How to spruce up your front entrance

Your front entrance can have a significant impact on the curb appeal of your home. Here are some tips to enhance this part of your property and make it look more inviting.

An emphasis on greenery

Frame your front door by placing potted plants or flower arrangements on either side of the entrance. This will create symmetry and add a pop of color. Just be sure the plants don’t block the doors or stairs and that their size makes sense for space.

To create a cohesive look, make sure the plants around your front entrance complement the rest of the landscaping. Choose species that also grow in your front garden or line the walkway. Alternatively, opt for flowers that match your yard’s color scheme.

In addition, consider the pots. You may want to select ones that resemble the shade or texture of your paving stones.

A welcoming walkway

If you have a walkway, it’s a good idea to embellish it with a bit of vegetation. For a curved walkway or one with a sharp turn, it’s a good idea to create a focal point where it’s most angled. This might consist of a well-tended rosebush, a small weeping tree, or a vibrant flowering perennial. Check to see how your choice of the plant looks at various angles, including from the street, the driveway, and the front door, before you dig into the ground.

For more advice about how to enhance your front entrance, consult a landscaper or an expert at your local garden center.