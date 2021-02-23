How to spot a bike-friendly neighborhood

Are you buying a new home? If your main mode of transportation is a bicycle, it’s a good idea to determine how bike-friendly a neighborhood is before you decide to live there. Here are five factors to consider.

1. Designated bike lanes

It’s safer to ride in designated bike lanes than on the road. The ideal neighborhood for cycling has bike lanes separated from roads with a barrier. Conversely, the most unsafe routes for cyclists are those where riders are sandwiched between moving traffic and parked cars.

2. Road conditions



As a cyclist, it’s best to steer clear of routes with large cracks and potholes. Look for a neighborhood where the roads and paths are in good shape and well-maintained.

3. Traffic volume

It can be unpleasant to bike in heavy traffic. In addition to being less safe, busy roads are noisy and more polluted.

4. Speed limits

Residential streets with low vehicle speed limits are ideal for cyclists, especially if they must share the road with drivers.

5. Flat terrain

If you use your bike for long commutes, a hilly neighborhood could be a problem, as it can make your daily ride excessively grueling.

Lastly, if you love to bike in nature, choose a neighborhood with bike paths that pass through parks, waterfronts, and other scenic areas.