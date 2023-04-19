How to prevent your car windows from fogging up

Driving with foggy windows is dangerous. It obscures your vision, making it difficult to see cyclists, pedestrians, and animals crossing the road. Sometimes blasting your defroster doesn’t clear things up. Try these remedies to prevent your car windows from fogging up.

Keep your glass clean

Condensation forms on oil and dust particles on your auto glass. Use glass cleaner and a newspaper or paper towel to clean your windows with regular wipe-downs to eliminate streaks.

Use anti-fog products

Immediately after cleaning the glass, apply a commercial anti-fog spray. In winter, use a product designed for interior use. Use an exterior-use product in the summer.

Try homemade remedies

Apply old-school shaving foam to the glass and remove it with a clean towel. Alternatively, cut a potato in half and rub the flesh on the glass. The starches and sugars in the potato repel fog.

Turn off the recirculate switch

Most cars have two settings for the heating and cooling systems. One recirculates the interior air, which improves efficiency. The other allows fresh air into the vehicle. If you have foggy windows, turn off the recirculate switch to get fresh air inside the cabin and remove moisture from the air.

Finally, visit an auto repair shop to ensure your cabin air filter is free of dust and particles that could flow into the car and cause a foggy windshield.