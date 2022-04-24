How to rotate crops in your garden

Crop rotation is the practice of growing different vegetables rather than identical or related ones in the same place every year. Here’s what you need to know.

Explanation

Many disease-carrying spores and insects overwinter in the soil near the base of their target plants. Therefore, replanting the same vegetable the following year makes it easy for these pests to infect the new crop. Planting your vegetables in a new location every growing season will prevent these parasites from finding a host to infect in spring.

Execution

Ideally, crop rotation should be done over four years because some spores can remain in the soil for up to three years. However, if you have a small garden, rotating your crops every two years works just fine. This practice also prevents nutrient depletion in your soil.

To pick up vegetable seeds and starters, visit your local garden center.