How to quickly sell your home
If you want to sell your home in a hurry, here are a few tips to help you get it off the market in record time.
Hire a realtor
Choose a real estate agent who knows your region well and works for an agency you trust. Consider meeting with more than one realtor before you make a decision. A professional agent will be able to provide clear answers to any questions you have. Throughout the selling process, you should feel comfortable making inquiries about how the sale is proceeding.
Stage it
Thoroughly clean your home and remove all clutter. This will make each room look larger and more inviting. If you need to refresh the walls, choose neutral paint shades. You should also hide family portraits and other items that personalize the space. This will make it easier for potential buyers to imagine themselves living in your house. Consider hiring a home staging consultant who can help you showcase your home.
Get the word out
To increase the chance that it’ll sell quickly, show your home to as many people as possible. Once your realtor puts it on the market, there are several steps you can take to increase its visibility. Consider promoting the sale on real estate websites, in local newspapers, and on social media. Additionally, make sure the for sale sign is clearly visible on your property and will catch the eye of potential buyers who drive through the area.
Meet with potential buyers
Be upfront and answer visitor questions honestly. Make note of both positive and negative feedback you get about your house. If the buyers you meet have reservations about the property, try to determine the reason. This information can be used to justify a price adjustment or better market your house to the next visitors.
The housing market can be unpredictable, but following these recommendations will greatly improve your chances of selling your home quickly.
Warren County Market Report – June 2020
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for June 2020. The charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are DOWN -9.9%.
- New Pending UP 16.9%.
- Closed sales are DOWN -4.2%. JUNE 2019 = 72 vs JUNE 2020 = 69
- Average Median Sold $255,000
- Average Days on Market 38
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2020 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated JULY 2020
Negotiating tips for buyers and sellers
Whether you’re a buyer or a seller, you can find something good about the current real estate market.
Interest rates are low, making for more appealing mortgages (and an abundance of available loans). And inventory is a little tight, making for less competition.
So if you’re a buyer, you can find a ready loan at a good rate. If you’re selling, you’ll probably have less competition.
All of this begs the question: How do you negotiate in this climate? Or do you even try to negotiate?
That might depend on where you live. Always consult a real estate agent before making an offer.
As a buyer, remember the number of houses for sale is low nationwide. Even in the coronavirus crisis, median home prices have increased. It’s probably not true that most sellers are desperate because of job losses or financial hits. Buyers really should not expect to get a lot for a little.
In fact, you can easily lose your dream house by bidding low, even in the crisis environment. If supply is low, make a robust offer. Sometimes it makes sense to bid for higher than asking price. Just be sure your price makes sense to you and the bank, as the property will need to be appraised prior to a mortgage gets approved.
Sometimes a personal letter will go a long way to forwarding your offer. Children selling the family home might be encouraged to know that the buyer will love it, for example.
You can also consider requesting repairs, credits, or adjustable deadlines if you offer full price.
As a seller, even if you are in a hurry to sell, resist the urge to lower your price. Home prices are not declining, they are generally rising.
Remember that creativity can make or break a deal. Rather than reduce your price, seek other incentives that appeal to buyers like credits, improvements, furnishings, or more flexible closing deadlines.
A counteroffer doesn’t need to be in the middle. If a potential buyer offers $10,000 less than asking price, the temptation is to split the difference. Consider countering at the price you want, and offering incentives. Or hold firm.
Some real estate pros recommend asking for solid earnest money of up to 5 percent to ensure the buyer is serious.
4 reasons an offer may be rejected
Making an offer on your dream home only to have it rejected can be heartbreaking. To help you prepare, here are four reasons sellers may have for turning down a bid.
1. It was too low
If your offer is too low, the seller may think you aren’t serious about purchasing the property. If the house hasn’t been on the market for long, they may also think it’s too early to consider offers below the listing price.
2. It was too high
3. It was written by your agent
Sometimes, listing agents engage in what’s known as dual agency. This means that if they represent both the seller and the buyer, they’ll charge a slightly smaller commission. The end result is that the seller will net less money if they accept an offer written by the buyer’s agent. This practice is regulated differently depending on where you are, so it may not always be a concern.
4. It doesn’t meet their needs
Every seller is unique, and it’s a good idea to find out what they need from the deal before you make a bid. They may have a specific closing date in mind, or perhaps they’ll only consider offers that come with proof of pre-approval. Your real estate agent can determine what the seller requires.
Finally, it’s rare for a seller to reject an offer without countering, so chances are you’ll be able to negotiate.
Market assessment vs. home appraisal
One of the most important things in real estate is understanding the various ways to estimate the value of a home. This includes market assessments and home appraisals, two very different things that both provide valuable information.
What’s a market assessment?
Also referred to as a market evaluation or analysis, a market assessment is a comparative review of sold, expired, and active listings for similar homes in a given area. It’s meant to provide an overview of a neighborhood and of the value of homes within it.
A market assessment is a useful tool for both buyers and sellers. Buyers will have a baseline against which to compare the price of a home they’re interested in, and sellers will gain an idea of what’s a reasonable list price for the current market.
What’s a home appraisal?
A home or real estate appraisal is meant to provide information on the condition and features of a given house. Factors like repairs needed, square footage, number of bedrooms, and so on are taken into account. Home appraisals are valuable to lenders, as they help determine the value of the property.
A home appraisal will typically be required by lenders, but market analyses aren’t. Nevertheless, both will provide home buyers and sellers with valuable information.
Why sewer inspections are a must when buying an older home
A standard home inspection won’t include a look at the sewer line. However, if you’re considering buying an older home, you should have a plumber to assess it. Here are a few types of problems that may be found.
Tree root damage
If the home is more than 20 years old, the sewer line needs to be inspected. This is because the pipes can become damaged by tree roots within this span of time. All too often roots will penetrate and clog them, consequently leading to more serious plumbing issues.
The house has a cesspool
Tar paper pipes
Many homes built prior to 1950 have tar paper pipes, also known by their trademark name of Orangeburg pipes. Over time, they disintegrate, which can lead to serious water damage and the need for expensive repairs.
A sewer inspection is the only way to uncover these problems. If you want to buy an older home, be sure to get a plumber to take a close look at the sewer lines before you make a bid.
4 reasons you should bid at the listed price
If you’re ready to make a bid on a home, you may want to consider resisting the impulse to negotiate. Here are some key reasons why making an offer at the listed price could be a good idea.
1. You’ll get the seller on your side
Making an offer for the listed price is likely to make the seller more receptive to requests. For instance, they may be willing to pay for inspections or to accommodate your move-in schedule.
2. You’ll get the listing agent on your side
3. You’ll get an edge on other offers
If the seller received multiple offers, it’s likely that most of them are for less than the listing price. This will make your offer stand out in comparison.
4. You’ll make future negotiations easier
If you try to get a bargain upfront, there may not be any room to negotiate for repairs later. The seller is much more likely to be receptive to such requests if you offer to pay the list price.
If you find your dream home and can afford it, you may want to skip the negotiations. Besides, if the house gets appraised for less, the seller may be willing to lower the price.
