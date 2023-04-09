Connect with us

Health

How to properly dispose of medical waste

Published

9 mins ago

on

Medical waste must be disposed of responsibly. Otherwise, it can contaminate water sources, poison wildlife, and threaten people’s health near disposal sites. Here are a few guidelines.

Sharp objects and needles
Needles, syringes, and blades should be disposed of in a special biomedical or sharp-waste container. Never put sharp objects in your regular household garbage or recycling bins.

Contaminated solids
Products soiled with blood or bodily fluids, such as dressings, gauze, bandages, and swabs should be disposed of in a plastic bag tied at the top. If the first bag is soiled, double-bag the items and put them with your regular household garbage.

Medications
Unused or outdated medications must be returned to your local pharmacy. Never flush medications down the toilet.


Contact your local waste management department if you’re unsure how to dispose of a specific type of waste.

Do LED face masks really work?

Published

1 day ago

on

April 8, 2023

By

LED face masks are growing in popularity and have been advertised as miracle workers by celebrities on social media. Are the benefits real? Here’s what you need to know.

Based on science
LED stands for light-emitting diode. NASA scientists first developed this technology in the early 1990s for plant growth experiments in space. Later, it was used to boost astronauts’ wound healing. The technology used in modern LED face masks is based on this proven science.

Type of light
There are several types of LED face masks on the market. Each emits a different light spectrum to deliver specific benefits and target certain skin cells. For example:

• Blue light eliminates acne-causing bacteria
• Red light increases collagen and elastin production
• Green light targets irregular pigmentation and skin discoloration


You can also find LED masks with purple, yellow and cyan lights that combine many of the above benefits.

It takes at least four to six weeks of consistent use for most people to notice a difference in their skin. Although LED masks don’t generally provide drastic results, they’ve been proven to boost the skin’s radiance noticeably.

At-home vs. in-office treatment
At-home masks are less effective than in-office treatments because they aren’t as high-powered. However, the convenience and affordability often make them an attractive option.

Talk to a dermatologist to determine if an LED mask suits you.


 

Health

5 ways to get the most out of your doctor’s visit

Published

3 days ago

on

April 6, 2023

By

Visiting your doctor can be stressful, mainly because your time is limited. Communicating effectively with your doctor is essential to preventative medicine and maintaining good health, especially as you age. Here’s how to get the most out of your doctor’s visit.

1. Prepare your questions and concerns
Write down three or four questions or concerns ahead of time. Address each point with your doctor. You should also share any symptoms, medicines or vitamins you’re taking, health habits, and significant life changes.

2. Stay focused
Don’t let the conversation get derailed. Stay focused on why you’re there and stick to the point. Be precise about your symptoms, including when they started, how often they occur, and if they’re getting worse.

3. Take notes and ask for clarification
Bring a notepad and write things down. Don’t be afraid to ask for clarification, correct spelling, or reference materials.


4. Be honest
Although you may want to hide the truth about habits like smoking, lack of exercise, or poor diet, your doctor can only help if you share the truth about your lifestyle.

5. Share feelings
Say something if you feel rushed, confused, or uncomfortable. Book another appointment if your doctor didn’t adequately address your needs in the time you had. If your doctor doesn’t have answers, they may refer you to a specialist.

If your doctor disregards your concerns as part of the normal aging process, you should consider getting a second opinion.

Health

5 facts about canker sores

Published

5 days ago

on

April 4, 2023

By

Although considered a minor ailment, canker sores can be painful and uncomfortable, making it difficult to eat. These round sores form on mucous membranes inside the mouth, cheeks, and lips. They’re usually white or yellowish and have a red outline indicating inflammation. Here’s what you need to know about them.

1. An infection doesn’t cause them. Canker sores are caused by irritation or injury to the mucous membrane and aren’t contagious.

2. They have several causes. Various things, such as biting your lip while eating, stress, ill-fitting braces, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, and hormonal changes, can cause canker sores. Women are more prone to them.

3. They usually heal on their own. The pain usually goes away on its own after a few days. However, you can purchase creams and gels to help soothe the irritation. Ask your pharmacist for advice. Some dental clinics also offer diode laser treatment for quick relief.


