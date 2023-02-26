How to replace your kitchen countertop in 3 steps

With the right tools, the average homeowner can install a new countertop over the weekend. Here’s how to do it in three easy steps.

1. Remove. Shut off your home’s water supply and disconnect the sink. Then, remove the old countertop.

2. Cut. Determine the dimensions of the new countertop. Allow an extra inch for islands and overhangs. Use a scribe to cut the sides that touch an uneven wall surface.

3. Install. Depending on the material of your countertop, you may need to apply a protective sealant and use special adhesives or screws. Ensure the countertop is secure and stable before re-connecting the plumbing and replacing the sink.

Look for a professional in your area if you’d rather leave this task to an expert.