Home
How to reduce air pollution caused by wood heating
While wood-burning stoves and fireplaces provide warmth and a cozy atmosphere, they also emit pollutants and contribute to the formation of smog. If you rely on this type of heating system to warm your home, here are a few ways you can mitigate the harmful effects.
Install a quality appliance
If your wood-burning appliance is nearing the end of its lifespan, replace it with a newer model that complies with the CSA Group’s B415.1 standard for the maximum emission rates of wood-burning heaters. You should also select a product that’s certified by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as these emit up to 90 percent fewer harmful emissions than other options.
Follow these best practices
• Burn seasoned wood that was split and stacked in a dry area for at least six months
• Use softwood to ignite a fire, but keep it going with hardwood which burns cleaner
• Keep fires small and bright since smoldering generates little heat and lots of smoke
• Never burn garbage, plastic, cardboard, glossy paper, driftwood, plywood, particleboard, or wood that’s been painted, varnished, or pressure-treated
Furthermore, keep the vent open to ensure smoke travels up the chimney rather than into your home. You should also maintain your wood-burning appliance according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and make sure to get it cleaned and inspected by a professional at least once a year.
Home
3 reasons to say ‘I do’ to a small wedding
While it can be a challenge to narrow down the guest list for such an important event, there’s something to be said for having a small wedding. Here are three reasons to consider opting for an intimate celebration.
1. You’ll save on expenses
If you have a limited budget, reducing the number of guests allows you to book a smaller, more affordable venue and lower the cost of food, drinks, and decorations. Consequently, it may free up money for luxuries like a gourmet menu, designer shoes, or a live band.
2. You’ll likely feel less stress
3. You’ll have more time for your guests
A small wedding means you’ll have fewer people to greet during the reception. Rather than circulate from table to table all evening, you’ll be able to spend quality time with loved ones and enjoy every moment to the fullest.
Indeed, a small wedding has all the makings of a romantic and memorable day.
Home
Space-saving ideas for small bedrooms
Whether it’s a child’s room, guest room, or main bedroom, small rooms can be difficult to design. Here are some ideas to maximize the available space.
• Store things under the bed. Buy a bed with built-in storage or simply use bins and boxes to store things underneath. If your bed is too close to the ground, use bed risers to elevate it. Alternatively, consider investing in a loft bed to free up space on the floor for a desk, sofa, or play area.
• Opt for double-duty furniture. Look for floor lamps with shelves, ottomans with storage space, and cabinets fronted by a full-length mirror. Also, consider that a desk can serve as a nightstand, and a dresser can be used as a changing table.
• Hang shelves above doors. This often-ignored area is an ideal place for a shelf. Buy pretty baskets or bins to hold your things, and neatly display them in this out-of-the-way spot.
• Use the space behind doors. Use the backs of closet and bedroom doors to hang hooks, towel bars, over-the-door organizers, or pegboards. This will make it easy to store your items.
In general, designing vertically will allow you to make the most of a small bedroom. Installing shelves and cabinets close to the ceiling is particularly useful and will help you keep the space tidy.
Home
Engagement rings 3 reasons to choose Canadian diamonds
Engagement and wedding rings are pieces of jewelry you’ll wear every day for the rest of your life. Therefore, it’s important to invest in quality pieces that can stand the test of time — just like your marriage. With that in mind, here’s why Canadian diamonds are the way to go.
1. It’s a greener choice
Diamond mining can be detrimental to the environment, especially in countries where regulations are limited or not properly enforced. This isn’t the case in Canada, where companies must adhere to stricter standards than other regions.
2. It’s an ethical choice
3. It’s a varied choice
From vintage to bohemian, there’s no shortage of ring design styles made using Canadian diamonds. You can also choose from various metals and incorporate other precious gems to design a truly one-of-a-kind ring.
If you want a ring you can wear with pride, visit the jewelry shops in your area and ask about their selection of engagement and wedding rings made with Canadian diamonds.
Home
Bride guide: factors to consider when dressing for an outdoor wedding
From a picture-perfect view to the relaxed atmosphere, there are plenty of reasons to have your wedding outside. However, you’ll need to take particular care when choosing your dress, shoes, and hairstyle to ensure you look and feel your best. Here are some things to consider.
• The ground. If you’ll be walking on grass or sand during the ceremony, stilettos are out of the question. For comfort and balance, choose shoes with a wide heel, or better yet, an elegant pair of ballerina flats.
• The wind. A long veil, flowy skirt, and loosely pinned-back hair can quickly get out of hand on a gusty day. Consider a birdcage veil and opt for a secure updo style with beautiful pins to hold your hair in place.
• The temperature. For a summer wedding, sandals and a strapless or sleeveless dress are the way to go. Consider a matching jacket or shawl in case it gets cool in the evening. For a fall ceremony, opt for long sleeves and booties.
To find the perfect dress and accessories, visit the stores in your area.
Home
7 practices to make sports more eco-friendly
Did you know that working out, playing sports, and engaging in other recreational activities can take a serious toll on the environment? In addition to the energy and resources used to make sporting gear, the construction and maintenance of facilities like swimming pools, arenas, and fitness centers generate a lot of waste and pollution.
If you want to limit the impact that your healthy, active lifestyle has on the environment, here are seven habits to adopt.
1. Favor facilities near your home, and use public or active transportation to get there. Alternatively, you can carpool with friends or teammates.
2. Choose sportswear made from organic or recycled materials, and use second-hand or Fairtrade certified equipment. Take proper care of your gear, so it lasts longer.
3. Buy only the equipment that you need and plan to use on a regular basis. Otherwise, it’s preferable to borrow or rent your gear.
4. Donate or sell any equipment you no longer want or use if it’s still in good condition.
5. Respect the environment when you engage in outdoor activities. Stay on designated trails and don’t litter.
6. Use a refillable water bottle, and opt for snacks that aren’t over-packaged.
7. Avoid taking an excessively long and hot shower after your workout.
Remember, every action counts when it comes to protecting the planet and achieving your fitness goals.
Home
3 frequently asked questions about saving for retirement
You know that it’s important to save for retirement, but are you familiar with the best way to go about it? Here are the answers to three common questions people have about putting aside money for the future.
1. Is a traditional 401(k) your best retirement saving option?
A traditional 401(k) is a great retirement saving tool that allows you to set aside and invest your earnings. The key point to keep in mind is that you won’t pay any taxes on the money until you withdraw it in your retirement years. However, some employers also offer the option of putting money in a Roth 401(k), which allows you to contribute after-tax dollars and withdraw the money tax-free during retirement. If both options are available to you, speak with a tax professional to find out which is most beneficial.
2. Should you put more money aside as you get older?
3. How much money should you set aside at a minimum?
Experts recommend setting aside at least 15 percent of your pre-tax income. That said, you should have an emergency fund with enough money saved to cover living expenses for three to six months.
If you have more questions about saving for retirement, reach out to your financial institution.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph W
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 2
34/30°F
34/25°F