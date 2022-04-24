How to soundproof your home

Are you tired of hearing your neighbors? Do you need a quiet place to work? If so, here are a few tips for soundproofing your home.

• Install drywall or acoustic panels. You can soundproof the noisiest rooms in your home by installing high-quality drywall, acoustic plasterboard, or acoustic panels. These materials effectively reduce noise transmission through walls and doors. Use an acoustic sealant to achieve optimal results.

• Upgrade the windows and doors. Windows and doors made of low-quality, lightweight materials don’t effectively block out noise. Replace your old doors with ones made of heavy wood, steel, composite, fiberglass, or particleboard to reduce sound infiltration. Make sure your windows are airtight and consider opting for triple-glazed or specially designed glass to maximize soundproofing.

• Add furniture and accessories. Thick curtains, plush carpets, chairs, sofas, and cushioned rugs can effectively dampen sound. Though these items aren’t specifically designed to reduce noise, they can help muffle sounds.

• Find the source of the problem. Do your floors creak? Do you hear running water when someone flushes the toilet? If so, try to find out where these sounds are coming from to correct the problem at the source.

If you need help soundproofing your home, contact a professional contractor in your area.