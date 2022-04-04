Home
How to recognize and treat chlorosis
Chlorosis, a chlorophyll deficiency that results in the yellowing of normally green leaves, is a relatively common disease. It can affect many kinds of plants including roses, vines, rhododendrons, and hydrangeas. Here’s an overview.
Causes
Chlorosis can be a sign that your soil is nutrient deficient. If your plants are deprived of chlorophyll, the leaves are likely to turn yellow, become dry, and fall off. The most common soil deficiency is iron. However, chlorosis can also be caused by a lack of magnesium or potassium.
Treatment
The most effective way to prevent and treat chlorosis is to do a soil test. This will let you know if your soil lacks nutrients or contains too much calcium, which can prevent your plants from absorbing vitamins and minerals. Soil that’s too wet or dry can have the same effect. Once you understand the problem, you can make the appropriate adjustments.
Do your plants look sick? If so, reach out to a professional at your local garden center for help.
What you should know about paint and wallpaper
Painting and wallpapering are two effective ways to transform the look of a room. Here’s some information to help you decide which products to use in your home.
Paint
The finish of your paint is just as important as its color. A matte finish is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, and ceilings. However, satin and gloss finishes are stain-resistant and easy to clean, making them ideal for kitchens and bathrooms. It’s a good idea to take home several paint samples to see how each color looks in the room.
Wallpaper
Choose a wallpaper that’s suitable for your space. For example, if you’re remodeling your kitchen, choose a wallpaper that’s durable and easy to clean. Moreover, make certain the pattern complements the space and will line up well when installed. Additionally, ensure each roll of wallpaper has the same batch number.
Paint and wallpaper
If you want to combine paint and wallpaper, stick to a maximum of three colors; select a dominant, secondary, and accent color. Additionally, you should choose paint and wallpaper that share a common hue. Makes sure you base your color scheme on a shade in the background or foreground of the wallpaper.
For inspiration and personalized advice, visit your local shops.
How to choose a front door
If you want to improve the curb appeal of your home, consider replacing your front door. Here are four things to consider when choosing one.
1. Material
The material you choose for your front door will impact its strength and style. Wood doors are timeless, but they require regular maintenance. Steel doors are durable and affordable, while fiberglass doors are sturdy, energy-efficient, and available in many colors. Make sure you research the pros and cons of each material before making your choice.
2. Glazing
Glazed doors add a touch of elegance and allow natural light into your home. However, keep in mind that all-glass doors and those with large glass inserts must be made of reinforced glass to remain secure.
3. Insulation
If you live in a cold climate, it’s important to make sure the door you choose has good insulation. Additionally, a well-insulated door can help block out street noise. Look for an Energy Star certified model to ensure you choose a high-quality product.
4. Personalization
You can customize your front door with unique hardware and accessories like moldings, inlays, handles, and locks. You may even be able to personalize the glazing pattern.
To find a door that suits your style and budget, visit your local home improvement stores.
Hiking: 3 good reasons to use walking poles
Do you want to take up hiking as a hobby? If so, you may be wondering if you need to purchase walking poles. The answer to this question is probably yes, and here’s why.
1. To avoid falls
Walking poles can prevent you from falling by providing additional support. They can also help you maintain your balance and feel out the terrain. For example, you can test the depth of a puddle or a mound of snow. Additionally, walking poles help you slow down when you’re descending a slope and can ensure you avoid slipping.
2. To prevent aches and pains
Walking with two poles can improve your posture. It can also alleviate stress on your knees, ankles, hips, and other joints. Plus, walking poles can ease any strain on your back. This is especially beneficial if you carry a heavy pack when hiking.
3. To quicken your pace
Walking poles can be used to improve your stability and posture, allowing you to hike more quickly without any added effort. In addition, working out your upper and lower body together offers a more intense workout.
To get the most out of your walking poles, make sure they’re the right height. Visit your local outdoor store to find a pair that meets your needs.
Teach your kids how to love reading
Reading is great for kids. Pediatricians, educators, child psychologists, and every other relevant expert agree on that. It exercises their brains, improves concentration, provides a window into the world around them, and develops their imaginations. Kids who read or are read to often display stronger language development and perform better in school. An old-fashioned paper book is also a great screen-free form of entertainment and stress relief, a way for kids to unplug and unwind from their busy lives. And with a little bit of care and effort, you can encourage your kids (or grandkids, or nieces and nephews, maybe even your godchildren) to develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime.
Model reading.
Kids imitate behavior that they see, negative and positive. Read in front of them and let them know that it’s something you really enjoy.
Try audiobooks.
Swap out music for audiobooks during the school run or road trips. According to Parents, audiobooks are a great way for kids to hear a text come alive.
Make cozy reading spots.
A nook with a few comfortable pillows and a reading light will do, or even a regular old blanket fort. Creating a special place for kids to read makes the experience even better.
Stash books all over the house.
Don’t put books up where kids can’t reach them — leave them around for them to find and pick up! Place a basket of books in the living room and rotate the titles every so often. Leave a few in the car or anywhere else your kids often go.
Don’t hesitate to reread to younger children.
Young children develop important pre-reading skills when they learn to recognize familiar stories, so when a toddler asks for Green Eggs & Ham for the ninth day in a row, give them some praise for reading and dive in again.
Give books as gifts.
They’re always the right size and they never go out of style.
7 must-have tools and accessories for novice gardeners
Are you new to gardening? If so, here are some tools and accessories to stock up on before you get started.
1. Trowel. Choose a high-quality, one-piece model that’s durable and ergonomic.
2. Gloves. Look for a pair with rubberized palms and fingers for added grip and protection.
3. Spade. Whether you need to dig holes, turn over soil or loosen packed earth, look for a spade that’s the right size to suit your needs.
4. Hoe. This multipurpose tool is great for large gardens. It can be used to break up packed earth, loosen weeds and dig trenches for sowing seeds and starters.
5. Hose. Pair your no-kink garden hose with a spray nozzle. Look for one with several spray patterns to meet your watering needs.
6. Rake. Look for a durable model that can be used for soil, leaves, and gravel.
7. Shovel. This landscaping essential can be used to move a variety of materials including soil and sand.
To find everything you need, visit your local garden center.
4 attractive types of mulch
Do you want to beautify your yard? If so, here are four mulches you may want to use in your garden.
Cedar mulch is available in a variety of colors. It lasts for several years and is suitable to use around the base of trees and hedges. However, it’s not recommended for flower beds or vegetable gardens.
Hulls from cocoa beans, peanut shells, and buckwheat decompose naturally over time and nourish your soil. Consequently, vegetable gardens benefit greatly from hull mulch. However, cocoa bean hulls can be hazardous to dogs.
Ramial fragmented wood mulch slowly decomposes over two years. It’s made of shredded hardwood branches and is one of the best choices for vegetable gardens and flower beds.
Recycled glass that’s been crushed into small fragments is safe to use as mulch but shouldn’t be mixed with soil. Instead, it should be layered on top of landscaping fabric. It’s perfect for plants that tolerate heat and drought.
To find mulch for your yard, visit your local garden center.
