How to repair a pocket door

Pocket doors are great space-savers because they conveniently disappear into the wall when opened. However, fixing a pocket door can be a hassle, as many common issues necessitate removing the trim or a section of drywall. Here’s how to go about doing this.

What you’ll need

To repair a pocket door that’s misaligned or has fallen off its track, you’ll need:

• A putty knife

• A pry bar

• A cordless drill

• A bubble level

• A wrench set

If the track must be replaced entirely, you’ll also need a drywall saw.

Steps to follow

Use a putty knife and pry bar to gently wrest out the three sections of the door trim. Take care not to damage the trim so it can be reinstalled later. Next, use a drill to unscrew the floor guide beneath the door. You should now be able to remove the door and reposition it correctly on its track.

If you need to access the portion of the track hidden in the wall (to replace it, for example) you’ll have to cut out a small section of the drywall next to the door opening. You’ll then be able to use a drill to unscrew the track.

Keep in mind that if you want this repair work done quickly and seamlessly, it’s best to leave it to a professional contractor.