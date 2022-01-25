How to prevent knee pain as you age

For many, knee pain is seen as an inevitable part of aging. However, it doesn’t have to be. Here are four things you can do to keep your knees healthy and preserve your mobility as you get older.

1. Strengthen your muscles

Strengthening your upper and lower leg muscles, including your hamstrings, quadriceps, and hip flexors, can help reduce stress on your joints.

2. Maintain a healthy body weight

Being overweight can put significant stress on your knees. In fact, for every excess pound, you carry, you put about four extra pounds of pressure on your knee joints. Therefore, maintaining a healthy body weight can be a significant factor in remaining mobile and preventing knee pain.

3. Choose low-impact exercises

Regularly engaging in low-impact activities like walking, cycling, swimming, Pilates, and yoga can help keep your knee cartilage healthy and prevent injuries.

4. Wear the right shoes

Properly fitted shoes that offer adequate support will keep your knees in alignment and reduce unnecessary impact. For this reason, wearing the right shoes can prevent knee pain and injuries.

If you’re suffering from knee pain, don’t ignore it. Talk to your doctor immediately to find a solution.