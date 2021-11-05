How to repair a concrete stoop

If the concrete steps outside your home are stained, cracked, or chipped, you might want to try your hand at repairing them. Here’s what you need to do.

Prepare the concrete

Sweep away loose concrete and other debris before pressure washing or scrubbing the surface with a stiff plastic brush. Allow the concrete to completely dry before moving on to the next step. Inspect the stoop to ensure you’ve located all the damaged areas.

Apply a first coat

Mix the concrete patching compound according to the product’s instructions, then use a trowel to fill in the cracks. You should also spread a thin layer of the repair material over the entire surface of the stoop. This will improve the adhesion of the next coat.

Finish the surface

Apply a coat of rapid-set mortar to resurface the stoop and protect it from water damage for years to come. Gently drag a masonry brush across the wet mortar to create a rough texture. This will provide better traction in slippery conditions.

For best results or major structural repairs, entrust this task to a professional. In addition to providing a seamless repair, they might be able to identify the cause of the damage to ensure it doesn’t happen again.