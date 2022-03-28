Health
How to remove food stuck between your teeth or gums
Do you ever get food lodged between your teeth or under your gums? Stuck particles of food like popcorn, meat and bread can cause bad breath, inflammation and pain. Here are three ways to deal with this problem quickly.
1. Brush your teeth
Brush your teeth to dislodge the stuck food. Use a soft-bristle toothbrush to avoid hurting your gums. Wet the brush with warm water and use a little bit of toothpaste if necessary. Make sure to use gentle strokes.
2. Floss your teeth
Slide a piece of dental floss between your teeth as close as possible to your gums. Gently move the floss up and down and back and forth to remove stubborn food residue. Finish by rinsing your mouth with water.
3. Use an interdental brush
Choose a brush size that fits the space between your teeth so you can clean without putting too much pressure on your teeth or gums. Brush the affected area thoroughly to remove the problematic particles.
To avoid painful gum inflammation, visit your dentist. They’ll suggest ways to reduce the risk of another piece of food getting stuck in the same spot.
What you need to know about Botox
Many men and women get Botox injections to reduce the appearance of fine lines. Here are some things you should know about this cosmetic treatment.
What’s Botox?
Botox is the trade name for botulinum toxin. This injectable treatment temporarily paralyzes the facial muscles responsible for wrinkles to make the skin appear smooth.
What areas does it treat?
Botox is most often used to smooth frown lines and crow’s feet. However, it can also be used to reduce the appearance of neck wrinkles.
How long does it take?
A Botox injection session usually only takes about 30 minutes. Moreover, once administered, the treatment doesn’t require any recovery time. Therefore, you can immediately resume your daily activities after receiving the injections.
When will you see the results?
You may start to notice the effects of Botox within three to four days. However, the full results might not be visible for one to two weeks. Moreover, most people require touch-up injections every three to eight months.
Are you interested in getting Botox? If so, contact a clinic near you that specializes in this type of cosmetic treatment.
Did you know that Botox can be used to treat medical conditions like chronic neurological pain and muscle spasms?
That ominous tingle: Preventing, treating cold sores
If you’re one of the 50 to 80 percent of Americans infected with oral herpes, you might be familiar with the warning signs of a cold sore: A tingling sensation, followed by some redness or swelling. Blisters make their appearance not long after that, and then the action really begins.
Cold sores are uncomfortable and unsightly, and according to Medscape, they’ve been annoying humanity for our entire history. The virus has no cure, but unlike our ancestors, we now have ways to treat symptoms or prevent outbreaks entirely.
First, know your triggers. According to Healthline, common triggers include stress, too much sun exposure, fatigue, hormone fluctuations and compromised immunity. Other illnesses such as colds can contribute to cold sore outbreaks as well, weakening your resistance to the virus while your immune system is busy fighting off another infection.
Cold sores almost always heal on their own within seven to 10 days, but according to the Mayo Clinic, you can relieve discomfort with cold compresses, over-the-counter remedies to dry out the cold sore, a little bit of rest, and pain relievers such as Tylenol. You can also apply a hydrocolloidal bandage to the affected area to prevent crusting and help the sore blend into the surrounding area.
Prescription topical and oral antiviral medications can dramatically shorten healing time, lessen the severity of outbreaks, or prevent them altogether. You can contact your doctor or use a telehealth provider such as Nurx, Rory or GoodRx to discuss whether a prescription medication is appropriate. But check your health insurance benefits first — not all telehealth providers accept insurance, and you may save money by visiting your regular physician.
What’s polyneuritis?
Polyneuritis is a neurological condition that’s characterized by nerve damage to the body’s extremities such as the hands, feet, and arms. This disorder can be caused by underlying conditions like diabetes and kidney failure. However, it can also be triggered by infection, medication, nutrient deficiency, exposure to toxic products, alcoholism, and more.
