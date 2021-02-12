How to seduce an environmentalist

If the sweetheart you want to snuggle up to on Valentine’s Day is passionate about protecting the planet, the way to their heart maybe with an eco-friendly dinner and gift. Here’s how to pull it off.

Wining and dining

Whether you decide to eat out, order in, or cook a meal, opt for a dinner made with organic, locally grown ingredients. Your loved one will be impressed that you considered the importance of sourcing fresh food, supporting local farmers, and limiting the fossil fuels used to transport goods. You’ll find these ingredients at farmers markets and in specialty aisles at your local grocery store. If you’d rather not cook, look for a farm-to-table restaurant in your area.

As for the wine, opt for one that’s organic and comes from a sustainable vineyard. There are many great choices available, and you’re sure to find one that suits your palette and budget.

The perfect gift

Woo your love-interest with one or more of these gifts:

• Organic flowers or, better yet, a potted plant. Easy-to-care-for options include aloe vera, philodendrons, and snake plants.

• Fair-trade, organic chocolate. Some brands also use environmentally friendly packaging.

• An all-natural perfume. Look for one that’s never been tested on animals and is certified organic, vegan, and free of petrochemicals, solvents, dyes, and alcohol.

• Sustainable undies. Choose garments made of organic cotton, bamboo, or hemp.

• Jewelry sourced from a supplier that uses conflict-free diamonds and gemstones mined using sustainable, low-impact practices.

You can find these and other eco-friendly gifts at the stores in your region.