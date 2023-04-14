Home
How to re-caulk a shower
Applying fresh caulk to your shower can instantly brighten up the space. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
• Choose a caulk. There are two types of caulk for tubs and tiles: silicone and acrylic latex. Silicone caulk is du¬rable and flexible but tricky to apply. Latex caulk is easy to apply but may need to be redone more often.
• Remove the existing caulk. Use a utility or putty knife to scour the edges of the old caulk. Once separated, firmly pull it away from the surface. Be careful not to scratch or damage your shower while doing this.
• Clean the area. Remove any remaining caulk residue with a dry, non-abrasive scouring pad. Then, wipe the area with a damp cloth and let it dry completely.
• Apply the new caulk. Cut the tip of the nozzle at a 45-degree angle and insert it into the caulk gun. Hold the nozzle at a 90-degree angle from the surface you want to caulk. Apply steady pressure to the trigger and move your nozzle down the entire surface length. Keep the gun moving consistently so the caulk doesn’t thin out or pile up.
• Smooth the caulk. Take a damp cloth and gently press a small area of the material into the caulking line with your finger. In one continuous motion, drag your finger down the length of the seam to create a nice smooth surface.
Finally, let the caulk set for 24 hours before using your shower. You can pick up everything you need for this quick fix at your local hardware store.
3 tips to ensure your child’s first camp experience is enjoyable
Are you sending your child to summer camp for the first time? Here are three tips to ensure they have a good experience.
1. Look at the camp’s website together. The website contains a wealth of information, including examples of a typical day at camp. You can also browse photos of the facility to pique your child’s interest.
2. Speak positively about the camp. Before camp starts, talk to your child about what they can expect. Having positive conversations will reduce the fear of the unknown. If you’ve ever been to camp, recount your fondest memories to bolster your child’s confidence.
3. Help them prepare their backpack. Help your child pack a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and healthy snacks. These essentials will help your child fuel up and have fun without getting dehydrated or sunburned.
Talk to the staff at the camp where your child is registered for advice.
Inspect your home from top to bottom
The temperatures are rising, and the outside world is returning to life. Now’s the perfect time to spruce up your home before the days get too hot. Here’s a roof-to-roots rundown of home maintenance checks to get done in the springtime.
• Check your shingles. You may be tempted to wait until fall for this task, but it’s better to act now. If winter weather has compromised your roofing, the hot summer sun will only worsen any problems. Checking now can prevent more expensive repairs in the fall.
• Clean and inspect your gutters. Remove debris and check the gutters for cracks and leaks. Ensure all downspouts point away from your home’s foundation. If you don’t have gutter screens, now is an excellent time to install them.
• Give your attic a once over. Check for animal nests that may have been built during the cooler months. Look for signs of leaks and remove anything that might obstruct your vents.
• Reinforce your windows. Ensure your windows open and close readily and that all screens are in good condition. Take the opportunity to re-caulk and replace the weatherstrip better to control heat and humidity through the warmer months.
• Tune up your air conditioner. Have a professional inspect your AC unit to replace the filters, clean the coils and correct any issues. Annual servicing will ensure your AC operates at peak efficiency to minimize energy costs.
• Test the outdoor faucets. Frost may have damaged your home’s pipework over the winter. To check, turn on the water and attempt to stop the flow by putting your thumb over the opening. If you can stop the water with your thumb, you may have a leaky pipe inside your home.
• Repair damaged concrete. Cracks in your home’s foundation are a structural concern. They can also give pests access to your home’s interior. Inspect the concrete foundation, plus any outdoor steps and walkways, for heaving or breakage.
• Inspect lawn care equipment. Get your lawnmower and hedge trimmers in tip-top shape before the grass gets too high. Sharpen the blades, check the oil, and inspect the batteries to make your summer lawn work a breeze.
• Tidy up your outdoor space. Check trees for breakage or stress, especially those that hang over your home and other structures. Clear away perennial foliage left over from last year and rake away mulch. Once winter’s over, store your firewood at least two feet away from your home and 18 inches off the ground.
Too much to tackle on your own? Hire the experts in your area to take on your home maintenance to-do list so you can enjoy the warm weather.
How to downsize and declutter before moving into a retirement home
A big part of moving into a retirement home is downsizing. This involves getting rid of many possessions you’ve accumulated throughout your life. Here are a couple of tips for moving into a smaller space.