Symptoms
Polyneuritis can lead to sensory and motor disorders. On top of losing sensation in the affected limbs, you may also experience the following symptoms:
• Muscle paralysis or weakness
• Tingling or numbness in the extremities
• Dry skin
• Night cramps
Moreover, many people with polyneuritis lose their ability to sense temperature and pain.
Treatment
If you think you may have polyneuritis, your doctor will request a neurological evaluation. This will allow them to determine the best course of action. For example, you may be prescribed medication like painkillers or immunosuppressants to help reduce or eliminate your symptoms. Your doctor may also recommend a support device or physiotherapy to strengthen your limbs. If the disease was triggered by alcohol abuse or a vitamin deficiency, you may be given alcoholism therapy or a course of B vitamins as part of your treatment.
If you think you may be experiencing the symptoms of polyneuritis, consult your doctor as soon as possible.
Arthritis of the knee: PRP injections may help
Suddenly, your knees hurt. Getting up from a chair becomes an ordeal. Walking into the kitchen seems like an endurance test. Swelling. Stiffness. Pain.
That’s arthritis.
About 30 million people have knee arthritis caused by simple aging.
The cartilage in the three knee bones begins to thin and wear away and in late stages, the bones rub together causing pain. This causes pain, stiffness, and swelling.
Although there is no cure, a relatively new technique is thought to be effective and safe for osteoarthritis of the knee joint. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections use your own blood to create a concentrate of platelets that are injected into the knee. The process can be quick. as little as 15 minutes for each injection. Patients may need from three to six injections for maximum relief
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), PRP injections are safe and effective, especially for early stages of osteoarthritis of the knee.
Unfortunately, Medicare and major insurance companies do not cover PRP injections, which can cost from $500 to $2,000 per injection. The treatment is still considered experimental.
5 reasons to strengthen your pelvic floor
The pelvic floor is an important group of muscles located at the base of the pelvis. Both men and women can benefit from strengthening these muscles. Here are five reasons to practice pelvic floor exercises.
1. Prevent incontinence
Strengthening your pelvic floor muscles can give you more control over your bladder and bowel and help prevent incontinence.
2. Improve sexual sensitivity
A healthy pelvic floor can increase sexual arousal and lubrication, making it easier to reach orgasm. Additionally, having strong pelvic muscles can prevent painful intercourse.
3. Maintain good posture
If your pelvic floor is too loose or too tight, you may experience lower back and sciatic nerve pain during pregnancy. Moreover, having a healthy pelvic floor can help speed up recovery after giving birth.
4. Recover quicker after surgery
If you recently had a hysterectomy or prostatectomy, doing pelvic floor exercises can help ease a variety of postoperative symptoms, including loose abdominal muscles, organ prolapse, and urinary incontinence.
5. Prevent pain
Strong pelvic floor muscles can help reduce the discomfort associated with bladder pain syndrome (BPS) and constipation. In addition, doing regular pelvic floor exercises can reduce tenderness and numbness while riding a bike.
Consult a perineal and pelvic rehabilitation physiotherapist to start a personalized exercise program.
Women’s health: the importance of taking charge
Though women have a longer life expectancy than men, the gap is narrowing. Indeed, many women put their own well-being on the back burner to take care of others. Unfortunately, this neglect can result in physical and mental health problems. If left untreated, these issues can result in severe chronic pain or hospitalization. Some of the most common diseases and conditions that affect women include:
• Anxiety
• Arthritis
• Endometriosis
• Insomnia
• Venous insufficiency
• Osteoporosis
• Depression
• Fibromyalgia
• Migraines
• Cancer
• Diabetes
• Heart disease
• Eating disorders
Prevention
Women need to take charge of their health by regularly visiting their doctor and undergoing medical screenings. Don’t be afraid to speak with your physician if you’re experiencing worrying symptoms.
Additionally, adopting healthy lifestyle habits is key. To stay in good health you should exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, stop smoking, get plenty of sleep and maintain meaningful social relationships.
