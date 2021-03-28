Business
How to say no
An old adage says that the most successful people aren’t those who say yes most often, but those who say no.
It makes sense: “No” is a means of prioritizing one’s time (or even money), deciding where it’s best spent and with whom. Yet “no” can be really difficult in a culture that seems to value those who add to their plates instead of lightening them.
And while some people will advise you that “No is a complete sentence” — meaning, we don’t always need a grand excuse, explanation, or disclaimers — it’s still a good idea to be polite. So how can we get in the habit of politely declining requests that come our way?
Here are some tips:
* Keep it clear and concise. You want to avoid being hounded, and the people asking likely want to avoid being the hounder.
* Avoid the silent treatment. Have you ever wished someone would have just said no rather than avoiding you? Yeah, that stinks. Don’t be that person.
* Offer an alternative. In business, this can mean a referral elsewhere. At work, it can be a suggestion for how to get something done another way. In your personal life, perhaps another day or location is better.
* Set ground rules for yourself in advance. It’s easier to say no when you’ve established boundaries for yourself and don’t have to take each decision on a case-by-case basis. For example, you might decide that you always work out first thing in the morning — so your calendar is already blocked off, and you’ve mentally committed yourself to something.
* Say thank you. This isn’t a must, but it’s often appreciated. A thank you for the offer, the opportunity, for thinking of you, etc. — followed by a polite decline.
7 jobs that are in high demand
Are you trying to decide what you want to do for a living or looking to switch career paths? Here are seven occupations with a growing number of opportunities.
1. Software developer. Design, code and manage software programs, websites, and mobile applications that look great and are easy to use.
2. Financial adviser. Provide clients with advice and support that helps them manage their assets, set financial goals, and reduce debt.
3. Truck driver. Ensure the safe transportation and timely delivery of goods to and from warehouses, vendors, businesses, and homes.
4. Registered nurse. Administer medication, monitor vital signs, and provide other types of care for patients at a hospital or in their home.
5. Welder. Use specialized tools to create and maintain metal structures in industries such as construction, aerospace, manufacturing, and mining.
6. Information security analyst. Install, test, and maintain software and other digital security systems to protect an organization’s computer networks.
7. Administrative assistant. Answer calls, input data and perform a variety of other clerical tasks in departments such as human resources or accounting.
To find out about specific career opportunities in your area, consult a local recruitment agency.
5 tips for cold calling your way to a new job
While it might seem like most professional communication happens online these days, making phone calls is still an effective way to look for a job. In fact, doing so allows you to reach out directly to prospective employers and be proactive about pitching your skills and scheduling a meeting.
However, in order to make a good impression, you need to be prepared. Here are some tips to keep in mind:
1. Research the company before you call. Among other things, you should try to find the name of a supervisor in the department where you want to work.
2. If you’re told that the person isn’t available at the moment, ask when would be the best time to reach them rather than leave a message.
3. Prepare a clear and concise statement to introduce yourself and explain the purpose of your call. Ideally, you should rehearse your pitch a few times beforehand.
4. Be kind and respectful to the receptionist who answers your call. Remember to smile when you speak, as this will come across in the tone of your voice.
5. Take notes during the call so that you don’t forget important information. Confirm that you have the right spelling for an email or the correct time and date for a meeting.
Finally, be sure to end the call by thanking the person for their time. You should also send a follow-up email to reaffirm your interest and provide a copy of your CV or portfolio.
Women in construction: building a better future in the industry
An increasing number of women are working in traditionally male-dominated fields. In construction, however, women still only account for about 10 percent of the industry’s total workforce in the United States.
The challenges
Construction remains one of the country’s most male-dominated professions. As in many industries, issues such as gender bias, sexual harassment and a lack of proper resources persist and play a role in the underrepresentation of women. For example, most protective equipment worn by construction workers is designed for men, which puts women more at risk for work-related injuries.