Start early
It can take a long time to sort through your belongings. Therefore, the earlier you begin, the better. It’s best to start at least three months before your move. You may want to kick things off by making a list of the items you think you absolutely must have in your new retirement residence.
Tackle small jobs first
To avoid feeling overwhelmed, declutter one room at a time and break things down into manageable tasks. For example, start by sorting through easy spaces like the kitchen pantry, bathroom, and front closet. If you can, go to your new residence and plot out where things will go to visualize what you need and don’t.
As a general rule, donate, sell, or throw away things you haven’t used in more than a year.
Hire a moving company
Once you’ve decided what you’re keeping, it’s a good idea to hire a full-service moving company to help transport and unpack your belongings in your new place.
Although difficult at first, downsizing and decluttering can make your life easier. After all, the less you have, the less you have to maintain and the more time and energy you’ll have for your retirement years.
How to get rid of Japanese beetles in your garden
Japanese beetles are iridescent green beetles that devour a wide variety of trees, shrubs, and vegetables. They were accidentally introduced to North America in the early 1900s and spread quickly without natural predators.
Signs of damage
Japanese beetles chew leaf tissue between the veins, leaving a lacy skeleton. Therefore, if you see this, it’s a telltale sign of their presence. Dead, brown patches on your lawn can also signify Japanese beetles because the grubs damage the grass when overwintering in the soil.
Treatment
Hand-picking adult beetles from affected plants and dropping them into a bucket of soapy water is one of the best ways to eliminate them from your garden.
In addition, neem oil is a natural pesticide that you can apply to affected plants. Adult beetles ingest the oil and pass it to their eggs, killing the larvae before they become adults.
Finally, another great option is covering your plants with netting before the beetles infest your garden. You can purchase row covers from your local nursery or garden store.
Pros and cons of windowsill materials
Windowsills are an essential element of your home because they secure the window and can serve as shelves for decorations. You can choose from a wide variety of windowsill materials to complement your home. Here’s a look at the pros and cons of each.
• PVC windowsills are the most common because they’re affordable and come in various colors. PVC sills are also moisture- and fade-resistant. Additionally, you need to wipe them down with a damp cloth only periodically to keep them looking new. However, they aren’t as durable as other materials and can’t be recycled.
• Solid wood sills are elegant and durable and provide good thermal insulation. You can choose from various wood species, including oak, mahogany, pine, and ash. However, wood is sensitive to temperature extremes, high humidity, and UV rays, so it requires regular maintenance to protect it against rot and mold.
• Natural stone windowsills are made of materials like granite, limestone, and marble, which add a touch of luxury to the interior of your home. Stone sills resist damage from sunlight and retain their appearance for years with little maintenance. However, they don’t have heat-insulating properties and can be expensive.
• Tile sills come in ceramic, glass, and concrete materials. Tile is a great choice for bathrooms and kitchens because of its durability. Moreover, selecting a tile windowsill gives you endless customization options. However, tile is labor-intensive to install, and the grout can become dirty quickly.
Talk to a contractor in your area to help you choose the best windowsill material for your home.
20 outings to make the most of your long weekend
Looking for ways to spend your Easter long weekend? Consider one or two of these fun outings with your family or friends. You might even enjoy a solo adventure.
1. Take in some of the old churches in your area
2. Attend a concert or play
3. Indulge in a new read at the library or your local bookstore
4. Explore your artistic side at a ceramics cafe or pottery studio
5. Take a road trip to explore another town
6. Go bowling
7. Go on a shopping spree to update your decor or wardrobe
8. Kick back at a chalet deep in the heart of nature
9. Participate in an Easter egg hunt
10. Enjoy the last snowy days — if you still have some — by playing a winter sport
11. Take a hike in the mountains or a wooded area
12. Indulge your eyes and tastebuds at a chocolate factory
13. Discover (or rediscover) a museum or historic site
14. Enjoy a relaxing spa day
15. Make friends with the animals at a nearby farm or visit an Easter petting zoo
16. Take in the seasonal delights at a local restaurant
17. Rest and recharge by spending a few days at a hotel or inn
18. Put your problem-solving skills to the test at an escape room or games cafe
19. Watch a movie at the cinema
20. Get your adrenaline pumping by riding go-karts or playing laser tag
Have a great Easter weekend!
