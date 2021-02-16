Business
How to save money on shipping
With the rapid move to online ordering and fulfillment, a lot of small businesses faced a budgeting concern they hadn’t dealt with before: shipping.
Customers have come to expect free or low-cost shipping on their orders (and fast turnaround), but the reality is that small businesses often don’t have the volume to make those options viable.
What to do? You still have a number of options to ship the product and still profit.
Here are six tips for small businesses to save money on shipping:
* Use a postage meter. Believe it or not, some businesses will guess at the weight and dimensions of a package, then pay extra postage to ensure they got it right. Don’t be that guy. Know exactly what your packages weigh and what you will pay to ship them.
* Do your homework. Research carriers and rates and become familiar with how shipping gets calculated. For example, heavy items aren’t necessarily the priciest — large ones are. They take up more room in trucks.
* Check for volume discounts. You don’t have to be a large online retailer to qualify for a discount.
* Research packing supplies. You’ll need boxes, labels, tape, packing paper or bubble wrap, etc. Make sure you’ve accounted for these expenses. And check whether you can negotiate a better price for buying in bulk.
* Set a free shipping threshold. Minimum order tiers can help increase your sales by motivating customers to purchase items that will result in free shipping.
* Consider flat rate shipping. Make it easy for consumers by offering to ship products at a standard rate, but again, make sure you’ve done your research. If your items are generally of similar size and weight, this can be easy to calculate.
The soft skills employers are looking for in today’s job market
When you apply for a job, your personal qualities are usually what set you apart from other candidates who have the same technical skills and industry experience. Here are the top characteristics that employers are looking for.
• Emotional intelligence. You’re self-aware. Your empathy makes you good at resolving conflicts, and you remain calm in high-pressure situations.
• Creativity. You’re an avid problem-solver. You question assumptions, think outside the box, and strive to find innovative solutions.
• Growth mindset. You’re naturally curious. You embrace new challenges, welcome feedback, and view setbacks as opportunities to learn.
• Adaptability. You face uncertainty head-on. You’re resourceful, willing to experiment, and open-minded about change.
• Cultural intelligence. You treat everyone with respect. You understand that your perspective is different from others, and you welcome diverse points of view.
• Collaboration. You’re a team player. You like working with others toward a common goal, and you offer support and encouragement to those around you.
Contact a community college in your area to find out about professional development programs that can help you hone your soft skills.
Storied retailers limp through 2020
When is the last time you shopped at a Sears department store?
Most Americans probably can’t recall their most recent shopping trip to the legendary retailer. Formerly the biggest retailer in the country, the company that owns Sears and Kmart, is on life support after the retailers emerged from bankruptcy two years ago, according to CNN Business.
Transformco, the private entity that acquired Sears and Kmart after Sears Holdings entered bankruptcy in 2019, is likely biding its time until new tenants can be located to fill its valuable real estate while the company continues to sell off other valuable assets. Advance Auto Parts purchased the DieHard automotive brand, while Stanley Black and Decker purchased the Craftsman tool brand. The Kenmore appliance brand is also up for sale, according to the CNN report.
While Sears and Kmart are widely considered terminal, the situation is mixed with other retailers. According to USA Today, department, specialty, off-price, and apparel retailers suffered the most in 2020, with high-profile liquidations of the Stein Mart and Pier 1 Imports chains.
Legacy retailers, including Sears, have suffered the most as the retail landscape continues to transform, especially as Americans turned to online shopping. According to the Harvard Business Review, these companies struggle to run the company while implementing necessary changes for survival. Legendary department store Lord & Taylor did not survive 2020, while household names like JC Penney and Neiman Marcus both filed for bankruptcy.
Not all retailers are experiencing the same catastrophic fallout, however, ‚ mega-retailers Walmart, Costco, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, and Lowe’s all finished 2020 in a strong growth position as they adapt more quickly to customer needs and the changing marketplace, according to Barron’s.
The biggest winner in 2020? Online retail giant Amazon, which increased its stock price by 78 percent.
The pros and cons of contract work
In today’s job market, it’s common for employers to hire people for a fixed amount of time or to complete a particular project. Are you wondering whether contract work is right for you? Here’s a look at the benefits and drawbacks.
Pros
Temporary employment opportunities tend to be more widely available, and it’s fairly common for contract work to turn into a permanent position. In the meantime, you’ll be able to broaden your skill set. You can also sample various roles and employers before you make a long-term commitment. Plus, you’re free to take time off between contracts to travel or pursue a passion project.