The resources
Fortunately, numerous organizations exist to facilitate the integration and success of women in the industry through bursaries, mentorship programs, networking events, professional workshops, advocacy, and more. These groups include the National Association of Women in Construction (nawic.org), Professional Women in Construction (pwcusa.org), and Women Construction Owners & Executives USA (wcoeusa.org).
Visit their websites to find out how you can pursue a rewarding career in construction, or contact a local recruitment agency to learn about opportunities in your area.
Do you have what it takes to be a powerline technician?
Are you looking for a rewarding career that allows you to work outdoors and develop specialized skills in the electric power industry? If you’re physically fit and have good hearing and vision, manual dexterity, and problem-solving skills, you may be well suited to the role of power line technician.
The apprenticeship
While power line technician apprenticeship programs vary across the country, they generally take about four years to complete. Through a combination of in-class instruction and on-the-job training, you’ll develop the knowledge and skills to construct, maintain and repair overhead and underground electrical power transmission and distribution systems. Among other things, you’ll learn how to:
• Erect and maintain steel, wood, or concrete poles, towers, and guy lines
• Install, maintain and repair overhead and underground power lines and cables
• Work with various types of heavy equipment (boom lifts, backhoes, etc.)
• Splice, solder, and insulate conductors and related wiring
• Test and troubleshoot electrical circuits, components, and systems
• Install, maintain and remove transformers and other hardware
Alternatively, many technical colleges offer pre-apprentice power line technician programs that provide students with the fundamentals they need to begin working in the industry. These programs generally last 10 to 20 weeks.
Keep in mind that a career as a power line technician is physically demanding. You need to be comfortable with heights and willing to be on the job during unconventional hours. Fortunately, this type of work is in high demand and, with the right training, you’ll be able to find employment with utility companies, equipment suppliers, engineering firms, and more.
Company names have strange origins
Famed entrepreneur Jeff Bezos had a big idea that needed a big name.
First, he came up with Cadabra, which was a play on abracadabra. But a lawyer heard it as cadaver and Bezos thought he shouldn’t have a brand that sounded like death. Then they tried relentless.
But that sounded mean. However, he bought that domain, and you can still get to Amazon typing in relentless.com. Finally, he settled on Amazon, which is the world’s biggest river and a word that means, well, big.
Cadillac — Established in 1902, the company was named for the French explorer Antoine Laumet de la Mothe Cadillac, who founded the city of Detroit in 1701.
Google — Google co-founder Larry Page originally thought of googolplex as a name for his website that would index massive amounts of data. A googolplex is one of the largest describable numbers. He shortened it to googol, but made a typo when searching for domains. He typed google instead and he liked it.
Lego — In 1935, Ole Kirk Kristiansen was looking for a name for his wooden toys. He combined two Danish words meaning play and good — Leg Godt — to come up with Lego. Serendipitously, it also means “I put together” in Latin, but Kristiansen didn’t know that.
Pepsi-Cola — Pharmacist Caleb Bradham concocted a drink to aid with digestion or dyspepsia and named it Pepsi.
Samsung — Founder Lee Byung-chull wanted his company to last as long as the stars in the sky. So he named it Three Stars, Samsung, in Korean.
How to choose between two promising candidates
Are you nearing the end of the hiring process and still deliberating over two equally qualified candidates? Here are some tips to help you make the right decision.
• Focus on soft skills. If both candidates have similar training and work experience, compare their communication, problem-solving and interpersonal skills. This will help you determine which person would be a better fit for your team and a greater asset for your business.
• Use a variety of tests. In addition to administering a technical skills assessment test, you might want to issue a personality, integrity, cognitive ability, or emotional intelligence test. This way you can further evaluate each candidate’s capabilities and potential.
• Consult your colleagues. If you want to get a second opinion, consider introducing both candidates to other members of your team, either through a follow-up interview or an office tour. Alternatively, you can simply discuss the attributes of each candidate with a trusted colleague to get their input on who would be the right pick.
Keep in mind that this problem is a happy one. If you have to decide between two strong candidates, you’ll end up with a great employee regardless of which one you hire.
