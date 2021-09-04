How to safely navigate a roundabout

You see them more and more: The roundabout, a circular intersection for traffic. No stop signs. No signals. How do they work?

Modern roundabouts have one main traffic signal: The yield sign. Traffic approaching the roundabout yields to traffic before entering the traffic circle, then proceeds with the traffic flow in a one-way direction, counterclockwise.

It’s an innovation that is actually quite old. Roundabouts have existed in one form or another since the late 1800s, but designs created since 1960 have improved the idea and dramatically improved safety at intersections.

According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts achieve:

* 37 percent reduction in overall collisions

* 75 percent reduction in injury collisions

* 90 percent reduction in fatality collisions

* 40 percent reduction in pedestrian collisions

In addition, since they do not require long stops and idling at signals, roundabouts also decrease emissions while eliminating the cost of installing and maintaining traffic signs, which can run up to $10,000 per year.

Here is how to use a roundabout:

1. Yield to traffic and enter your desired lane when possible.

2. Choose your lane based on your desired exit. You should not change lanes in a roundabout. For quick right turns, stay in the outside lane. If you are traveling around to make a left turn, choose the inside lane.

3. Stay slow, most roundabouts set the speed at 20 mph or less.

4. Don’t pass trucks or drive adjacent to trucks. Trucks can straddle both lanes.

5. Don’t stop while inside the roundabout.

6. Inside the roundabout, do not stop for emergency vehicles. Exit at your first chance and pull over.