How to retain your car’s value: 4 things to avoid

A car begins to lose value when it leaves the sales lot. Therefore, you’ll probably want to do everything possible to retain your vehicle’s value. Here are four things to avoid that would otherwise accelerate the devaluation of your car.

1. Poor records. Potential buyers will ask about the car’s history if you ever sell your car. Keep all your receipts, including those from oil changes, tire rotations, tune-ups, and significant repairs. Store them all in a single folder so you can easily access everything. It will show buyers that you’re meticulous about car care.

2. A dirty car. The first thing buyers will check when considering your car is its appearance. Remember that you don’t get another chance to make a first impression. A car full of trash, old food, and cigarette butts isn’t very appealing. Vacuum the inside of your vehicle regularly, wash the car mats and wipe the dashboard and console.

3. Aftermarket modifications. You may be tempted to deck out your ride with spoilers, dazzling lights, and rims, but that could limit your potential buyers and decrease the car’s value. Not everyone shares the same tastes as you and may not appreciate your personalized touches.

4. Inadequate maintenance. Cars need care. Failing to change the oil regularly, have the tires rotated, or repair minor issues will shorten your car’s lifespan and decrease its value more quickly.

Get help from an automotive professional to keep your car clean and well-maintained.