Agriculture
How to safely handle and cook poultry
National Chicken Month is celebrated every September in the United States. Chicken eggs and meat are packed with tasty, nutritional goodness and are a great addition to your family’s meals. However, you must follow certain safety precautions to prevent food poisoning when handling and preparing chicken. Here’s what you need to know.
How to prevent food poisoning
Salmonella and Campylobacter are leading causes of bacterial foodborne illness, which frequently contaminate raw poultry. Each year, thousands of people suffer food poisoning because of these pathogens. Although most healthy people may only feel mildly unwell for a day or two, children, seniors, and immunocompromised people may experience severe complications from food poisoning.
Here are a few tips to ensure you and your family don’t get sick from eating chicken:
• Buy your chicken near the end of your shopping trip and store it in your fridge or freezer as soon as you get home.
• Avoid buying chicken past its “best if used by” date.
• Don’t buy chicken in ripped or leaking packaging.
• Don’t rinse your chicken before preparing it. This could spread bacteria elsewhere in your kitchen.
• Never eat raw or insufficiently cooked chicken. Make sure a whole bird reaches an internal temperature of 180 F and pieces reach 165 F.
This year, celebrate National Chicken Month by looking for new and delicious ways to prepare poultry.
Agriculture
4 little-known jobs in agriculture
The agriculture industry is indispensable, affecting both food supply and tourism. It presents various interesting job opportunities, some of which are less well-known. Here are four that might surprise you.
1. Mushroom growers are responsible for managing mushroom and compost production. They must also follow quality control procedures. Their schedule is variable and depends on the needs of the crop.
2. Orchard pruners trim apple trees in the summer and winter. They’re seasonal workers and don’t have any specific training. It’s possible to quickly learn the ins and outs of pruning on the job with more experienced workers.
3. Big game and ratite (flightless bird) producers raise animals like bison, wild boar, deer, ostriches, emus, and rheas. They also manage production, administration, and marketing, among several other tasks.
4. Floriculture (flower farming) supervisors coordinate and verify the work done by horticultural workers. They also perform a variety of tasks to produce flowering and ornamental plants.
The wonderful world of agriculture is full of possibilities.
Agriculture
Vilsack: America’s voluntary approach to agriculture is better than Europe’s mandates
BOONE, Iowa — The more than $1 billion the federal government is devoting to voluntary efforts to reduce agriculture’s adverse effects on the environment is a better long-term strategy than mandating new rules for farmers, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said Tuesday.
While state and federal officials in the United States have tended to avoid implementing rules that might force farmers to radically change their long-held practices, the European Union has specific requirements about crop rotations, permanent pastures and the use of buffer strips and other conservation practices that improve soil quality.
Dutch farmers have protested some of their country’s efforts in recent years to limit pollution from agriculture, particularly proposals to significantly reduce the number of livestock raised in the country. The European Union also recently suspended some of its crop rotation requirements to increase production because of global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Candidly, our view — and I’ve expressed this to EU officials — our view is that their approach may very well result in reduced production,” Vilsack said at the Farm Progress Show in Boone, in response to a question about whether U.S. farmers might eventually face similar requirements. He added: “I think our approach is better.”
Virginia’s General Assembly has in recent years debated whether certain agricultural practices that reduce runoff from farms should be voluntary or mandatory, particularly as the federal 2025 deadline for cleanup of the Chesapeake Bay looms. During the 2020 session, lawmakers weighed making both streamside fencing and nutrient management plans mandatory but ultimately settled on a voluntary course for the near future. The intensely negotiated final legislation included a clause, however, specifying that the practices will become mandatory if pollution reduction targets haven’t been met by 2025.
When asked to elaborate later about his comments, Vilsack said they pertained to organic farming and were the views of some European farmers. The European Green Deal seeks to increase the amount of farmland that is being managed to produce organic crops to 25% by 2030. The practice is more environmentally friendly but often produces lower yields.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered programs to expand organic farming in the United States but hasn’t set goals for converting farmland to organic. Vilsack said Tuesday that demand for U.S. agriculture products will continue to rise.
“The challenge is, how do you do it sustainably?” he said. “How do you increase production but at the same time do it in a climate-smart way?”
He stressed repeatedly that federal initiatives announced in the past two years seek voluntary participation.
Later in the day, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, echoed those sentiments when he was asked about potential provisions of the upcoming farm bill: “We need to make sure we have voluntary conservation practices,” he said. “That is so crucial.”
Vilsack talked at length about the tremendous amount of federal funding available to support agricultural commodities that are produced in a way that reduces greenhouse gas emissions. In February, the USDA offered up to $1 billion to support new “climate smart” products.
He said the USDA will announce its first grant recipients in mid-September and hinted that projects proposed by universities in Missouri and South Dakota and by the Iowa Soybean Association will be among them.
Vilsack and the USDA have unveiled a flurry of new programs in the past two years with the goal of transforming aspects of American agriculture, especially to help reverse the consolidation of certain sectors into the hands of a few companies and to increase the number of farmers.
The USDA is also working to provide billions of dollars of debt relief to farmers who have struggled to make payments on farm loans: “The most important piece of this is keeping people on the land,” Vilsack told reporters last week about major legislation to aid agriculture.
The USDA recently announced it will distribute up to $300 million for projects that help farmers who have received limited help from the department in the past. Those groups of people have typically included new farmers and ranchers, those with low incomes and those of racial or ethnic minorities. Eligible projects for the funding would expand their access to land, money and markets, Vilsack has said.
