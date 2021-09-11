How to safely celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

This year, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week takes place from September 12 to 18. During this annual event, Americans are encouraged to show their gratitude for the contributions truckers make to communities across the country. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these essential workers bravely transported and delivered needed supplies. Here are a few ways to show your appreciation for truck drivers.

Make a sign

Since the beginning of the pandemic, signs with “I heart truck drivers” written on them have popped up along countless American highways. Foster this trend by creating your own sign to show your appreciation for local and national truck drivers. Place it in your car, hang it off your balcony, or simply take a picture of it and post it on your social media accounts.

Share your thanks online

Many truck drivers use social media to stay connected to their friends and family members. Show them some love by reaching out to them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other online platforms. You can raise awareness about National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with the hashtags #NTDAW, #thankatrucker, #thankadriver, and #honkforhighwayheroes.

Dedicate a song

Call your local radio station and give a shout-out to truck drivers everywhere. Ask them to play a song that expresses your gratitude or a trucker anthem-like “Roll on 18 Wheeler” by Alabama, “Truckin’” by Grateful Dead, or “Asphalt Cowboy” by Jason Aldean.

In addition, you can show your thanks to America’s truckers by providing key services. If you’re in the position to do so, keep your restrooms open for our highway heroes or offer them a free meal.