4. You should avoid certain things. Mouthwash that contains alcohol can aggravate canker sores and delay healing. The same goes for acidic foods. You should also avoid taking ibuprofen to relieve pain, contributing to canker sore formation. Above all, never apply salt to the wound, as it can cause burning.

5. Good dental hygiene can help prevent them. Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush and non-abrasive toothpaste. Don’t forget to floss!

If you get frequent canker sores that persist for several weeks, worsen, or accompany other symptoms like fever and diarrhea, consult your doctor or dentist. It may indicate a more severe problem, like oral cancer.

Health

The benefits of adding more chlorophyll to your diet

Published

1 week ago

on

April 1, 2023

By

Chlorophyll is the natural compound that gives plants their green color. It helps plants absorb energy and get nutrients through photosynthesis. So, what can chlorophyll do for humans? Here’s what you need to know.

Benefits
Some claim chlorophyll is a powerful cure-all that can do everything from treating arthritis and preventing weight gain to detoxifying your blood and stimulating the immune system. However, to date, there is little evidence supporting these health claims.

But chlorophyll shows some promise. Research on rodents has shown that chlorophyll has antioxidant properties that can reduce the occurrence of cancerous tumors. Some studies have also proven chlorophyll has anti-inflammatory effects and can help treat skin conditions like acne.

How to add it to your diet
You can purchase liquid and chlorophyll tablets from your local health food store. However, eating more green foods like spinach, kale, green beans, and peas is cheaper. Getting your nutrition from a well-balanced diet is almost always more effective than supplementation.


Keep in mind that supplements aren’t regulated as strictly as medicines. Moreover, it’s also possible that chlorophyll could negatively interact with the medications you’re taking. Therefore, talking with your doctor before adding chlorophyll supplements to your daily routine is best.

 

Health

Low vision: what it is and what you can do about it

Published

1 week ago

on

March 30, 2023

By

Low vision is an age-related eye condition that makes everyday tasks like driving and reading difficult. There’s no treatment or cure for low vision. However, there are things you can do to adapt and continue doing the things you love.

Symptoms of low vision
Low vision can’t be fixed with glasses, contact lenses, surgery, or medicine. You may have low vision if you have difficulty:

• Reading
• Driving
• Recognizing people’s faces
• Telling colors apart
• Seeing your television or computer screen clearly

Besides blurry or hazy vision, you may have trouble seeing things in the center of your vision, out of the corners of your eyes, or at night and in low light.


Causes of low vision
Low vision is a symptom of one of several eye-related diseases, including:

• Age-related macular degeneration
• Cataracts
• Diabetic retinopathy
• Glaucoma

Older adults are more susceptible to low vision because the diseases that cause it are more common in older people.

Living with low vision
If you have minor low vision, using bright lights at home or work may help you see better. Moreover, wearing polarized lenses when bright can help filter glare, improving your vision.


Talk to your doctor or optometrist if low vision prevents you from doing everyday tasks. They may advise using a magnifying glass for reading and other activities or rearranging your home so you can move about easily.

 

Health

What’s dental fluorosis?

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 28, 2023

By

Dental fluorosis is a condition that changes the appearance of tooth enamel. It occurs when children consume too much fluoride while their teeth develop under the gums. The symptoms then appear in their adult teeth. Depending on the severity of the fluorosis, common signs include:

• White or brownish streaks
• White or black spots
• Discoloration or mottling

Mild fluorosis doesn’t require treatment because the small white spots often go unnoticed. However, if you have severe fluorosis, various cosmetic solutions, such as tooth whitening or veneers, can help improve the appearance of your smile.

To prevent fluorosis, talk to your dentist about the right amount of fluoride to give your child. Supplements may sometimes be recommended. It’s also a good idea to supervise your child while they brush their teeth to ensure they only use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste and don’t swallow the excess.


Fluoride in a nutshell
Fluoride can significantly improve your dental health. It’s a naturally occurring mineral that strengthens enamel, increases its resistance to acidity, and prevents cavities. It can be found in fluoridated drinking water, foods like salmon, spinach, and dates, and fluoridated toothpaste and mouthwash.

King Cartoons

