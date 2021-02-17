Interesting Things to Know
How to safely lend money
If you plan to lend money to a family member or friend, it’s in the best interest of both parties to have a clear, legally binding loan agreement. Here’s how to go about it.
Drawing up a loan agreement yourself
If you’re loaning a small sum of money, you may choose to draft your own loan agreement. In addition to the loan amount, this contract should include the following:
• The full name, address, and phone number of both the lender and borrower
• The loan repayment schedule and whether the amount will be returned in a lump sum or in multiple payments
• The interest rate on the loan, if applicable
• The terms for late or missed payments
• The signature of both parties, the date and, ideally, a witness’ signature
The loan agreement should be written in plain language. If you aren’t confident about drafting the document yourself, consider looking for a template of a loan agreement online.
Getting help from a lawyer
Drafting a loan agreement carries certain risks. If important information is left out, or if either party’s obligations are unclear, the agreement may not be legally valid. Alternatively, you may unwittingly agree to adverse terms simply because you aren’t familiar with contract law. If you want extra assurance, or if you’re loaning a large sum of money, always have a lawyer draw up your loan agreement.
A lawyer can be counted on to create a comprehensive, airtight contract. In addition, they can provide legal advice about how to handle the more delicate aspects of the loan, such as the procedure for handling missed payments.
By entrusting a lawyer to draft your loan agreement, you may spare yourself some frustration if a dispute arises.
Where can you recycle your smartphone?
Never throw your smartphone in the garbage, even if it’s unusable. When phones end up in landfills, they cause serious harm to the environment. Here are some of the places you can recycle your phone.
Your cell phone carrier
Many carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, allow you to recycle your phone at store locations. A number of these companies also offer trade-in programs that give you store credit or discounts on your phone bill in exchange for your old phone.
Retail stores
The Apple Store
If you have an Apple phone (or any other Apple device for that matter), you can trade it in at your local Apple Store for store credit.
Local charities
If your phone still works fine, you may choose to donate it to a local charity. Certain homeless shelters, women’s shelters, and other charitable organizations accept cell phone donations.
Recycling kiosks
More and more smartphone recycling kiosks, from companies such as EcoATM, are popping up across the country. These unmanned kiosks digitally assess the value of your phone and give you money on the spot if you choose to accept the offer.
Whatever method you used to recycle your phone, make sure to erase all your data. This way your personal information won’t fall into the wrong hands.
Black History Month: The first black, female yoeman in the Navy joined in World War 1
War changes everything, and it was a war that changed the policy of the Navy to admit black women in World War I.
The Navy was woefully short of yoemen, those uniformed personnel who served as office managers and performed clerical and administrative duties. Because of this, 11,000 women were admitted to the Navy and, among them, The Golden Fourteen, black, female, uniformed yeoman, according to Atlas Obscura.
They worked under the tutelage of John T Risher, a black Navy civil servant in Washington, D.C., according to Richard E. Miller of LestWeForget. Risher’s job was to keep an accurate account of deployed Navy servicemen during times of war, according to Montford Point Marines. He was also responsible for staffing his Muster Roll office and he did so, with the first black Navy yoewomen.
Risher later told an author that the black yoewomen were “cool, clear-headed and well-poised.” Their demeanor, he said, was appropriate both on and off duty.
Today, few records exist that record the work of the Golden Fourteen, but research is underway among the great-grandchildren of the women to see if any stories still exist in families.
Terms of endearment
Can’t wait to see you, lamb chop.
What is your favorite term of endearment for your spouse?
Chances are it is honey unless you want a favor, and it escalates to sweetheart or sweetie.
But whatever you call him or her, it probably involves food. Sweet food. Like Muffin.
According to The New Republic, the term sweetheart came into vogue in 1290 when it was used exclusively as an endearment until the movies used it for irony.
Then, there is sugar, sugar pie, and sugar baby. Folks have been saying that to their sweethearts since the 13th century, but it only came into use as a term of address in 1930. Come here, Sugar.
So it is easy to imagine why pumpkin, sugar, and pudding have all been endearing, but how do we explain cabbage? It is French.
The animal world contributes sweet nothings, according to Grammarly Blog. In the Arabic-speaking world, your love could be a Gazelle, and in Thailand who would be offended if they were called Little Elephant?
But, who in the world would want to be called a prawn? Not many people even in 1895, but there is a literary citation: “I expect you’re a saucy young prawn, Emma,” says a character in William Pett Ridge’s Minor Dialogues (1895).
The millennials totally left the food realm with the popular titles: Bae, Boo, and Babygirl.
And, lamb chop? Baby boomers will remember the famed ventriloquist and puppeteer Shari Lewis. Lewis and her hand puppet Lamb Chop appeared on television during the 1950s through the 1990s. Her puppet was described as a feisty, intuitive 6-year-old girl.
