How to recognize and treat chlorosis

Reading is great for kids. Pediatricians, educators, child psychologists, and every other relevant expert agree on that. It exercises their brains, improves concentration, provides a window into the world around them, and develops their imaginations. Kids who read or are read to often display stronger language development and perform better in school. An old-fashioned paper book is also a great screen-free form of entertainment and stress relief, a way for kids to unplug and unwind from their busy lives. And with a little bit of care and effort, you can encourage your kids (or grandkids, or nieces and nephews, maybe even your godchildren) to develop a love of reading that will last a lifetime.

Model reading.

Kids imitate behavior that they see, negative and positive. Read in front of them and let them know that it’s something you really enjoy.

Try audiobooks.

Swap out music for audiobooks during the school run or road trips. According to Parents, audiobooks are a great way for kids to hear a text come alive.

Make cozy reading spots.

A nook with a few comfortable pillows and a reading light will do, or even a regular old blanket fort. Creating a special place for kids to read makes the experience even better.

Stash books all over the house.

Don’t put books up where kids can’t reach them — leave them around for them to find and pick up! Place a basket of books in the living room and rotate the titles every so often. Leave a few in the car or anywhere else your kids often go.

Don’t hesitate to reread to younger children.

Young children develop important pre-reading skills when they learn to recognize familiar stories, so when a toddler asks for Green Eggs & Ham for the ninth day in a row, give them some praise for reading and dive in again.

Give books as gifts.

They’re always the right size and they never go out of style.