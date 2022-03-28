How to remove food stuck between your teeth or gums

Do you ever get food lodged between your teeth or under your gums? Stuck particles of food like popcorn, meat and bread can cause bad breath, inflammation and pain. Here are three ways to deal with this problem quickly.

1. Brush your teeth

Brush your teeth to dislodge the stuck food. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to avoid hurting your gums. Wet the brush with warm water and use a little bit of toothpaste if necessary. Make sure to use gentle strokes.

2. Floss your teeth

Slide a piece of dental floss between your teeth as close as possible to your gums. Gently move the floss up and down and back and forth to remove stubborn food residue. Finish by rinsing your mouth with water.

3. Use an interdental brush

Choose a brush size that fits the space between your teeth so you can clean without putting too much pressure on your teeth or gums. Brush the affected area thoroughly to remove the problematic particles.

To avoid painful gum inflammation, visit your dentist. They’ll suggest ways to reduce the risk of another piece of food getting stuck in the same spot.