How to reduce waste

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that, in 2015, Americans produced 262 million tons of waste. Most of this garbage is sent to landfills where it releases methane gas, a byproduct that’s over 20 times more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of environmental impact. This is why reducing the amount of waste your household produces is so important. Here are some tips that can help you get started.

Habits to adopt

You can reduce waste at the source by doing the following:

• Rent or borrow tools and appliances instead of buying them, especially if you won’t use them often.

• Ban disposable and single-use items like razors, plastic bags and paper plates.

• Buy food and household items in bulk, or privilege environmentally friendly, biodegradable packaging.

• Renovate “green” by using recycled and refurbished materials.

• Avoid food waste by properly storing ingredients so they last longer, eating your leftovers and freezing any surplus.

• Compost your organic waste. If you live in the city, find out if there’s a dedicated organic waste collection program.

Don’t forget that small acts make a difference. Taking the time to adopt greener habits will pay off in the long run.