Health
How to prevent hemorrhoids
Hemorrhoids are swollen veins that can form around the anus and lower rectum. They can be painful, annoying, and embarrassing. Here are a few things that can help prevent them:
• Refrain from heavy lifting
• Eat a healthy, balanced diet
• Stay hydrated
• Consume plenty of fiber
• Stay active
• Avoid sitting or standing for long periods of time
• Go to the bathroom when you feel the urge
• Don’t force your bowel movements
If you think you may have hemorrhoids, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. It’s a more common problem than you may realize. Fortunately, there are solutions available.
Health
Are you allergic to exercise?
If working out literally gives you hives, you may be allergic to exercise. Here’s what you need to know.
A serious condition
Exercise-induced anaphylaxis (EIA) is a serious but rare allergic reaction that can trigger a variety of symptoms, including rash, nausea, and low blood pressure. The severity of these symptoms can vary from person to person.
Typically, a reaction occurs when an individual’s immune system becomes overstimulated during or after physical exertion. However, EIA is not fully understood because it’s difficult to reproduce the precise conditions for it in a lab.
In some people, EIA is food-dependent. This means that the reaction only occurs when the individual combines physical activity with certain foods, such as wheat, shellfish, or peanuts. Fortunately, those affected this way can simply avoid eating their trigger foods to prevent a reaction.
Keep in mind, EIA is a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. If you think you may have this condition, you should see your doctor right away.
Health
4 activities to tone your back
Toning your deltoid, trapezius and other back muscles can help you prevent or limit a variety of aches and pains. Here are four activities to help you strengthen your back.
1. Swimming is a low-impact sport that allows you to gently tone your back and shoulder muscles. Get advice from a trainer or swimming instructor to improve your skills in the water.
2. Yoga is an excellent activity for gently strengthening your back muscles and improving your posture. However, check with your doctor to find out if there are poses you should avoid.
3. Dancing combines core-strengthening and flexibility exercises to help you improve your posture and relieve pain.
4. Stretching exercises can help you increase your range of motion and relieve pain caused by muscle tightness and inflammation.
If you suffer from back problems or have a medical condition, consult your doctor before starting a new exercise routine.
Health
Mental health: 4 tips for embracing winter
Do you hate winter or loathe the cold? If so, here are a few tips for making the most of what the season has to offer.
1. Bring the light indoors
The short days and long, dark nights of winter can take a toll. This is especially true for people who work indoors with few windows. To help brighten up your space, hang festive lights and garlands, and consider investing in a light therapy lamp.
2. Get outside
To keep your spirits up in winter, it’s important to spend time outdoors. Invest in warm, comfortable clothing, including boots, mittens, a coat, a hat, and a scarf, and be sure to bundle up so you can get plenty of sunshine and fresh air.
3. Dive into your hobbies
Whether you enjoy reading, painting, knitting, playing board games, baking, or decorating, winter is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the indoor hobbies you love.
4. Focus on the opportunities
Winter has its charms, and it’s hard to deny that snow-covered landscapes can be beautiful. In addition, winter activities like skating, skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling are sure to keep you busy. Plus, seasonal festivals, shows, and special events can be fun to attend.
If you’ve tried everything but can’t seem to get out of your winter funk, you may be suffering from seasonal depression. In this case, it’s best to schedule an appointment with your doctor.
Health
New blood test can aid Alzheimer’s diagnosis
Despite its status as the most common cause of dementia and the countless individuals and families impacted by this degenerative brain disorder, Alzheimer’s disease has long been frustratingly difficult to diagnose. According to the National Institute on Aging, an autopsy was the only definitive method of diagnosis before the early 2000s. Since then, advances in lab testing and brain imaging have made it possible to see biological signs of the disease. And according to Fierce Biotech, breakthroughs in blood testing might make diagnosis easier than ever, allowing physicians to begin treatment even sooner and give patients and their families time to plan for the future.
The PrecivityAD test, developed by C2N Diagnostics and recommended for patients with early signs of dementia, measures beta-amyloid protein and apolipoprotein E in the bloodstream. Elevated levels of these proteins are common risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. While the blood test cannot be used on its own to diagnose Alzheimer’s, the company touts the test as a useful tool to predict amyloid plaques in the brain. The blood test was rolled out in late 2020 and current data suggests that it detects amyloid plaques with similar accuracy to PET scans.
Health
Fauquier Health celebrates Heart Month 2022 with a brief journey through the heart
The number one killer of mankind is heart attack and stroke—not cancer, not viruses. Plaque clog-up in our arteries leading to heart attacks is the most common form of heart disease. Sadly, this leading killer of mankind is largely a choice—a man-made disease—one driven by our behavior and our style of life. In the words of our esteemed colleague, Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, plaque build-up in the arteries is a “toothless paper tiger that need not exist.”
February is Heart Month, and with the words on this page, I am going to take you through a brief journey of heart disease. You will understand how best to take care of your heart, prevent the most common form of heart disease, and learn when to seek help from one of the many wonderful providers in our Fauquier County community.
The various forms of heart disease fall into one of three main categories:
- Anomalies that you’re born with, or what we call congenital disease.
