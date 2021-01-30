How to reduce air pollution caused by wood heating

While wood-burning stoves and fireplaces provide warmth and a cozy atmosphere, they also emit pollutants and contribute to the formation of smog. If you rely on this type of heating system to warm your home, here are a few ways you can mitigate the harmful effects.

Install a quality appliance

If your wood-burning appliance is nearing the end of its lifespan, replace it with a newer model that complies with the CSA Group’s B415.1 standard for the maximum emission rates of wood-burning heaters. You should also select a product that’s certified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as these emit up to 90 percent fewer harmful emissions than other options.

Follow these best practices



Since even the cleanest wood-burning appliances generate air pollution, here’s how you can further reduce the amount of smoke and harmful particles emitted by your heater:

• Burn seasoned wood that was split and stacked in a dry area for at least six months

• Use softwood to ignite a fire, but keep it going with hardwood which burns cleaner

• Keep fires small and bright since smoldering generates little heat and lots of smoke

• Never burn garbage, plastic, cardboard, glossy paper, driftwood, plywood, particleboard, or wood that’s been painted, varnished, or pressure-treated

Furthermore, keep the vent open to ensure smoke travels up the chimney rather than into your home. You should also maintain your wood-burning appliance according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and make sure to get it cleaned and inspected by a professional at least once a year.