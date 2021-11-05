Home
How to repair a concrete stoop
If the concrete steps outside your home are stained, cracked, or chipped, you might want to try your hand at repairing them. Here’s what you need to do.
Prepare the concrete
Sweep away loose concrete and other debris before pressure washing or scrubbing the surface with a stiff plastic brush. Allow the concrete to completely dry before moving on to the next step. Inspect the stoop to ensure you’ve located all the damaged areas.
Apply a first coat
Mix the concrete patching compound according to the product’s instructions, then use a trowel to fill in the cracks. You should also spread a thin layer of the repair material over the entire surface of the stoop. This will improve the adhesion of the next coat.
Finish the surface
Apply a coat of rapid-set mortar to resurface the stoop and protect it from water damage for years to come. Gently drag a masonry brush across the wet mortar to create a rough texture. This will provide better traction in slippery conditions.
For best results or major structural repairs, entrust this task to a professional. In addition to providing a seamless repair, they might be able to identify the cause of the damage to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
3 tips to make your outfits fall-ready
As the temperature drops and the days get shorter, it’s time to rethink your outfits so you can stay stylish and warm this season. Here are some tips to keep in mind.
1. Opt for layers
To ensure you’re comfortable all day long, dress in layers so you can add or remove pieces as the temperature changes. Additionally, don’t be afraid to mix textures. Women, for example, can pair a blouse with a cardigan or wear a long knit sweater over a sundress. For men, consider the classic combination of a collared shirt with a wool jacket.
2. Use accessories
If you have timeless pieces such as a well-cut pair of jeans or a classic black dress, all you have to do is swap out your accessories to suit the season. In the fall, use hats, scarves, and gloves to vary your style and stay warm. Complete the look with a large tote bag that you can use to carry an umbrella or extra sweater.
3. Prioritize comfort
From knit dresses and oversized sweaters to flannel jackets and leather ankle boots, you can mix and match various pieces to create both casual and formal outfits without compromising on comfort or style.
If you want to upgrade your wardrobe for the fall, be sure to visit the stores in your area.
3 tips to become a better fisher
Here are three tips to help you level up your fishing game:
1. Be versatile. If you want to become a better fisher, you need to be willing to try out new locations and adapt to various conditions. Whenever possible, take the opportunity to fish in different types of environments to sharpen your skills.
2. Practice casting. Even the most seasoned anglers could use a refresher every now and again. Simply take the hook off your line and practice casting in your backyard, at the local park, or anywhere with some open space. This will help you improve your technique and accuracy for the next time you hit the water.
3. Develop a beginner’s mindset. Don’t assume you know everything there is to know about fishing. Read fishing magazines and speak with ot¬her passionate fishers to get local tips and tricks and stay up to date on recent developments in the sport.
If you plan to go fishing this fall, don’t forget to check the local fishing laws in your area before heading out.
Did you know?
Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor recreational activities in the United States. In 2019, more than 50 million Americans flocked to the nation’s waterways to engage in freshwater, saltwater, and fly-fishing.
How to be a good customer
As a customer, you may think you’re entitled to a certain level of service. After all, how many times have you heard the phrase “the customer is always right”? Courtesy, however, is a two-way street. Here are some things you can do that will make you a better customer in restaurants, stores, and other businesses.
• Be courteous. Treat employees as you would like to be treated yourself.
• Be calm. Don’t lash out at an employee for something they have no control over, such as the store’s return policy.
• Be patient. Everyone needs to start somewhere. Getting impatient with a new employee won’t make them serve you any faster.
• Be respectful. Mind the rules in the establishments you frequent. For example, don’t get in the express lane at the grocery store if you have more than the maximum number of items allowed.
• Be punctual. Don’t show up late for your reservation. If you need to cancel, give the restaurant, salon, or other business as much notice as possible.
• Be clean. Don’t leave your dirty Kleenex, napkins, and other garbage all over the place.
• Be attentive. There’s nothing ruder than talking on the phone while being served. Put the call on hold and acknowledge the person serving you.
