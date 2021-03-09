How to simplify your spring cleaning

After a long winter cooped up inside, and with warmer weather on the horizon, now’s the perfect opportunity to thoroughly clean your home. Here are a few tips that can make spring cleaning easier.

Clean from top to bottom

Even if you use a cloth or brush designed to trap and hold dust, there are sure to be particles that get swept into the air as you clean. Since dust settles, however, you can catch any remaining debris as you work your way toward the floor.

Choose the right tools

Invest in quality equipment to ensure your cleaning is as effective as possible. For example, using a vacuum with a HEPA filter will significantly reduce the number of particles that get recirculated into the air. Similarly, a strong sponge will hold up to scrubbing even the toughest stains if it’s paired with the right cleaning product.

Use your tools correctly

If your vacuum has several attachments, alternate between them to effectively clean blinds, curtains, fabric lampshades, armchairs, and narrow spaces. Do you have a high-performance washer? If so, take the time to read the labels on your rugs, cushions, and other decorative pieces so you can wash them using the right settings.

Visit local stores to find all the cleaning products and equipment you need to make your home shine this spring.