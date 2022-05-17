How to spot hidden defects

Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for April 2022. Is the market starting to balance back out again as interest rates begin to climb? I can share an observation or example from a listing perspective: The buyers who are offering are asking to please lock in their rates ASAP vs. previously buyers who would allow a 60-day close if it were the seller’s preference.

Buyers were willing to do anything to win the bid. Buyer desperation is not as severe now, in my opinion. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!

In general summary:

1. New Listings are DOWN -15.9%.

2. New Pending DOWN -15.7%.

3. Closed sales are DOWN -26%

4. Average Median Sold $350,500

5. Average Days on Market 25

Resource: April 2022 Market Stats by ShowingTime

Bright MLS: Statistics calculated May 2022.

Now some Community News

House of Hope

Empty Bowl Supper 2022 – Was a success!

Thank you to all of the businesses and supporters who sponsored the Empty Bowl Supper this year. You helped make it a great success bringing in about $13,000 for the House of Hope.

Warren Coalition

We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC

Rock & Stroll Event – May 10

Warren Coalition organized the Rock N Stroll

Healthy living for kids 4-13. Drug prevention week.

Rock & Stroll helps to address that by educating children about how to handle their emotions and about healthy choices regarding food and exercise.

Chamber of Commerce – May 21

34th Annual Wine & Craft Festival 2022

Watch this video with locals who became movie stars for a day!

Humane Society of Warren County

Rough Tough & Scruffy – DATE RESCHEDULED June 18

Grab a friend and sign up for a canoe race!!! Vendors, music, and food for all to enjoy. $10.00 entry fee. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Warren County. Enjoy the gorgeous venue at Hazard Mill Farms, Bentonville.

Yard Sale & Bake Sale – June 2 & 3

Stop out at the Humane Society of Warren County for a two-day yard sale! Pay by donation! Proceeds from the yard sale go to the Humane Society of Warren County.

Looking for BAKERS!! The Humane Society is pairing up with the House of Hope and has invited them to run the bake sale this year at the yard sale. Let’s donate some delicious goods for the sale!!