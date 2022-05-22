How to prevent food poisoning in birds

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for birds to get food poisoning. In many cases, it can be fatal. Here’s how you can prevent your feathered friend from getting sick.

Prevention

Many human foods are dangerous to birds. Giving your bird a sip of coffee, a piece of chocolate, or a potato chip can be harmful. Certain plants like onions and avocados may seem harmless but should not be in your bird’s diet. You should only feed your bird foods recommended by your veterinarian. Remove uneaten food from your pet’s cage regularly to prevent mold and bacteria growth.

Do you let your bird fly freely around the house? If so, never leave any potentially harmful food within reach. Your home may be full of hazards, including cleaning products and toxic houseplants.

Finally, many birds use cage accessories like toys and perches to sharpen their beaks or relieve boredom. Make sure these items consist of safe materials.

Symptoms

Despite your best efforts, your bird may swallow a harmful substance. Here are some of the symptoms associated with food poisoning:

· Loss of appetite

· Shivering

· Convulsions

· Fluffed up feathers

· Lethargy

· Vomiting or diarrhea

· Rapid, labored breathing

If your bird’s behavior changes suddenly, consult your veterinarian immediately.