Cons
To find out about the positions available in your area, reach out to local job recruitment and temporary staffing agencies.
How to avoid work-from-home burnout
Telecommuting has its perks, but it can also make you feel unmotivated, isolated, easily distracted, and overwhelmed. Here are six tips to help you stave off burnout.
1. Create a morning routine
Wake up 30 to 90 minutes before work, and establish rituals that set a positive tone for your day. Ease into your morning by stretching, taking a shower, listening to a podcast, making a smoothie, or reading the newspaper.
2. Connect with colleagues
3. Take effective breaks
Stepping away from your computer periodically allows you to recharge and renews your motivation. Go for a walk (without your phone), listen to a guided meditation, clean up your desk, read a magazine article, or put on some music and dance.
4. Exercise every day
Regular physical activity clears your mind and relieves stress. It also helps you sleep better, gives you more energy, and boosts your self-confidence. Make exercise a priority by scheduling a morning run, afternoon spin class, or bedtime yoga session the way you would a work meeting.
5. Make time to cook
Putting together a snack or meal from scratch is therapeutic because it helps you tap into your creativity and feel productive. Cooking with fresh ingredients will also ensure you’re eating nutritious food that gives you the energy you need to get through the day.
6. Establish boundaries
Set office hours and stick to them. Don’t let your workday bleed into your evenings and weekends, as that free time is crucial to your well-being. Send your coworkers a sign-off email at the end of the day, then transition from work to relaxation by going for a walk or taking your kids to the park.
If you’re struggling to work from home and feel like you might be approaching burnout, don’t hesitate to speak with a mental health professional.
Symptoms of burnout
The tell-tale signs that you’re approaching burnout include (but aren’t limited to) chronic fatigue, increased irritability, lack of motivation, loss of enjoyment, trouble concentrating, anxiety, and feelings of isolation or detachment.
4 jobs you can easily do from home
Do you want to enjoy the benefits of telecommuting? Here are four jobs that can easily be done from home.
1. Translator
If you want to do this type of work, you must be proficient in at least two languages. Depending on your experience, you might be hired to translate anything from literary texts to technical documents. You can work remotely for an agency or find your own clients as a freelancer.
2. Social media manager
3. Accounting clerk
If you’re organized, meticulous, and great with numbers, this might be the job for you. With the help of spreadsheets and accounting software, you can easily carry out a variety of bookkeeping and clerical tasks without stepping foot in the company’s office.
4. Customer service representative
If you’re a good listener with strong communication skills who also enjoys helping people find solutions to their problems, consider becoming a customer service representative. Whether you answer questions over the phone, process return request emails, or man the technical support chat line, there are plenty of ways to assist customers from the comfort of your home.
If you decide to telecommute, visit office supply stores in your area, so you can set up an ergonomic workspace in your home.
Capturing and creating ideas
Business and personal challenges often demand new ideas–those often fleeting solutions that streak through dreams, only to be forgotten in seconds.
One thing that distinguishes creative people from others, according to Psychology Today, is that the creative ones have learned ways to pay attention to and preserve some of the new ideas that occur to them. They have capturing skills.
Scientist Otto Loewi struggled long with a problem in cell biology. One night, a new approach occurred to him in his sleep. He grabbed a pen and wrote it down in the dark. But the next morning he couldn’t read it. Fortunately, the great solution came to him again during sleep. Taking no chances, he went straight to his lab. He won the Nobel Prize for the work he began that night.
People who want to capture their ideas develop methods of doing it. Artists have sketchpads. Writers carry notebooks. Restaurant napkins are famous media for brilliant brainstorms.
Salvador Dali got ideas for paintings from his early sleep state. For new inspiration, he devised the “slumber with a key” method. He put a plate upside down on the floor next to his chair. Then he would relax back in the chair extending his arms over the sides. In his fingers, he lightly balanced a heavy key or spoon. When he drifted off to sleep, the spoon fell onto the plate and the sound would wake him. He would then sketch the images he was seeing.
Steve Jobs always conducted his most serious discussions and brainstorming sessions while walking.
In fact, research from Stanford University says that walking increases the flow of ideas by 60 percent over sitting.
Anyone can learn to capture new ideas and nudge creativity to new levels. So can you, so develop your own technique and you will soon discover that you are more creative than you think.
