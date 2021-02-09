Real Estate
How to start a bidding war on your home
If you’re selling your home, a bidding war is beneficial because it tends to drive up the final price of the property. Here are some ways you can increase the likelihood of getting multiple offers on your home.
1. Price your home to sell
If your home is overpriced, it’ll likely draw a few visitors. It’s recommended that you set the asking price for your home at slightly below market value to get more people interested in it and drive up the price in a bidding war.
2. Host a broker’s open house
3. Use social media
Sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter can be leveraged to generate buzz about your home. Consider creating a website for your listing, complete with pictures and details about the property, and share the link on your social media accounts.
4. Spruce up the property
Buying a home can be emotional, and many people won’t hesitate to increase their offer if they really like a property. To get buyers to love your home, take steps to enhance its appearance. Repaint walls, update window treatments, and sand and refinish hardwood floors.
Most importantly, make sure to work with a skilled realtor who can help you develop an effective marketing plan.
5 common decorating mistakes (and how to fix them)
Is your decor looking a little lackluster? Here are five common decorating mistakes and some suggestions for how you can fix them.
1. No focal point
A focal point lends balance, harmony, and cohesion to space. It can be a fireplace, a mirror, a piece of art, or an architectural feature. When designing a room, start with the focal point and build around it.
2. Undersized rug
3. Excessive pillows
Too many pillows can overwhelm a space and make your couches and chairs impractical to sit on. Instead, display a modest amount and swap them out as the seasons change.
4. Unbalanced lighting
Use multiple types of lighting in every room. A combination of overhead lights, standing lamps, and task lighting will ensure you have the right ambiance and ample illumination in your home.
5. Uncomfortable seating
Opt for dining room chairs and living room couches that are comfortable to sit on rather than just stylish. Be sure to try before you buy, as this is the best strategy for finding pieces you can comfortably sit on for hours.
Remember, you don’t have to tackle design issues on your own. An interior designer or decorator can help you pinpoint problem areas and come up with creative solutions.
3 signs you’re ready to buy a home
Do you want to buy your own house? If so, here are three indications it’s time to take the leap and begin shopping for a home.
1. You can afford the down payment
If you have enough money saved to make a 10 percent down payment, you’re in good shape. However, 20 percent is even better as you’ll avoid having to pay for mortgage insurance.
There are some home loans that require as little as three percent, but you should only consider these offers as a last resort since you’ll pay thousands of dollars more in interest charges in the long run.
2. You have a steady, long-term job
If you have a secure job, you’re more likely to get approved for a mortgage with favorable terms. You’re also better off postponing any potential career changes until after you’ve bought your home.
3. You can get a decent mortgage
Mortgage conditions depend on a variety of factors, including your credit score, debt-to-income ratio, job history, and the current housing market. If you’re able to get a mortgage with a low-interest rate, then you’re in a better position to buy a home.
Lastly, to find a home that meets your needs at a price you can afford, you should enlist the help of an experienced realtor. If you’re ready to buy your own house, make sure to hire an agent in your area.
Soundproofing your basement ceiling
Soundproofing your basement ceiling may be a good idea if you use the space as a playroom, man cave, home theater, or rental suite. Here’s what you should know.
Materials you can use
Your contractor can soundproof your basement in the following ways:
• Soundproofing panels can be installed. There are many types available offering various levels of sound dampening. They come in a range of looks, are often customizable, and are frequently made of recycled materials.
• Acoustic tiles can also be used to soundproof your basement. These require a drop ceiling and a willingness to accept the associated utilitarian esthetic. They may be most suitable for a home office.
• Insulation. Increasing the amount of insulation in your ceiling can help reduce the amount of noise that carries between floors. Fiberglass insulation muffles sounds better than other types.
• Drywall, particularly acoustic drywall, can be installed overtop a finished ceiling. Isolation clips can be fastened to ceiling joists and used to hold channels. The resulting structure can then be used to support the extra layer of drywall.
Return on investment
Soundproofing your basement is unlikely to boost the resale value of your home. However, if you rent out space, it should be easy to recoup the costs. Nevertheless, the best reason to soundproof your basement ceiling is to make your home a more comfortable space to live in.
Popcorn ceilings: how to patch, paint and remove them
A popcorn ceiling, also known as a stipple, stucco, or acoustic ceiling, is a type of textured ceiling that has a noise-dampening effect. It was a common feature in houses 50 years ago, and many homes still have them. Here’s what you should know about renovating them.
Patch
If your popcorn ceiling is stained or cracked, you can patch it. There are special products designed for this purpose that can be purchased in either an aerosol can or a container. These products are easy to spray or paint on.
Paint
Remove
Removing a popcorn ceiling can be messy, dangerous, and time-consuming, but it isn’t difficult. If it’s painted, you’ll need to apply a specialized stripping product. It should be rolled or brushed on and given time to soften the ceiling material, which can then be scraped away with a trowel.
To simplify patching, painting, or removing your popcorn ceiling, hire an experienced contractor to complete the job.
Warning
Before renovating a popcorn ceiling, you need to determine if it contains asbestos. If it does, make sure to hire a professional asbestos remediation company to remove it.
Exterior siding: how long do various types last?
Siding protects your home from the elements but inevitably takes a beating in the process. Your choice of material, however, will determine how long this part of your house endures.
• Vinyl typically lasts 20 to 40 years and is easy to maintain. The grade and thickness of the panels will impact their durability. If damaged, vinyl panels are easy to repair or replace.
• Wood siding (usually cedar) can last anywhere from 15 to 40 years. It offers unrivaled beauty but also requires much more maintenance than other types of siding. The wood should be resealed every five years and inspected annually to stave off potential rot and pest infestations.
• Aluminum has a lifespan of about 30 to 50 years. However, expect the paint to peel after about 15 years. Fortunately, aluminum siding can be repainted. Though it’s possible for aluminum panels to be scratched, dented, or pitted, they can usually be fixed or replaced
• Fiber cement planks have a lifespan of about 25 to 40 years. Their color may eventually fade, but the planks can be repainted. Fiber cement can resemble wood but is resistant to termites and rot. This type of siding requires little maintenance.
Siding should always be replaced when it can no longer protect the internal structure of your home. However, it may deteriorate long before this and should be replaced once it becomes shabby, brittle, or discolored.
Should you invest in a sump pump?
A sump pump is a device that can be installed in a basement, either beneath or above the floor. It’s designed to pump out the water collected in a sump basin and discharge it to the outdoors. Consequently, your home is kept safe from the damage that can occur as a result of flooding.
If your basement is at risk of flooding, you should consider buying a sump pump, especially if you live somewhere with a high water table. If possible, select a submersible rather than a pedestal pump, as they’re less noisy when covered with a lid. You should also opt for a model with an iron core since it’s more durable than the plastic alternative. Plus, you should think about getting a pump with an alarm that alerts you if the water in the basin reaches a dangerous level.
In addition, you may want to install a secondary sump pump next to the first one, especially if you have a finished basement. This way, if your primary pump fails or becomes overtaxed, the secondary pump will automatically take over.
A battery backup pump can also be installed. In the event of a power outage, this type of pump will continue to work for up to two days.
To install a sump pump in your home, speak with a qualified plumber in your area.
