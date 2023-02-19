How to reduce the ecological impact of electronic devices

Electronic devices have become a ubiquitous part of daily life. Unfortunately, when it comes to how they’re manufactured and discarded, they can damage the environment. Here are a few strategies to reduce your impact on the planet.

• Limit them. Minimize the number of electronic devices you use. Keep them to a minimum, and only buy ones you absolutely need.

• Protect them. Purchase a sturdy case to keep your device in good condition for as long as possible. Look for cases made with recycled materials. Also, consider installing a geolocation app to find your device if it gets lost easily.

• Repair them. Look for local companies that repair electronic devices. If yours breaks, ask if you can restore the problematic components instead of buying a new device.

• Buy them used. Visit thrift stores in your area to find affordable, secondhand electronic devices that are still in good working order.

• Recycle them. Look for drop-off locations in your area that collect used electronic devices to recycle them.

If you take steps to reduce the environmental impact of your electronic devices, it sends a clear message to the companies that make them review their practices.