Real Estate
How to spot a walkable neighborhood
Walkable neighborhoods are increasingly popular, especially as more millennials enter the housing market. These communities can be safely and conveniently navigated by foot and are often located close to transit and bike paths. Here’s how to spot one.
Walkability checklist
When determining if a neighborhood is walkable, first and foremost, be on the lookout for the following:
* Walking room. Look for wide and well-maintained sidewalks. These typically indicate that people in the area frequently walk.
* Ease of crossing. Confirm that crossing the streets is safe for pedestrians. Is it easy to see oncoming cars? Are there traffic lights or signage?
* Local driving habits. Evaluate the flow of traffic in the area and how drivers respond to surrounding foot traffic.
* Clear safety rules. Confirm that the area is safe for you and your children. School crossings with plenty of signage are a good indicator.
* Pleasantness. Do you enjoy walking in the area? Is there sufficient greenery? Is it clean, safe and well lit?
Places to walk to
The second component of a walkable neighborhood is that it has places to walk to. At a minimum, there should be access to basic necessities like grocery stores and pharmacies. The presence of retail stores, restaurants and other services is also key, as it indicates that there’s an active community and strongly suggests that the area is pedestrian friendly.
Finally, proximity to public transit means you’re likely to get to work easily and may be able to forgo using your car entirely.
Local News
Meet Perry and Holly Leach from A&P Builders
Mike McCool, our publisher, stopped by the offices of Perry and Holly Leach on Friday, February 28th to thank them for their support and to get a sneak peek at the Shenandoah Valley Axe Throwing Company.
A & P Builders, LLC is a diversified Class A Remodeling Company and was established in March of 2000 and serves the Shenandoah Valley.
Perry and Holly are committed to providing you with the highest level of service, so you’ll always choose them for your remodeling needs. Remodeling can be intrusive in your daily life and can be inconvenient. So, they want to make the process as easy and enjoyable as possible for you. They genuinely care about your project and your experience, and it shows.
Watch this short video with Perry and Holly, find out about their company A&P Builders and what they do.
Real Estate
DIY or don’t: tips for your next home renovation
While a number of home projects can be completed by the average DIYer, others should be left to the professionals. When deciding whether you should do it yourself or delegate, ask yourself these questions:
Do I have the skills?
If you can’t confidently say that you know what you’re doing, hire a professional.
Do I have the tools?
If the job requires special gear, think twice. Purchasing equipment is expensive and certain power tools and machines may not be easy to use for a novice.
Do I have the time?
You may be capable of completing the renovation, but if it takes too much of your personal time, it may not be worth it.
In general, cosmetic upgrades can be successfully completed by those without much experience. However, any renovation that involves plumbing, electrical work or the structure of your home, should be left to the professionals.
Real Estate
4 renovations that’ll make it harder to sell your home
Not every renovation is going to make your house attractive to buyers. Here are four types of home improvements that may be detrimental.
1. Pool installation
Unless you live in an area where pools are expected, adding one won’t do much to increase the value of your home. In addition, many buyers are put off by the required maintenance and additional insurance costs that come with owning a property with a pool.
2. Room conversions
The number of bedrooms in a home is an almost universal consideration for buyers. Converting one into a gym or home office, especially if it entails removing closets and storage space, is likely to make your home a lot less attractive.
3. Wall-to-wall carpeting
If you’re going to replace the flooring, it’s best to choose a material that’s likely to increase the value of your home, like hardwood or something similar. Typically, carpeting isn’t a very popular feature among modern home buyers.
4. Excessive upgrades
Any major renovation that bumps up your home’s worth to more than a quarter of its original value is likely to result in your home being priced out of the market. This happens when the home’s value ends up being too high for the area, which in turn makes it less attractive to buyers.
Resale value shouldn’t be the only criterion when deciding what to renovate, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind.
Did you know?
Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit before doing any kind of major renovation. This legality ensures that the new construction will be up to code.
Real Estate
3 things to consider before building an addition
Do you love your home but wish you had a little more living space? If you’re thinking about building an addition, here are some things to consider before you break ground.
1. What you’re allowed. Most municipalities require you to obtain a permit if you intend to build an addition. Also, you may need to abide by their regulations concerning how large the new part of your home can be and how far from the edge of your property it can reach.
2. Your budget. Building an addition is pricey, but it may cost less than moving altogether. When making your budget, be sure to leave a little wiggle room for extra expenses that may come up.
3. The team you’ll hire. Building an addition isn’t something most people can do themselves. You’ll need to hire an architect as well as various contractors (or a general manager who’ll be responsible for overseeing the whole project).
One final thing: building an addition is a huge project that will undoubtedly overtake your home. If possible, it may be a good idea to move out while it’s under construction.
Real Estate
How to prepare for a spring sale
Are you planning to sell your home this spring? If so, here’s what you should do.
Spring clean early
Cleaning your home from top to bottom is a great place to begin. You’ll get a head start on organizing your belongings and can clear out items you no longer need or want. As a result, your home will look tidier and be less cluttered. You’ll also be able to assess which areas of the house need a bit of work before you list it.
Make some repairs
While investing a lot of money into extensive renovations isn’t a great idea, fixing up a few things can go a long way, especially in the kitchen and bathroom. Re-grouting tiles and applying new caulking will instantly freshen up your bathroom, and a new sink is likely to greatly improve the look of your kitchen.
Interview realtors
Don’t wait until the last minute to choose a real estate agent. Starting your preparations early means you’ll have time to interview a few different realtors in order to find the best one. Make sure you pick someone with a solid knowledge of the local market and who’ll be able to give you substantive advice on how to prepare for the sale.
Spring is a popular time to sell, so make sure to take advantage of the months leading up to it to ensure a quick and hassle-free sale.
Real Estate
Warren County Market Report – January 2020
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for January 2020. We must be setting records at this point! Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play.
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 57.9% in January 2020.
- New Pending UP 59.%. We list them and they are going under contract fast. 160 Active Listings.
- Closed sales are UP 33.3%.
- Average Median Sold $219,900. This number is down again this month. Hoping to see this number climb again in the next few months. Personally, I have known a few investors who have decided to sell their less expensive investment properties to take advantage of the strong market. Could this action bring down our median sold value?
- Average Days on Market 52. In my opinion, anything under 60 days is great!
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: 2019 Market Stats by ShowingTime
MRIS: Statistics calculated February 2020
Jennifer Avery, Realtor
“Your Happy Home Expert”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St., Winchester, VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
King Cartoons
Wind: 13mph WNW
Humidity: 40%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 2
53/40°F
64/45°F