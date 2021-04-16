How to sell your home in a post-pandemic market

The best way to understand how the real estate market in your area has been affected by the pandemic is to work closely with a realtor. Additionally, if you want to sell your home during this unprecedented time, the following three tips are a good starting point.

1. Market your home online

Showcasing your home on the internet is a must. Here are a few ways you can virtually bring buyers into the space:

• 3D tours. A virtual rendering of your home in 3D allows potential buyers to explore the property at their leisure.

• Video walkthroughs. A pre-recorded video allows you to take buyers on a guided tour. You can attach it to the listing and share it on social media.

• Showings by proxy. A live online showing of your home will give buyers an opportunity to ask questions and revisit rooms as needed.

In addition, your listing should include quality photos and an expertly written description that highlights the property’s assets.

2. Anticipate buyers’ needs

Since many people now permanently work from home, having or staging a home office can help you attract buyers. Additionally, home gyms are increasingly popular, which makes them another good staging option if you have unused space.

Furthermore, you should be prepared for possible disclosures or amendments to purchase agreements. Some buyers will be hesitant to make an offer without contract protection specific to circumstances related to the pandemic.

3. Maximize outdoor spaces

Outdoor areas to entertain are more important than ever, and homebuyers are increasingly interested in houses with beautiful backyards. Consider installing or updating a deck, putting in a fence, and adding features like a porch swing, fountain, or fire pit. Lastly, draw more attention to your home by boosting its curb appeal with landscaping and upgrades to the driveway, garage, and front door.

Keep in mind that your real estate agent is available to answer any questions and help you make the right moves.