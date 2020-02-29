How to spot a walkable neighborhood

Walkable neighborhoods are increasingly popular, especially as more millennials enter the housing market. These communities can be safely and conveniently navigated by foot and are often located close to transit and bike paths. Here’s how to spot one.

Walkability checklist

When determining if a neighborhood is walkable, first and foremost, be on the lookout for the following:

* Walking room. Look for wide and well-maintained sidewalks. These typically indicate that people in the area frequently walk.

* Ease of crossing. Confirm that crossing the streets is safe for pedestrians. Is it easy to see oncoming cars? Are there traffic lights or signage?

* Local driving habits. Evaluate the flow of traffic in the area and how drivers respond to surrounding foot traffic.

* Clear safety rules. Confirm that the area is safe for you and your children. School crossings with plenty of signage are a good indicator.

* Pleasantness. Do you enjoy walking in the area? Is there sufficient greenery? Is it clean, safe and well lit?

Places to walk to

The second component of a walkable neighborhood is that it has places to walk to. At a minimum, there should be access to basic necessities like grocery stores and pharmacies. The presence of retail stores, restaurants and other services is also key, as it indicates that there’s an active community and strongly suggests that the area is pedestrian friendly.

Finally, proximity to public transit means you’re likely to get to work easily and may be able to forgo using your car entirely.