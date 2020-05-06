Health
How to protect your hearing in the workplace
Each May, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association holds Better Hearing & Speech Month. This year’s theme is Communication at Work. Here’s why and how you should take precautions to protect your hearing when you’re on the job.
Work-related hearing loss
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 30 million American workers are subjected to hazardous noise levels at work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that most work-related hearing loss is permanent. Hearing loss is associated with depression, low income, and cognitive decline.
How to protect your ears
If you need to raise your voice to have a conversation with someone standing at arm’s length, the noise level is likely hazardous. If this is the case, you should take precautions by:
• Using quieter equipment
• Putting a barrier between you and the noise
• Increasing the distance between you and the source of the noise
• Spending less time in noisy areas
If you aren’t able to do one or more of the above, make sure you use appropriate hearing protection. In a noisy environment with a sound level above 70 decibels, be sure to wear earplugs or earmuffs.
It’s also important to remember that people exposed to constant background noise, such as teachers, can develop hearing problems over time. These professionals should, therefore, be more proactive about getting their hearing checked.
Hearing health is an important aspect of your health and well-being. This May, take time to review how you can protect your ears.
Health
When should wisdom teeth be removed?
Wisdom tooth extractions are common in most dental offices. While not everyone needs to have these molars removed, there are cases in which your dentist may suggest you do.
There’s not enough room
Some people don’t have enough space in their mouth for their wisdom teeth. When this occurs, the teeth may not be able to break through the gums, or they could grow in the wrong direction.
Sometimes, wisdom teeth do come in despite the lack of space. When this happens, they can cause crowding and problems with the surrounding teeth.
There’s decay
Because wisdom teeth are located at the back of the mouth, it can be hard to properly brush and floss them. This makes them more prone to decay.
In a situation where these teeth have cavities, many dentists suggest removing instead of repairing them. This is because the tooth is likely to become decayed again in the future.
If your wisdom teeth have become a problem, see your dentist. They’ll help you decide whether or not an extraction would be beneficial.
Health
Sleep, brain cleaning and Alzheimer’s disease
New research suggests that getting quality sleep may be even more important than once realized. In particular, sleep disruptions could impact the way the brain functions. Here’s what’s been uncovered.
Toxic proteins
The presence of amyloid beta plaques in the brain is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Normally, the brain’s glymphatic system uses cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to remove these proteins and other waste products. But if these proteins accumulate in the brain, they can destroy healthy neurons, thereby causing various symptoms.
The proper functioning of the glymphatic system, however, heavily depends on the quality of sleep.
Sleep and aging
The glymphatic system functions best during deep non-REM sleep, which is the stage of sleep that typically becomes shorter as we age. Thus, scientists suspect that age-related changes in sleep play an important role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
A new avenue for prevention
The connection between aging, sleep chan¬ges and Alzheimer’s disease is well established. However, the new research suggests that working to improve sleep quality in at-risk populations could be a promising avenue for prevention.
Improving your sleep
This new information reinforces the idea that maintaining good sleeping habits is crucial to your long-term health.
If you routinely wake up feeling exhausted, take steps to improve the quality of your sleep. For instance, you can try limiting caffeine in the afternoon, getting more daily exercise and cutting down on screen time before bed.
Sleep problems shouldn’t be ignored. If you’re worried about your sleeping habits, or if lifestyle changes don’t seem to help, be sure to consult a healthcare professional.
Health
5 common myths about lung cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in North America, killing more people every year than breast and prostate cancer combined. In spite of this, there are persistent misconceptions about the disease, and these should be dispelled. Here are five common myths about it.
1. Only smokers get lung cancer. Fifteen percent of lung cancers diagnosed in the West occurs in lifelong non-smokers. This is because exposure to second-hand smoke or radon, along with things like a history of lung disease, can potentially cause lung cancer.
2. It’s futile to cease tobacco use once diagnosed. Lung cancer patients who give up smoking experience fewer complications after surgery. Quitting also improves the effectiveness of cancer treatment and reduces the risk of new tumors developing.
