How to remodel successfully despite supply chain issues

Are you considering renovations but reluctant to risk supply chain delays? If you take a proactive strategy, a successful remodel isn’t out of the question. Here are some tips to keep your reno budget — and patience — under control.

• Phased approach. Divide your project into a series of mini-projects. You’ll get a sense of satisfaction from small gains and keep the reno mess under control.

• Flexible timeline. Plan your project timeline before you start. First, identify stages that depend on the arrival of crucial materials and supplies. Then, build extra time into those stages to give yourself a buffer.

• Temporary storage. Clear away space on your property or rent a storage unit. This will give you a place to keep materials while you wait for the rest to arrive.

• Contingency budget. Build extra room in your budget for the unexpected. With transport costs in flux, you may suddenly find that materials prices have increased. You may also need to factor in added labor costs.

Talk to a local designer or contractor. They’ll have the inside track on building supply chains and can suggest creative substitutions and workarounds.