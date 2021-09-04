Interesting Things to Know
How to safely navigate a roundabout
You see them more and more: The roundabout, a circular intersection for traffic. No stop signs. No signals. How do they work?
Modern roundabouts have one main traffic signal: The yield sign. Traffic approaching the roundabout yields to traffic before entering the traffic circle, then proceeds with the traffic flow in a one-way direction, counterclockwise.
It’s an innovation that is actually quite old. Roundabouts have existed in one form or another since the late 1800s, but designs created since 1960 have improved the idea and dramatically improved safety at intersections.
According to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts achieve:
* 37 percent reduction in overall collisions
* 75 percent reduction in injury collisions
* 90 percent reduction in fatality collisions
* 40 percent reduction in pedestrian collisions
In addition, since they do not require long stops and idling at signals, roundabouts also decrease emissions while eliminating the cost of installing and maintaining traffic signs, which can run up to $10,000 per year.
Here is how to use a roundabout:
1. Yield to traffic and enter your desired lane when possible.
2. Choose your lane based on your desired exit. You should not change lanes in a roundabout. For quick right turns, stay in the outside lane. If you are traveling around to make a left turn, choose the inside lane.
3. Stay slow, most roundabouts set the speed at 20 mph or less.
4. Don’t pass trucks or drive adjacent to trucks. Trucks can straddle both lanes.
5. Don’t stop while inside the roundabout.
6. Inside the roundabout, do not stop for emergency vehicles. Exit at your first chance and pull over.
Interesting Things to Know
September is Emergency Preparedness Month: FEMA recommends three days of supplies
What emergencies are likely to occur in your area? Could you be affected by a hurricane? A tornado? A wildfire? A blizzard?
All of these emergencies could leave your family and pets stranded for a number of days. You’ll need to eat and drink. You’ll need to be warm. You’ll need an emergency supply kit and a plan.
A “supply kit” sounds like something you could carry, but it isn’t. It takes planning and space to prepare for three days on your own.
If flooding is possible, you can store your survival supplies in an upper floor or attic long before an emergency. Store water and food (plus manual can opener) on upper floors. You could also store some paper products like toilet paper, disposable plates, and towels. You should also plan on a three-day supply of water and food per person (and pet), plus clothes, shoes, a sleeping bag or blanket for each one, plastic sheeting, and duct tape.
If you are more likely to be trapped by a blizzard, tornado, or earthquake, a part of the garage or basement would be better. Build your store of supplies there. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends including garbage bags and closures, toilet paper, hand tools, a bottle of bleach, moist towelettes, a first aid kit, disposable plates, cups and dinnerware, and a fire extinguisher.
If a forest fire is heading your way, leave early and take your pets. You’ll need a little cash, IDs, your medicine, and gas in your car. Get going and don’t wait.
Upload copies of those insurance policies, banking information, and identification into cloud storage protected by a secure password.
Some emergency items don’t take much room. They include:
* A flashlight, battery-operated radio, and cell phone with extra batteries and matches in a waterproof container.
* A three-day supply of medications, plus cash, pencil and paper, and a dust mask.
* Personal hygiene items and feminine supplies.
* If you have a baby, don’t forget the diapers.
Make a plan for your pets. You will absolutely be responsible for their very lives. In cases of flooding, rescuers won’t be taking the family dog. Get out long before flooding is projected.
Interesting Things to Know
September Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Zendaya Coleman, 25, actress (Shake It Up!), singer, Oakland, CA, 1996.
2 – Cynthia Watros, 53, actress (Lost, Guiding Light), Lake Orion, MI, 1968.
3 – Shaun White, 35, Olympic snowboarder, San Diego, CA, 1986.
4 – Damon Wayans, 61, actor, comedian (In Living Color), New York, NY, 1960.
5 – Bob Newhart, 92, comedian (The Bob Newhart Show), Chicago, IL, 1929.
6 – Swoosie Kurtz, 77, actress (Carol and Company), Omaha, NE, 1944.
7 – Leslie Jones, 54, comedienne (Saturday Night Live), Memphis, TN, 1967.
8 – David Arquette, 50, actor (Scream), Winchester, VA, 1971.
9 – Hugh Grant, 61, actor (Notting Hill), London, England, 1960.
10 – Harry Treadaway, 37, actor (Star Trek: Picard), Exeter, England, 1984.
11 – Lola Falana, 78, singer, dancer, actress (A Man Called Adam), Camden, NJ, 1943.
12 – Louis C.K., 54, comedian, born Louis Szekely at Washington, DC, 1967.
13 – Niall Horan, 28, singer (One Direction), Mullingar, Ireland, 1993.
14 – Bong Joon-ho, 52, director (Parasite; Snowpiercer), Daegu, South Korea,1969.
15 – Tommy Lee Jones, 75, actor (Men in Black), San Saba, TX, 1946.
16 – Amy Poehler, 50, actress (Parks & Recreation), Burlington, MA, 1971.
17 – Scott Hoying, 30, singer (Pentatonix), Arlington, TX, 1991.
18 – Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, actress (A Different World), Baltimore, MD, 1971.
19 – Alison Sweeney, 45, actress (Days of Our Lives), Los Angeles, CA, 1976.