3. Lung cancer is a self-inflicted disease. Lung cancer can occur in any individual, regardless of tobacco use history. In addition, smoking is a serious addiction and many people pick up the habit because of powerful societal, cultural and economic factors. The stigma around lung cancer is such that many patients receive little to no support from their community even though it’s a devastating diagnosis.
4. Most lung cancers are caught early. In North America, only between 15 and 20 percent of lung cancers are caught in the early, localized stages. More often than not, the cancer has spread.
5. There’s no way to screen for lung cancer. It’s recommended that high-risk people undergo low dose computed tomography (CT) scans. Pilot studies are being conducted to evaluate the feasibility of large-scale screening programs.
Despite advancements in treatments, lung cancer remains a deadly disease. Speak to your doctor about your risk factors to find out whether early screening is an option for you.
Health
What are cold sores?
Cold sores are blisters that form on the lips and around the mouth. Here’s everything you need to know about this common viral infection.
Symptoms
There are three stages of a cold sore outbreak. First, the person feels a tingling or itching sensation where the blisters will form. Then, a cluster of fluid-filled blisters erupts. Finally, the blisters burst, ooze a clear liquid and eventually scab over.
Cold sores may also be accompanied by fever, headaches, painful gums and swollen lymph nodes.
Cause
Cold sores are most often caused by the herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1) but can also be due to the genital herpes virus (HSV-2). The virus can enter the body through a break in the skin and is highly contagious.
While the virus is incurable, it often remains dormant. However, there are times when an outbreak of blisters is likely. This includes instances in which the individual experiences:
• Periods of stress
• Fatigue
• Hormonal changes
• Infection or fever
• A weakened immune system
• Exposure to the sun
Treatment
Over-the-counter creams and ointments may help reduce discomfort and shorten the length of a cold sore outbreak. And if you get cold sores often, your doctor may prescribe an antiviral medication to try to combat the virus.
Finally, many dental offices offer diode laser treatments for cold sores. If done during the first stage of an outbreak, the laser can stop blisters from forming altogether. In certain cases, laser treatments done soon after the virus is contracted can even stop further outbreaks definitively.
Did you know that it’s possible to treat cold sores at the dentist’s office? It’s true, thanks to laser diode treatments!
Health
Skin cancer risk factors
Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, and it can be deadly.
Risk factors include having:
• Pale skin, eyes, and hair
• A personal or familial history of skin cancer
• Lots of moles or freckles
• Experienced many blistering sunburns
• Received UV light treatment for severe skin problems
Regular skin exams can help detect skin cancer early. Speak to your doctor to learn more.
Health
The link between gut bacteria and depression
There are trillions of bacteria that make up the gut’s ecosystem, and scientists are currently exploring the ways in which they may be linked to mental health and cognition. Here’s what we know so far.
Bacterial diversity and health
The relationship between the diversity of bacteria in the gut and digestive health is fairly well understood. For instance, most digestive tracts contain the bacteria c. difficile, which can cause serious symptoms but is usually prevented from proliferating by other bacteria. If bacterial diversity is upset, however, it can take over and cause severe infections.
Depression and gut health
A Belgian study found that, in three cohorts totaling over 2,000 people, those with depression, or who reported a lower mental quality of life, were missing bacteria from the genera Coprococcus and Dialister. This was also true of those on antidepressant medication.
More research needed
While researchers caution that more work is needed to establish a clear relationship between gut bacteria and mental health, the correlations are telling. It’s hoped that eventually scientists can identify bacteria associated with better mental health.
Whatever the results of future studies, keeping the gut biome healthy is undoubtedly beneficial. Eating lots of fiber, fresh and in-season fruits and vegetables and probiotic foods like yogurt has been shown to help maintain bacterial diversity.
King Cartoons
Wind: 8mph WNW
Humidity: 65%
Pressure: 29.73"Hg
UV index: 4
66/47°F
58/32°F