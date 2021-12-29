How to set up your home as a short-term rental property

Are you interested in listing your property on a website like Airbnb or Vrbo? While this can be a great way to meet people and boost your income, there’s a considerable amount of planning and preparation required. Here’s what should be on your checklist:

• Find out if you’re allowed. Depending on the zoning in your area, you might need a special permit to rent out your home, or it might be prohibited altogether. If applicable, you’ll also need to get permission from your landlord or condo association.

• Ensure the property is safe. Firstly, you’ll need a secure way for guests to enter and leave the space. If renters will have access to appliances, they should be safe and in good working order. You’ll also need to clean the place between guest stays.

• Make the space inviting. When you create a listing for your home, be sure to include a complete inventory of the amenities you of¬fer and plenty of photos so guests know what to expect. Details about the surrounding area are also helpful.

• Respond to concerns quickly. As the host of a rental property, you’ll need to be available to answer questions and address any problems that may arise. Make sure you’ll have time to manage the property or hire someone to do it for you.

Once you’ve set up your home as a rental property, you’ll be ready to welcome your first guests.