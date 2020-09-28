Interesting Things to Know
How to save for retirement
For many people, the coronavirus pandemic has led to considerable financial strain. And while you might be focused on balancing your current income and expenses, it’s still crucial that you plan for the future. So whether your retirement is a long way off or right around the corner, here’s what you should do to ensure financial security in your golden years.
Reflect on your objectives
There are several questions you need to ask yourself as you plan for your retirement. Do you want to downsize early or continue to live in your home? Do you want to travel often or take up particular hobbies? Do you have a plan to deal with potential health concerns or a loss of mobility? These are all factors that can help you determine how much you need to save for retirement.
Take concrete action
It might seem stressful at first, but taking action to prepare for your retirement will give you peace of mind in the years to come.
Did you know?
You need an average of 60 to 80 percent of your pre-retirement annual income to continue to enjoy the same lifestyle throughout your golden years.
Interesting Things to Know
4 tips for a successful career change
If you’re interested in embarking on a new career, it’s important to consider your options and thoroughly prepare before you decide what to do. Here are four tips to help you make a change.
1. Evaluate your current situation
Take time to reflect on your professional achievements and shortcomings. Assess your skills, interests, and values, and identify sources of dissatisfaction with your current job. A period of introspection before a career change will help guide your efforts and ensure you find fulfillment in your new line of work.
2. Speak with a professional
3. Use the available resources
There are many services that you can access to help you start your new career. You can visit a local employment center, sign up for a mentorship program or take an aptitude test. Many of these services are free, so take advantage of them.
4. Get the right training
In some cases, a career change will mean you have to return to school. Rather than enroll in a full-time program, consider taking various training courses and workshops relevant to your new field. This will allow you to broaden your skillset while maintaining a healthy balance between work, school, and family.
Finally, to ensure you’ll be interested in your new career, start by volunteering or taking on freelance projects in the industry.
Interesting Things to Know
Gift ideas for new retirees
Are you looking for the perfect retirement gift to offer a co-worker, employee, or loved one? Here are some ideas to inspire you.
• A designer accessory such as a wristwatch, necklace, or purse
• A gift basket filled with chocolates, teas, jams, and cookies
• A backpack, walking stick, or a pair of binoculars for outdoor activities
• A gag gift such as a coffee mug or T-shirt with a funny inscription
• A rocking chair or recliner, so they can put their feet up
• A set of tools or an assortment of craft supplies
• A kitchen gadget like an espresso machine or stand mixer
• A subscription to a magazine or monthly gift box
The key to choosing a great retirement gift is to consider the person’s interests and what hobbies they might take up after retirement.
Interesting Things to Know
Are you cut out for the night shift?
If you need a job, you may be considering a position that requires you to work nights. While an evening schedule certainly makes it harder to get enough sleep and maintain a social life, many people enjoy and even prefer to work nights. Here are some perks that typically come with working the late shift:
• A higher salary than you would get for working the same job during the day
• More days off during the week by working longer shifts
• Plenty of free time during the day to run errands and enjoy leisure activities
• Less time spent commuting since you avoid rush-hour traffic
• A quieter and therefore less stressful work environment
• It’s easier to connect with international clients and business partners
If these advantages seem interesting and you’re willing to make a few lifestyle adjustments, working the night shift may be right for you.
The night sky’s the limit!
Night jobs are as numerous as they are varied. Included are the roles of hotel receptionist, security guard, nurse, corner store cashier, orderly, warehouse clerk, firefighter, flight attendant, baker, and more.
Interesting Things to Know
Are you cut out for the night shift?
If you need a job, you may be considering a position that requires you to work nights. While an evening schedule certainly makes it harder to get enough sleep and maintain a social life, many people enjoy and even prefer to work nights. Here are some perks that typically come with working the late shift:
• A higher salary than you would get for working the same job during the day
• More days off during the week by working longer shifts
• Plenty of free time during the day to run errands and enjoy leisure activities
• Less time spent commuting since you avoid rush-hour traffic
• A quieter and therefore less stressful work environment
• It’s easier to connect with international clients and business partners
If these advantages seem interesting and you’re willing to make a few lifestyle adjustments, working the night shift may be right for you.
