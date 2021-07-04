How to spot a job candidate who’s truly motivated

If you want to hire a job candidate who’s driven to succeed, simply asking questions isn’t enough to gauge their level of enthusiasm. Here are a few tips to help you spot someone who’s truly self-motivated.

Recognize the signs of interest

An applicant who’s interested in the position you want to fill won’t just be dressed appropriately and show up to their interview on time. They’ll also take the opportunity to learn about your company and practice active listening.

You want to seek out someone who’s interested in what you have to say, asks questions, and provides well-thought-out answers to your inquiries. In addition, if they follow up after the interview, it’s usually a good sign that they’re motivated.

Ask the right questions

It’s important to ask candidates behavioral questions to gain a better understanding of their experience, skills, and personality. You should inquire about their expectations and ambitions, why they want to work for your company, how they want to be managed and what drives them.

By asking open-ended questions, you’ll give candidates the opportunity to spontaneously express themselves. You may find that they present themselves differently in person than they do in their cover letter. This will give you a feel for what they’re really like and help you determine if they’re a good fit for the position and your company.

If the candidate checks all the boxes, it’s likely that they’re truly self-motivated and will put in the extra effort on the job.