Finally, a simple please and thank you can go a long way. Always be appreciative and polite when being served.
Brush up on table etiquette before the holiday season
Good dining etiquette is about more than knowing which fork to use and when — good manners are about respecting others and yourself. And a quick brush-up on table manners before the holiday social season starts means that you’ll be a confident and charming dinner companion, no matter where you go or who you’re with.
* Be on time, whether you’re going to someone’s home or meeting others at a restaurant.
* Silence your phone and put it away. Give others your full attention.
* Place your napkin in your lap as soon as you sit down.
* With utensils, the best rule is to start from the outside and move in as the meal progresses. Dessert utensils are often found above the plate.
* Picture your plate as a clock. When you take a break from eating, rest your fork and knife at the three o’clock position. When you finish eating, place your utensils at 10 and four.
* Do not eat until the host or hostess starts to eat, even if others at the table have already started.
* Cut your food into only one or two bite-sized pieces at a time.
* Don’t butter an entire slice of bread or roll at once — cut a chunk of butter from the dish, then butter small pieces before you eat them. The bread plate, if there is one, should be above your dinner plate and to the left.
* If food is being served at the table, pass dishes counter-clockwise. Always pass salt and pepper together. Use serving utensils to remove food from a dish — not your own.
* Don’t blow on your food. Wait a minute or two for it to cool instead.
* When in doubt, watch the host or hostess for cues.
* Send a thank-you note a day or two after the meal.
Monsters under the bed? What to do when bedtime fear strikes
Just about every parent knows the sound: The gentle patter of feet against the floor as your child gets up — for the fifteenth time that night — to tell you that they’re scared.
According to Verywell Family, imaginary fears, like monsters under the bed or in the closet, tend to strike kids around preschool age, when their imaginations develop, but they can’t always separate fantasy from reality.
It might be exhausting for parents, but there are some simple things that you can do to help your child — and you — get a better night’s sleep.
* Don’t confirm the fear or build it up. According to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, parents shouldn’t get out homemade monster spray or check the closet for interlopers. Scaring away monsters just makes the monsters real to your child.
* Offer a security object, like a blanket or stuffed animal.
* Validate feelings. Say, “I know you feel scared” and talk about their specific fears.
* Encourage them to describe their fears, such as through dramatic play with dolls and puppets or with the artwork.
* Install a nightlight and offer to keep the door cracked open, as long as it doesn’t disturb their sleep.
* Monitor what your kids watch and read — scary shows, movies, books, and videos might be the root of the issue.
* Reassure your child. Tell him or her that they’re OK and you’re there to keep everyone safe. Encourage them to stay in bed and to think of their bed as a safe, special place.
* Be consistent and firm about bedtime routines.
* Contact your child’s pediatrician if your child’s anxiety is especially severe or continues during the day.
Couple conflicts: 3 common arguments and what to do about them
Are you having the same fight with your partner over and over again? It’s normal for couples to disagree from time to time, and arguments can lead to positive changes when handled constructively. Here’s how to address some issues that couples commonly fight about.
1. Money
It’s not unusual for couples to argue about each other’s spending habits. To address this area of contention, sit down with your partner when you’re both feeling calm and make a list of all the things you spend your money on. Then, set an objective, such as paying off a shared debt or saving for a major purchase. Once you’ve agreed on mutual goals, create a budget to help you achieve them.
2. Sex
Intimacy is a key component of any romantic relationship. Though it’s normal for partners to have different libidos, mismatched sex drives can lead to frustration and misunderstandings. It’s important to have an open and honest conversation about your sexual expectations. Agree on a frequency you can both live with and schedule sex dates. If you need help discussing the issue, consider talking to a qualified sex therapist.
3. Chores
To avoid constantly bickering about who takes care of the household tasks in a relationship, make a list of all the chores that need to get done and divide them up equally. Determine who will do what jobs and when they’ll be completed. If you can’t agree on who should perform a particularly unpleasant task, consider hiring someone to do it for you.
Remember, never run away from an argument. If things get heated, take some time to cool off, but always come back and work through the issue. Your relationship will be stronger for it.
