How to reduce your dog’s carbon pawprint

From high-quality food to luxury grooming products, many doting pet owners want to make sure their dog gets the very best. But did you know there are ways you can promote the health of both your pup and the planet? Here’s how to minimize the environmental impact of owning a dog.

Food

Opt for dog food made with natural, organic ingredients. While more expensive than low-grade options, this type of food has more nutritional value. This means you can feed your dog less while still meeting its health needs and satisfying its appetite. Look for products sold in bulk or packaged in recyclable or biodegradable materials.

Toys



Cheap, low-quality pet toys can be dangerous for your dog because they often contain toxic substances. They also tend to break more easily, which makes them a choking hazard and means they need to be replaced more often. By investing in durable toys recommended by veterinarians, you’ll protect your pup and avoid waste. If they’re made locally, even better.

Waste

Picking up after your dog is a common courtesy, but using plastic bags that get tossed in the trash does a disservice to the environment. Instead, opt for biodegradable pet waste bags. Alternatively, to prevent your pet’s poop from ending up in a landfill where they’ll take a long time to decompose, you can compost them yourself in a specialized bin.

Many small-scale pet boutiques also offer eco-friendly shampoos, accessories, treats, and more. Find out what sustainable dog care products are available in your area.