The department is also offering up to $250 million to minority-serving colleges and universities to help educate food and agriculture professionals.
In June, Vilsack announced hundreds of millions of dollars of funding to support smaller, independent meat processors to help diversify that sector of agriculture, which over the years has become dominated by several large companies.
Federal dollars have also been earmarked for organic farmers and to make new products from agriculture waste and the wood remnants from thinning forests to protect against large fires.
This story first appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch, a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within the States Newsroom network.
by Jared Strong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Agriculture
The table is set for the harvest season!
It goes without saying; that summer – an extremely abundant time – gives agrotourism enormous pride. Colors and flavors bear eloquent witness to the traditions perpetuated by local artisans who, year after year, cultivate with almost jealous care the treasures of the earth which, to the delight of our taste buds, lend themselves wonderfully to a multitude of combinations.
Conducive to an explosion of flavor, summer is when the countryside’s riches blossom under the warm summer sun and then blend and transform themselves to garnish our plates or create a symphony of colour and taste for exquisite country dining. Main courses involve fragrant dishes imbued with delicate nectars, which seduce gourmets and all lovers of good food alike.
Orchards, blueberry farms, cider-houses, vineyards, apiaries (or honey farms), fruit and garden market stalls… How can anyone resist the temptation when faced with such profusion and variety? While you’re there, why not stock up with these delights in order to make preserves as so many of us still do, just like our intrepid grandmothers before us?
Locally produced foods, gastronomic experiences, great gifts that are as unique as they are tasty… in short, a wide open door to the wonders of nature, allowing us the opportunity to taste the flavors of summer and to appreciate its wonderful variety.
What could be better than savoring tasty little treats concocted from the very best products cultivated by the artisans of the land?
Agriculture
5 myths about GMOs
Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have been the topic of many animated discussions. To help you keep things in perspective, here are five myths debunked.
1. “GMOs are harmful to your health.”
Many activists decry the genetic manipulation of foods. However, very little data supports their concerns, as many studies confirm they’re safe. However, the long-term effects of the process remain uncertain. Therefore, it’s reasona¬ble to take a cautious approach.
2. “GMOs are comparable to natural selection.”
Genetic manipulation is sometimes compared to the evolution organisms undergo in nature. This comparison is dubious because humans force and prolong the cohabitation of genes in laboratories in the case of GMOs. The genes undergoing modification wouldn’t necessarily have crossed paths under natural conditions.
3. “GMOs alter human DNA.”
Whether modified in a laboratory or not, the genetic material in foods ends up in the blood plasma during digestion and not in the DNA. Cells have a protective system that prevents genes from interfering with their own genetic material.
4. “Studies supporting GMOs are biased.”
Even though studies may be subsidized by corporations that benefit from pro-GMO findings, that isn’t enough to discredit them. From a purely scientific perspective, the value of a study rests on the methodology employed and the credibility of the deductive process. That said, the funding sources for a study do require additional attention since they may affect the objectivity of the results.
5. “The GMO debate is over.”
Although most scientific data regarding GMO safety is positive, it’s nonetheless essential to maintain intellectual curiosity and de¬bate around the subject.
Lastly, genetic modification is a relatively new process and still requires vigilance.
Agriculture
3 tips for improving pastureland
Properly managed pastureland produces high-quality forage and lengthens the grazing season, ultimately reducing feed costs. Here are three tips for improving the quality of your pastureland.
1. Rotate
To prevent overgrazing, create a rotational grazing scheme. For example, subdivide large pastures into smaller ones and rotate your animals through these fields. Ideally, you should let the grass reach six to eight inches high before putting your animals out to graze. Remove them from the field when the grass gets down to three or four inches.
2. Mow and harrow
It’s a good idea to mow your pasture after your animals have grazed. Mowing helps even out the grass height and encourages the plants to produce more leaves and fewer stems, resulting in a more palatable and hardy grass. It also helps control aggressive weeds like thistle.
You may want to consider harrowing your pasture after your animals have finished grazing. This helps break up manure piles and evenly distribute nutrients throughout the soil. Dispersing manure piles also helps control parasites and insects.
3. Fertilize
Like all plants, grass requires nutrients to grow. Therefore, it’s essential to take regular soil samples and follow fertilizer recommendations.
Think of pasture management as grass farming: the grass is the crop, and the animals harvest it.
Agriculture
5 of the best draft horse breeds
People have relied on draft horses for hundreds of years to do hard labor, like plowing fields and hauling large loads. Here are five of the best draft horse breeds for your farm.
1. Shires are one of the largest breeds of draft horses. They’re native to England and can reach up to six feet from the ground to their shoulders. They’re known for being calm and laid back but extremely hard working.
2. Clydesdales are one of the most well-known species of draft horses. They’re native to Scotland and are intelligent and eager to please. Despite their large size, they can easily be handled by young children.
3. Percherons come from southeast Normandy in France. They’re prized for their elegant carriage and their robust, muscled bodies. In fact, Percherons are still widely used by farmers and loggers.
4. Belgians originated in the Brabant region of Belgium. They’re attentive horses and are easy to train. Their gentle disposition makes them great family pets.
5. Haflingers hail from Austria and are extremely mild-mannered horses. They’re smaller than most draft horses but are outgoing and cooperative.
Although draft horses are commonly known for strength, they’re also great for riding.
Wind: 2mph SSE
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.05"Hg
UV index: 3
77/63°F
75/59°F