How to reduce your home’s energy consumption in summer

Making your home more energy efficient is good for the planet and your wallet. Here are a few tips to help you reduce your energy consumption during the summer months.

• Upgrade your air conditioner. You can lower your energy bills considerably by switching to an Energy Star certified model, especially if your current unit is more than 10 years old. For best results, use HEPA filters.

• Allow fresh air to circulate. A ceiling fan can help cool a room and reduce strain on your air conditioner. Choose an Energy Star certified model to minimize energy consumption.

• Keep the heat out. Close blinds and curtains during the day, especially those on southern-facing windows. This will help regulate your indoor temperature.

• Rethink outdoor lighting. Use solar-powered lights to brighten up the patio and opt for motion-sensor lights around the sides of your property.

• Set up timers. Program your outdoor lights to go on when it gets dark and turn off when you go to bed. You should also consider installing a timer for your pool pump.

• Dry laundry outside. A clothesline or drying rack allows you to take advantage of sunny days and avoid turning on the dryer.

Visit the stores in your area to find everything you need to maximize your home’s energy efficiency in summer.