How to re-caulk a shower

Applying fresh caulk to your shower can instantly brighten up the space. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

• Choose a caulk. There are two types of caulk for tubs and tiles: silicone and acrylic latex. Silicone caulk is du¬rable and flexible but tricky to apply. Latex caulk is easy to apply but may need to be redone more often.

• Remove the existing caulk. Use a utility or putty knife to scour the edges of the old caulk. Once separated, firmly pull it away from the surface. Be careful not to scratch or damage your shower while doing this.

• Clean the area. Remove any remaining caulk residue with a dry, non-abrasive scouring pad. Then, wipe the area with a damp cloth and let it dry completely.

• Apply the new caulk. Cut the tip of the nozzle at a 45-degree angle and insert it into the caulk gun. Hold the nozzle at a 90-degree angle from the surface you want to caulk. Apply steady pressure to the trigger and move your nozzle down the entire surface length. Keep the gun moving consistently so the caulk doesn’t thin out or pile up.

• Smooth the caulk. Take a damp cloth and gently press a small area of the material into the caulking line with your finger. In one continuous motion, drag your finger down the length of the seam to create a nice smooth surface.

Finally, let the caulk set for 24 hours before using your shower. You can pick up everything you need for this quick fix at your local hardware store.