- Degenerative, age-related conditions that occur as a function of time, radiation, and gravity chipping away at our tissues, impacting the roots of our DNA called telomeres.
- Man-made heart disease, the most common form, which includes heart attacks/coronary artery disease.
Any of the above categories of heart disease can impact the function of the heart’s muscle, electrical system, and valves. These impacts can lead to a range of symptoms, and if you have any of these, please report them to your primary care provider without delay. Symptoms can include:
- Shortness of breath on exertion
- Chest discomfort (particularly with physical activity, relieved quickly on rest)
- Palpitations
- Unusual fatigue with activity
- Lightheadedness or fainting spells
Folks often will have one or more of these symptoms for quite some time and attribute them to simply being ‘out of shape’ or ‘just simple old age.’ Of course, a symptom, such as breathlessness, can be due to excess body fat and muscular de-conditioning. Regardless, it is important to see your provider. Your primary care provider will render an assessment and will decide whether you would beneﬁt from referrals to a Cardiologist (heart specialist) and/or Pulmonologist (lung specialist).
So, how do we best care for our hearts? Keep in mind these key points:
- We cannot do anything to prevent anomalies with which we are born (i.e. congenital heart disease) and cannot do much to prevent degenerative age-related conditions. However, if we recognize symptoms from these conditions, as detailed above, we can often begin treating them with medications and/or surgeries.
- The most common form of heart disease, plaque clog-up in the arteries, can also be treated with medications and/or surgery. However, we usually don’t learn someone has heart disease until after they suffer their ﬁrst heart attack.
Heart attack/coronary artery disease is due to the unholy tango of cholesterol and inﬂammation in our blood vessels exacting damage, over our lifetimes, to the walls of those blood vessels.
Where does excess cholesterol and the predominant source of inﬂammation in our blood vessels come from?
- The food that we eat (animal-based foods, processed foods).
- The style of life that we lead (tobacco smoke, pollution, mental stress, physical inactivity, etc.).
When we look around the planet, we see large populations where individuals do not get heart disease and the other associated chronic diseases (diabetes, hypertension, certain common cancers) in anywhere near the frequency as do most Americans and other Western-style populations.
The tie that binds these populations (i.e., the original Okinawans, many Mediterranean Islanders, several rural Eastern African communities, and nearly a third of the Seventh Day Adventists right here in the US) are these key habits:
- Eating a largely whole-foods plant-based diet (with the elimination of most animal protein including chicken, turkey, beef, pork, eggs, dairy):
- Understand that animal foods bring cholesterol as well as inﬂammation into your body through a variety of biochemical mechanisms. When it comes to your heart health, lean or white meat are not truly considered as heart healthy.
- For those who think moderation is key, I have some advice for you. When something is not considered as healthy or is deemed as potentially harmful, we should try our best not to “use” it at all. The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared that processed meat (i.e., ham, sausage, and pepperoni), is a Group 1 carcinogen, meaning cancer-causing, just as asbestos, plutonium, and combustible tobacco are. Consider that next time you are craving that slice of pepperoni pizza or order pizza for dinner because it is an easier meal option.
- Enjoying a lifestyle free of tobacco, drugs, and toxins.
- Insert plenty of movement into your everyday routine – such as yoga/meditation – and a culture rich with love and connectedness in the community.
There are plenty of randomized-controlled scientiﬁc trial data that supports the reality that transforming your diet to a whole-foods plant-based diet and leading a healthy lifestyle can prevent, arrest, and reverse plaque build-up that is already inside your arteries. The most striking of these studies was presented by Dr. Dean Ornish’s landmark Lifestyle Heart Trial, published in the prestigious medical journal called the Lancet.
Based in part on this work, Dr. Ornish gained approval from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for his ‘Ornish Reversal Program,’ an Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation program which helps individuals target these key reversible risk factors of chronic disease.
This is why we say with conﬁdence that the leading killer of mankind—a heart attack—is largely preventable. It can be prevented by the choices you make and if it is already present, can be arrested and reversed.
If you have any concerning symptoms as outlined in the article, or simply just want to learn more about how to best to care for the engine of your body, please start the conversation with your primary care provider or a Cardiologist.
Neel K. Shah, M.D., FACC, RPVI
Health
Should you get help for your stomachache?
Stomachaches are unpleasant but, in most cases, harmless. A severe stomachache, however, could indicate a serious health problem. Here’s how to determine if you should seek medical attention.
When to see a doctor
If your stomachache lasts more than two days or is accompanied by vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or difficulty urinating, you should see a doctor as soon as possible. You should also consult a physician if your stomach pain occurs after starting a new medication or if your period is late.
When to visit the emergency room
Your stomachache should be categorized as a medical emergency if your health abruptly or significantly deteriorates. For example, if your stomach pain is severe, sudden, or combined with other symptoms such as chest pain, blood in your stool, or vomiting, go to the hospital right away. You should also seek immediate medical care if your stomach pain is the result of an accident or fall.
If stomach pain is preventing you from participating in your daily activities, visit a health care professional as soon as possible.
Pay attention
If you have a stomachache, note your symptoms and the intensity of the pain. The more information you can give your doctor or attending physician, the better your chances are of getting to the root of the problem.