20 – Dale Chihuly, 80, artist, Tacoma, WA, 1941.
21 – Nicole Richie, 40, television personality (The Simple Life), Berkeley, CA, 1981.
22 – Andrea Bocelli, 63, tenor, Lajatico, Italy, 1958.
23 – Anthony Mackie, 42, actor (The Hurt Locker), New Orleans, LA, 1979.
24 – Ben Platt, 28, singer, actor (The Politician), Los Angeles, CA,1993.
25 – Jordan Gavaris, 32, actor (Orphan Black), Caledon, ON, Canada, 1989.
26 – Jim Caviezel, 53, actor (The Passion of the Christ), Mount Vernon, WA, 1968.
27 – Lil Wayne, 39, rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., New Orleans, LA, 1982.
28 – Hilary Duff, 34, actress (Lizzie McGuire), Houston, TX, 1987.
29 – Chrissy Metz, 41, actress (This Is Us), Homestead, FL, 1980.
30 – Ezra Miller, 29, actor (The Flash), Wyckoff , NJ, Sept 30, 1992.
Interesting Things to Know
A brave new world in searches?
A privacy-focused search engine called Brave Search launched in June, marking a potential competitor to the search engine behemoth Google.
CNET said Brave Search is building an independent index of the web — which is likely as intimidating a prospect as it sounds — relying on Bing in some areas like images. Users can blend in Google results for ordinary searches by enabling the feature when prompted.
Brave will start off ad-free, then offer a choice of a paid option with no ads or a free, ad-supported search.
Brave blocks trackers from following your moves online don’t profile users, and claims there are no algorithms to bias results. That last comment is a direct shot at Google, known for manipulating search results according to user behavior, as well as its own proprietary formula.
Instead, Brave Search will provide results with a community-powered index, relying on the collective actions of users to steer each other toward quality information. Although more than 92 percent of searches currently go through Google, Brave’s chief executive Brendan Eich has experience introducing viable competitors — he led Mozilla and Firefox before co-founding Brave.
Interesting Things to Know
10 tips for a successful first semester
If you’re about to enter your first year of college or university, it’s normal to be nervous or feel a bit overwhelmed. Here’s some advice to help you get the semester off to a good start.
1. Show up to your classes on time and well-rested.
2. Pick up the books and materials you need right away.
3. Take notes in class, and don’t hesitate to ask questions.
4. Make a plan for how to meet deadlines and avoid procrastinating.
5. Find out what material you’ll be tested on, and review it regularly.
6. Create outlines for your written assignments to better organize your thoughts.
7. Begin group projects by assigning clear roles and deadlines to each team member.
8. Review your exams and assignments to see where you need to improve.
9. Visit the library or use its online databases to gather reliable information.
10. Consult your school’s website to find out what services are available to students.
Finally, don’t hesitate to get advice from the various professionals on campus. Financial aid officers, career advisers, counselors, and other staff members are available to help.
Healthy body, healthy mind
One of the best ways to stay productive, maximize your learning, and reduce your stress is to make time to eat healthy meals and exercise regularly.
Interesting Things to Know
Was it just a whale of a tale?
Some are skeptical of the tale of a man who said he was diving for lobsters when he ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale.
The tale is either an extraordinary fluke or the best fish story since Jonah.
Scuba diver Michael Packard was diving for lobsters near Cape Cod this summer when he felt a huge bump and everything went black. That was when he realized he was in the mouth of a humpback. He thought that was the end.
His crewman, who was watching from the diving boat, suddenly saw the whale surface, flinging Packard into the ocean, according to the Cape Cod Times.
According to Live Science, it could happen, since a humpback’s 10-foot mouth opens 90 degrees to take in more than 100,000 gallons of water, along with their tiny plankton prey.
On the other hand, the man was barely injured, and even he says he was surprised that he had no serious injuries.
Interesting Things to Know
Spam in your phone’s calendar?
Have you ever glanced at your phone’s calendar and seen a “reminder” to enter a sweepstakes or an invitation to some event you’ve never heard of? Or something, well, yuckier.
Welcome to calendar spam.
Spam can strike from anywhere, not just in our inboxes or in unwanted phone calls. Calendar spam can be particularly bothersome, especially if you receive alarm reminders that set off a tone at regular intervals.
People sometimes subscribe to a spam calendar accidentally after entering their email address on a website, or hackers get in via your contacts list after breaching one of the contacts. Sometimes the events on the calendar are pornographic, other times people will be redirected to a fake security website offering to rid them of hackers.
The tech website Komando says Gmail calendar and iCloud are affected equally.
The good news is that your phone probably hasn’t been compromised, and you simply need to unsubscribe to the calendar events.
On an iPhone, the steps include opening the calendar app, tapping the unwanted event, then tapping “Unsubscribe from this Calendar” at the bottom of the screen, and then tap “Unsubscribe” to confirm.
For Google calendar, open the calendar and then tap the settings cog and select Settings, then Event Settings. Change “Automatically add invitations” to “No, only show invitations to which I have responded.” Scroll down to “View Options” and uncheck the box that says “Show declined events” so you can avoid being shown the spam you’ve declined.
