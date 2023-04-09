How to properly dispose of medical waste

Medical waste must be disposed of responsibly. Otherwise, it can contaminate water sources, poison wildlife, and threaten people’s health near disposal sites. Here are a few guidelines.

Sharp objects and needles

Needles, syringes, and blades should be disposed of in a special biomedical or sharp-waste container. Never put sharp objects in your regular household garbage or recycling bins.

Contaminated solids

Products soiled with blood or bodily fluids, such as dressings, gauze, bandages, and swabs should be disposed of in a plastic bag tied at the top. If the first bag is soiled, double-bag the items and put them with your regular household garbage.

Medications

Unused or outdated medications must be returned to your local pharmacy. Never flush medications down the toilet.

Contact your local waste management department if you’re unsure how to dispose of a specific type of waste.