Unexpected money: Treat it right
At some point, almost everyone gets a dab of money that is unexpected — or at least from a source different from payday money.
You may win, inherit, or get some as a gift. And then there it is, looking lovely and fresh in the checking account.
Go wild or what?
People tend to treat money differently depending on how they got it. Money from a job usually goes to living expenses first and foremost.
But a gift? Maybe then you want to treat yourself to a ‘want’ instead of a need.
Inheritance is more sobering since the money comes from a person you respect, and you might not want to waste it.
How about $50 from a scratch-off ticket? For many, winning money feels like spending someone else’s money. And they do.
Tax return money? It usually has a place to go.
It’s a fun exercise to consider your impulses when it comes to unexpected money. The way you view it is called ‘mental accounting,’ according to Investopedia.
Of course, money experts say all money should be treated the same. Author Gary Belsky once wrote that all found money should go into a savings account for just one month. When the month is up, it will feel more like savings than a windfall. You will be less likely to spend it on a shopping spree.
The key to treating all money the same way is to focus on big financial goals, like retirement or college accounts. So when you are blessed with a little extra, you know just where you want to put it.
February Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Harry Styles, 27, singer (formerly of One Direction), born Redditch, England, Feb 1, 1994.
2 – Graham Nash, 79, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician, singer, born Blackpool, England, Feb 2,1942.
3 – Maura Tierney, 56, actress (ER), Boston, MA, 1965.
4 – Rob Corddry, 50, comedian (The Daily Show) Weymouth, MA, 1971.
5 – Michael Sheen, 52, actor (Good Omens), Newport, Gwent, Wales, 1969.
6 – Fabian, 78, singer, actor, born Fabian Forte at Philadelphia, PA, 1943.
7 – Chris Rock, 55, actor (The Chris Rock Show), comedian, Brooklyn, NY,1966.
8 – Nick Nolte, 80, actor (The Prince of Tides), Omaha, NE, 1941.
9 – Tom Hiddleston, 40, actor (Kong), London, England, 1981.
10 – Leontyne Price, 94, opera singer, Laurel, MS, 1927.
11 – Brandy, 42, singer, actress (Moesha), born Brandy Norwood, McComb, MS, 1979.
12 – Christina Ricci, 41, actress (The Addams Family), Santa Monica, CA, 1980.
13 – Stockard Channing, 77, actress (Tony for Joe Egg), born Susan Stockard, New York, NY, 1944.
14 – Carl Bernstein, 77, journalist, author, Washington, DC, 1944.
15 – Megan Thee Stallion, 26, rapper, songwriter, born Megan ]ovon Ruth Pete, Bexar County, TX, 1995.
16 – LeVar Burton, 64, actor (Roots, Star Trek), Landstuhl, Germany, 1957.
17 – Paris Hilton, 40, socialite, New York, NY, 1981.
18 – Yoko Ono, 88, artist, musician, Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 1933.
19 – Seal, 58, singer, songwriter, born Sealhenry Samuel at London, England, 1963.
20 – Trevor Noah, 37, talk show host (The Daily Show), comedian, Johannesburg, South Africa, 1984.
21 – David Geffen, 77, record company executive (Geffen Records), New York, NY, 1944.
22 – Jeri Ryan, 53, actress (Star Trek: Voyager), Munich, Germany, 1968.
23 – Niecy Nash, 51, comedienne, actress (Reno 911), Palmdale, CA, 1970.
24 – Daniel Kaluuya, 32, actor (Black Panther), London, England, 1989.
25 – Jameela Jamil, 35, actress (The Good Place), born Jameela Alia Burton-Jamil, London, England, 1986.
26 – Elizabeth George, 72, author (Inspector Lynley mysteries), Warren, OH, 1949.
27 – Josh Groban, 40, singer, born Los Angeles, CA,1981.
28 – Ali Larter, 45, actress (Heroes), Cherry Hill, NJ, 1976.
4 at-home Valentine’s Day date ideas
Would you rather spend Valentine’s Day at home this year? If so, there are many ways to make the occasion memorable. Here are a few ideas.
1. The dinner date
Cook a meal together or order food for pick-up or delivery. Though a traditional sit-down dinner by candlelight can be nice, consider something more frivolous like sharing fondue, making heart-shaped pizzas, or having a living room picnic.
2. The movie date
3. The spa date
Pamper each other with massages, then share a scented bubble bath. Wear fluffy bathrobes and slippers while giving each other facials and manicures. Indulge in these luxuries while sipping on champagne, eating strawberries, and listening to relaxing music.
4. The gaming date
Put the emphasis on the fun by spending the evening playing chess, checkers, cards, and other tabletop games. Alternatively, plug in your console of choice and have a video game marathon. For dinner, order pizza and pair it with beer, wine, or pop.
No matter how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day, make sure to set aside your phone and other distractions while you’re with your sweetheart. This will allow you to make a deeper connection and more thoroughly enjoy the moment.
