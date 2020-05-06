How to protect your hearing in the workplace

Each May, the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association holds Better Hearing & Speech Month. This year’s theme is Communication at Work. Here’s why and how you should take precautions to protect your hearing when you’re on the job.

Work-related hearing loss

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), nearly 30 million American workers are subjected to hazardous noise levels at work. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out that most work-related hearing loss is permanent. Hearing loss is associated with depression, low income, and cognitive decline.

How to protect your ears

If you need to raise your voice to have a conversation with someone standing at arm’s length, the noise level is likely hazardous. If this is the case, you should take precautions by:

• Using quieter equipment

• Putting a barrier between you and the noise

• Increasing the distance between you and the source of the noise

• Spending less time in noisy areas

If you aren’t able to do one or more of the above, make sure you use appropriate hearing protection. In a noisy environment with a sound level above 70 decibels, be sure to wear earplugs or earmuffs.

It’s also important to remember that people exposed to constant background noise, such as teachers, can develop hearing problems over time. These professionals should, therefore, be more proactive about getting their hearing checked.

Hearing health is an important aspect of your health and well-being. This May, take time to review how you can protect your ears.