How to safely deep-fry a turkey

Deep-fried turkey is actually a Cajun tradition and is an increasingly popular way to cook the main course.

It’s not the safest way — in fact, many people have burned their houses while attempting to do it. The number of burn victims from deep-frying reaches into the hundreds each year. The National Fire Protection Association and the American Burn Association discourage cooking a turkey in this manner, but because it produces a more flavorful bird with crispy skin, people continue to deep-fry.

Some advice from Underwriters Laboratories:

* Get a sturdy turkey fryer with four legs and a built-in thermostat, so the oil maintains the proper temperature.

* Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry, or you could be spattered with oil and severely burned.

* Fry outside and far away from your house.

* Follow instructions on the size of turkey to put into your fryer and how much oil to use. Splashing oil can ignite and turn your fryer into a flamethrower.

* Wear gloves designed for deep-frying.

* Never leave the fryer unattended.