal protectant to keep the material pliable. In addition, it’s best to avoid washing your vehicle in cold weather and always dry it well. In extreme cold, cover your car with a tarp or close the door on a garbage bag to separate it from the chassis.

Locks

Grease your locks with a liquid lubricant or glycerin. Avoid using WD-40, however, as it can clog your locks. It’s also a good idea to keep a bottle of de-icer in your purse or coat pocket.

To avoid getting locked out of your vehicle in winter, make sure to prepare it for ice, snow, and freezing temperatures.

De-icing doors and locks

If you need to de-ice a car door, you’ll need to apply pressure to the door or use a scraper to remove the ice. Next, use warm water, a commercial de-icer, an alcohol-based windshield washer fluid, or a very small amount of isopropyl alcohol on the seals.

To de-ice door locks, warm up your key and leave it in the lock for a few moments to melt the ice before turning it. You can also use a liquid lubricant or hairdryer.