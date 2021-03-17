How to prevent tooth decay

Many people suffer from tooth decay at some point in their life. If you want to reduce your risk of developing a cavity, follow this simple advice.

Clean your teeth properly

It’s no secret that brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing at least once is the best way to prevent cavities. However, to ensure your cleaning routine is effective, you need to brush your teeth for at least two minutes. You should also avoid rinsing your mouth afterward, as this washes away the protective fluoride left by the toothpaste.

Additionally, rather than brush your teeth immediately after a meal, it’s best to wait about 30 minutes. This delay ensures your saliva washes away the residue of acidic foods, which can weaken tooth enamel and make it more susceptible to damage from brushing. If you don’t have a chance to brush your teeth after eating, chew some sugar-free gum. This will stimulate the production of saliva, thereby helping to clean your teeth.

Be careful about what you eat

Food and drinks that are high in sugar or acids should be consumed in moderation, as they wear out the protective layer of enamel on your teeth. If you want to indulge, it’s better to do so during a meal rather than while snacking because there will be more saliva in your mouth to wash away the sugar and acid. You should also drink plenty of water.

Look for warning signs

Examine your teeth on a regular basis for signs of decay. If you notice any black or brown holes or stains, seek treatment before things get worse. You should also schedule a consultation with your dentist if you experience persistent toothaches or sensitivity.

Finally, be sure to book a dental cleaning and exam at least once a year. This will allow your dentist to remove tartar and check to make sure your teeth are healthy.