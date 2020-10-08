Home
How to safely share the forest with other hunters
Hunting is a popular activity that primarily takes place on public land. Since the game within this territory is a collective resource that must be shared, there are certain rules you must respect.
First, it should be noted that your right to hunt doesn’t give you priority access or exclusive use of the public territory. It’s also prohibited to infringe on the right of others to hunt legally. To ensure courteous collaboration and ethical conduct among hunters, you must:
• Respect the right of other hunters to access legal hunting sites
• Refrain from damaging a hunter’s lookout or blind
• Never purposefully disrupt someone else’s legal hunt
• Leave the bait, lures, and traps set by other hunters intact
• Move around discreetly to avoid frightening nearby animals
• Wear a fluorescent orange garment that’s visible at all times
If you wish to hunt on private property, you must first be granted access by the property owner. To ensure there isn’t a miscommunication, it’s advisable to request written authorization.
Finally, remember that you must also share public territory with other outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers and mountain bikers. It’s essential that you remain vigilant at all times to ensure everyone can continue to safely enjoy these wild spaces.
4 fire-safety measures to implement at home
A fire can spread rapidly through your home, leaving you with just a few minutes to safely evacuate. This means every member of your household needs to be prepared to act quickly in an emergency. If you haven’t done so already, here are four things you should do to protect your family.
1. Install an alarm system
You should have at least one smoke alarm and one carbon monoxide detector on each floor of your home, as well as near the bedrooms. Regularly make sure they function by holding down the test button until the alarm goes off. Always keep extra batteries in the house.
2. Buy a portable extinguisher
3. Create an evacuation plan
Draw a floor plan of your home that clearly identifies possible exits, escape routes, and a meeting point. This diagram should also note the location of fire extinguishers and alarms around the house. Conduct a fire drill at least once a year to ensure everyone can evacuate your home within three minutes.
4. Keep exits clear
Exits should be free of obstructions at all times. In the winter, make sure snow is promptly cleared away from doors and ground-floor windows, and that none of these exits are frozen shut. Additionally, make sure furniture and other objects don’t block escape routes.
These simple steps can help keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire.
Apple orchards: a top pick for family fun
Apple picking is the quintessential fall activity. From climbing ladders to browsing stalls packed with seasonal goods, there’s fun to be had at any age. Simply grab a basket and start picking. Here are a few apple varieties to look for at your local orchard:
• Cortland
• Empire
• Gala
• Lobo
• McIntosh
• Melba
• Paula red
• Spartan
As you stroll among the trees, take some time to fill your lungs with the fresh country air. Remember to pack a camera, or make sure your cell phone is charged, so you can capture the precious moments you share with family and friends.
Apple everything
There’s no shortage of ways to enjoy freshly picked apples. Before you leave, remember to stop in at the orchard’s market for a selection of specialty products including apple sauce, cider, donuts, and vinegar. Alternatively, you can bring your harvest home for an afternoon of baking pies, crumbles, and tarts.
Green garments: what to do with your old clothes
If you recently cleaned out your closet, you may be wondering what to do with the clothes you don’t want anymore. Whether they’re practically brand new or completely worn out, there are many eco-friendly alternatives to tossing them in the trash.
Still wearable clothes
Garments that no longer fit, or that you simply don’t like, might make a beautiful addition to someone else’s closet. You could give them to relatives, sell them online, or donate them to a thrift store or charity. For added fun and a chance to refresh your wardrobe, organize a clothing swap with friends.
Slightly damaged clothes
Completely worn-out clothes
If you have items that are beyond repair, consider whether the fabric can be used to make handkerchiefs, reusable bags, or hand towels. Alternatively, there are a number of companies with garment collection programs that recycle old clothing into cleaning cloths, textile fibers, and even insulation.
Why cleaning your chimney is a must
If you have a wood-burning stove or fireplace in your home, you should have your chimney cleaned by a professional at least once a year. Here’s why.
To remove creosote
Every time you use your wood stove or fireplace, smoke and soot build up inside the flue. This residue, known as creosote, is highly flammable and the primary cause of chimney fires. In addition, sweeping your chimney ensures that smoke and carbon monoxide are ventilated outside your home.
It should be noted that even a thin layer of creosote is a fire hazard. So while almost anyone can use a chimney brush, a thorough sweep by a professional is necessary to ensure your chimney is safe to use.
To identify defects
Once all the creosote is removed, the chimney sweeper can inspect the components of the ventilation system. This includes the interior ducts and the chimney cap outside. The purpose of this inspection is to identify any damage or deterioration and make necessary repairs.
While you should have your chimney cleaned and inspected once a year, additional maintenance may be required if you frequently use your stove or fireplace during the winter. This will ensure your home and family are safe.
Should I give my hamster a bath?
If you recently adopted a hamster, you may be wondering how to keep your new furry friend clean. Since hamsters groom themselves, you only need to step in if an incident leaves them particularly dirty. Here are a few techniques you can try:
• Use chinchilla sand to set up a sand bath for your hamster to roll around in
• Gently wipe your hamster with a washcloth and dry pet shampoo
It should be noted that the best way to help your hamster stay clean is to keep their environment tidy. Remove soiled bedding on a daily basis and clean the entire cage once a week.
Avoid water
If you absolutely need to bathe your hamster, use as little water as possible and only as a last resort. Water removes the natural protective oil from their fur and dries out their skin. Plus, even just standing in shallow water can agitate and stress your hamster.
To ensure you’re using products that will keep your hamster happy and healthy, visit your local pet store or veterinary clinic.
How to avoid setting off the fire alarm
Smoke detectors are life-saving devices, but they can also be a source of annoyance if they go off when there isn’t an emergency. Plus, if you have a monitored system, the false alarm might dispatch firefighters to your home. This can compromise public security if a real emergency arises elsewhere.
Here are a few steps you can take to reduce the risk of mistakenly setting off a fire alarm at home:
• Move smoke detectors away from sources of smoke and steam such as the stove, shower, and fireplace.
• Opt for photoelectric smoke detectors. They’re less sensitive to steam than ionization smoke alarms.
• Activate the delay setting on your detector. This way you’ll have 90 seconds to cancel a false alarm before it alerts first responders.
• Make sure everyone in your household knows how the detectors work and what to do if an alarm goes off by accident.
• Inspect the smoke detectors in your home at least twice a year to ensure they work and replace them every 10 years.
Before you cancel a fire alarm, make sure you know why it was triggered. If you notice smoke or flames, evacuate your home and call 911.
