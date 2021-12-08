How to prevent frostbite

Frostbite can occur if the skin is exposed to freezing temperatures for too long. This type of damage often affects the extremities of the body such as the ears, nose, fingers, and toes. If not properly treated, frostbite can lead to serious complications. Here’s how to prevent it.

Dress appropriately

Wear several layers of warm clothes, and make sure you’re covered from head to toe when you venture outside in cold weather. A wool hat, mittens, a scarf, and boots are all winter wardrobe essentials. You should also invest in a quality, waterproof winter coat.

Dampness promotes heat loss. If your clothes get wet while you’re outside, be sure to change them as soon as possible.

Limit your outings

Avoid staying outside for too long when the temperature drops, especially if you aren’t wearing the right clothes. When you do spend time outdoors in winter, prioritize activities that keep you moving. Don’t forget to take breaks, preferably indoors, so you can refuel with a snack and hot beverage.

Check the forecast

Always check the weather before you leave the house in winter. Pay particular attention to extreme cold warnings, and don’t hesitate to reschedule your planned outing for a day when it’s safer to be outdoors for an extended period of time.

If you notice early signs of frostbite, such as cold, numb, or reddish skin, get inside and slowly warm up the affected areas.

Newborns, adults over the age of 65, and people with chronic health conditions are more sensitive to the effects of cold weather than healthy adults and children.