The night sky’s the limit!
Night jobs are as numerous as they are varied. Included are the roles of hotel receptionist, security guard, nurse, corner store cashier, orderly, warehouse clerk, firefighter, flight attendant, baker, and more.
Interesting Things to Know
Don’t chicken out on this poultry pop quiz
September is National Chicken Month, an annual celebration of America’s favorite low-calorie, high-quality protein. To help you get primed for the occasion, here is a fun and easy quiz about storing, cooking, and eating chicken.
1. Poultry is considered cooked when the leg of a whole bird can be easily removed, the meat is no longer pink and the juices run clear without blood. At what temperature is chicken safe to eat?
a) 145 F
b) 155 F
d) 175 F
2. In 1960, the average American ate 28 pounds of chicken. What’s the approximate per capita amount of chicken consumed annually in the United States today?
a) 40 pounds
b) 60 pounds
c) 80 pounds
d) 100 pounds
3. True or false: you should always rinse raw chicken before cooking it?
4. Raw chicken should be stored in the fridge at 40 F for no more than:
a) One to two days
b) Two to three days
c) Three to four days
d) Four to five days
5. True or false: the average chicken breast has approximately 300 calories, 50 grams of protein and six grams of fat?
6. True or false: no artificial or added hormones are used in the production of poultry in the United States?
—————————
Answers:
1. c
2. d
3. False! Rinsing raw chicken spreads bacteria around and can contaminate kitchen surfaces.
4. d
5. True! Chicken is an excellent source of low-fat protein.
6. True! Food and Drug Administration regulations prohibit the use of hormones.
Interesting Things to Know
20 farm-safety tips for 2020
The harvest can be a particularly busy and dangerous time for farmers, which is why National Farm Safety and Health Week is held every fall. This year, the campaign takes place from September 20 to 26 and promotes the theme Every Farmer Counts. To help you assess your habits, here are 20 tips for safer farming.
Personal
1. Learn basic first aid including CPR and emergency response skills.
2. Use personal protective equipment as needed including gloves, boots, hearing protection, face masks, and respirators.
3. Teach everyone who lives and works on your farm, as well as visitors, the appropriate safety procedures.
4. Avoid wearing loose clothing when working in confined spaces such as grain bins, silos, and hoppers.
5. Get plenty of rest, and be sure to stay hydrated and nourished throughout the day.
Tractors
6. Perform safety and maintenance checks on tractors and other machines before every use.
7. Install a rollover protection structure on each tractor.
8. Use a seatbelt when operating farm equipment.
9. Prohibit additional riders on tractors.
10. Drive safely both on and off the farm.
Chemicals
11. Be cautious around dangerous chemicals such as anhydrous ammonia, carbon monoxide, methane gas and hydrogen sulfide.
12. Store farm chemicals away from children and livestock.
13. Make a list of all chemicals on the premises for firefighters to reference in the event of an incident.
Livestock
14. Treat livestock with respect and caution.
15. Understand the flight zones of the animals you handle.
16. In confined spaces, make sure you have an exit strategy.
Grain
17. Keep bins, beds, and wagons of grain safely covered and out of the reach of children and animals.
18. Make sure no grain is flowing before you enter a bin, and always have a rope, safety harness, and two people with you.
19. To prevent fires, make sure areas with grain dust are properly ventilated and limit potential ignition sources.
20. If someone becomes submerged in grain, call 911, and don’t attempt to go in after them.
In addition to these 20 tips, be sure to have an emergency response plan specific to your operation. It should include shutdown procedures, emergency contact information (local fire department, police, etc.), and lockout procedures.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph SSW
Humidity: 63%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 6
68/52°F
68/50°F